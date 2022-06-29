OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mint has once again been recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights, a sustainability media and research company. The Mint ranked 22nd out of 332 surveyed companies for its leadership in key performance areas such as revenues measured against energy, greenhouse gas and waste productivity, lost-time injury rates, paid sick leave to employees and diversity on its leadership team and Board of Directors.

"Being recognized as one of Canada's Best 50 Corporate Citizens by Corporate Knights, as well as ranked third among 100 companies in the metal products manufacturing group, is a tremendous validation of the Mint's long-term commitment to ensuring that our operational excellence is defined by strong environmental, social and governance performance,'" said Marie Lemay, President and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. "We are proud of the progress made by our Ottawa and Winnipeg employees over the past year and we will strive to find new ways to keep delivering for our customers and maintain profitability in the most responsible way possible."

As a federal Crown corporation, the Mint is committed to operating in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner, as well as championing diversity and inclusion. It is meeting these goals and setting long-term targets in a variety of ways.

The Mint is proud to have become one of only 200 Canadian companies to receive ISO 14001:2015 certification for its Winnipeg facility's environmental compliance, while work continues to achieve the same certification for its Ottawa operations.

In order to reduce or substitute chemicals traditionally used in minting, the Mint has struck new partnerships with Canadian universities and is also supporting investments in research and development to improve refining processes in Ottawa and plating operations in Winnipeg.

The Mint is also accelerating its 3R strategy (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) for waste management in 2022, with the goal of achieving a 42 per cent diversion rate.

While it continues produce Canada's circulation coins and manage the national coin distribution system to ensure access to coins for all Canadians, the Mint is committing to making its circulation coinage manufacturing carbon-neutral by 2030.

To operationalize its commitment to placing workplace diversity, equity and inclusion at the centre of everything it does, the Mint launched "ALL IN," its DEI Action Plan, in June 2021. It is a comprehensive plan to foster a work environment where differences are valued and where employees are empowered to take an active role in addressing systemic racism, discrimination and barriers to inclusion.

The Mint is also committed to giving back and helping to make a positive difference for Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Its employee-led Recognition Medal initiative raised substantial funds for Breakfast Club of Canada and its Mental Health Medal project is currently raising funds for Kids Help Phone. Additional charitable initiatives are on the horizon.

The Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada ranking is based on 24 quantitative key performance indicators relating to resource management, employee management, financial management, clean revenue, clean investment and supplier performance.

About the Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint is the Crown corporation responsible for the minting and distribution of Canada's circulation coins. The Mint is one of the largest and most versatile mints in the world, offering a wide range of specialized, high quality coinage products and related services on an international scale. For more information on the Mint, its products and services, visit www.mint.ca . Follow the Mint on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Corporate Knights

Corporate Knights Inc. includes the sustainable business magazine Corporate Knights and a research division that produces rankings and financial product ratings based on corporate sustainability performance. Corporate Knights was named Magazine of the Year in 2013 and won the SABEW Canada Silver Award for Investigative Reporting in 2019.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mint

For further information: Alex Reeves, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, (613) 884-6370, [email protected]