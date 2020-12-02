Royal Bank of Canada Reports Fourth Quarter and 2020 Results

All amounts are in Canadian dollars and are based on our audited Annual and unaudited Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the year and quarter ended October 31, 2020 and related notes prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Our 2020 Annual Report (which includes our audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and accompanying Management's Discussion & Analysis), our 2020 Annual Information Form and our Supplementary Financial Information are available on our website at: http://www.rbc.com/investorrelations.

2020 Net Income

$11.4 Billion

Down 11% YoY 2020 Diluted EPS1

$7.82

Down 11% YoY 2020 PCL2

$4.4 Billion

Up $2.5BN YoY

PCL on loans ratio

prudently increased 32

bps3 2020 ROE4

14.2%

Down from 16.8% last

year

CET1 Ratio

12.5%

Robust capital levels,

up 40 bps YoY



TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) today reported net income of $11,437 million for the year ended October 31, 2020, down $1,434 million or 11% from the prior year. Diluted EPS was $7.82, down 11% over the same period. Our consolidated results reflect higher PCL (increased by $2.5 billion from the prior year), as we prudently built reserves given the unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the impact of lower interest rates. Lower results in Personal & Commercial Banking and Wealth Management were partially offset by robust earnings in Capital Markets, as well as higher results in Investor & Treasury Services and Insurance.

The PCL on loans ratio of 63 bps increased by 32 bps from the prior year, largely resulting from higher provisions on performing loans due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The PCL on impaired loans ratio was 24 bps, down 3 bps from the prior year. Our capital position remained robust, with a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.5%, up 40 bps from the prior year (pre-pandemic levels). We also had a strong average Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) of 145%.

"In what has been an unparalleled year due to the global pandemic, RBC demonstrated the strength and resilience of our franchise. The combination of prudent risk management, a strong balance sheet and diversified business model, and our Purpose-led approach to supporting employees, clients and communities, defined our success in a challenging operating environment," said Dave McKay, RBC President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead, while it is difficult to predict how the coming year will unfold, RBC has the strength, stability and operational resilience to face a range of scenarios, and to continue creating long-term sustainable value. I want to sincerely thank all RBCers for their unwavering support of our clients, communities and each other."

2020 Full Year Business Segment Performance

21% lower earnings in Personal & Commercial Banking, mainly due to higher PCL, primarily attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on performing loans. The net increase in costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional staff-related costs, also contributed to the decrease. Earnings also reflected a decline in net interest income, as strong average volume growth (+6% in loans and +14% in deposits in Canadian Banking) was more than offset by the impact of lower interest rates and competitive pricing pressures. In addition, we continued our investment in digital solutions to improve our clients' experience and deliver personalized advice as the pandemic amplified client preferences for digital offerings.





mainly due to higher PCL, primarily attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on performing loans. The net increase in costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional staff-related costs, also contributed to the decrease. Earnings also reflected a decline in net interest income, as strong average volume growth (+6% in loans and +14% in deposits in Canadian Banking) was more than offset by the impact of lower interest rates and competitive pricing pressures. In addition, we continued our investment in digital solutions to improve our clients' experience and deliver personalized advice as the pandemic amplified client preferences for digital offerings. 15% lower earnings in Wealth Management, primarily due to a gain in the prior year on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay ( $134 million after-tax), a decline in net interest income from lower interest rates partially offset by volume growth, and higher staff-related costs. Lower income from sweep deposits also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by an increase in earnings from higher average fee-based client assets, primarily reflecting net sales and market appreciation, net of the associated variable compensation.





primarily due to a gain in the prior year on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay ( after-tax), a decline in net interest income from lower interest rates partially offset by volume growth, and higher staff-related costs. Lower income from sweep deposits also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by an increase in earnings from higher average fee-based client assets, primarily reflecting net sales and market appreciation, net of the associated variable compensation. 3% earnings growth in Insurance, largely due to higher favourable investment-related experience, partially offset by unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates.





largely due to higher favourable investment-related experience, partially offset by unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates. 13% earnings growth in Investor & Treasury Services, as the prior year included severance and related costs ( $83 million after-tax) associated with the repositioning of the business. The repositioning combined with the impact of ongoing efficiency initiatives also resulted in lower staff-related costs in the current year. These factors were partially offset by lower client deposit revenue due to margin compression primarily driven by lower interest rates.





as the prior year included severance and related costs ( after-tax) associated with the repositioning of the business. The repositioning combined with the impact of ongoing efficiency initiatives also resulted in lower staff-related costs in the current year. These factors were partially offset by lower client deposit revenue due to margin compression primarily driven by lower interest rates. 4% earnings growth in Capital Markets, largely due to higher fixed income trading revenue across all regions as elevated market volatility drove increased client activity, and higher debt origination across most regions as the low interest rate environment drove increased primary issuance. Higher equity trading revenue primarily in the U.S. also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL mainly attributable to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on performing assets, higher taxes due to an increase in the proportion of earnings from higher tax rate jurisdictions, and higher compensation on improved results.

_______________________________ 1 Earnings per share (EPS). 2 Provision for credit losses (PCL). 3 Basis points (bps). 4 Return on equity (ROE). This measure does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. For further information, refer to the Key Performance and non-GAAP measures section on page 12 of this Earnings Release.

Q4 2020 Performance

Earnings of $3,246 million were up $40 million or 1% from a year ago, due to higher results in Capital Markets, Corporate Support and Investor & Treasury Services. These were largely offset by lower earnings in Wealth Management, Personal & Commercial Banking and Insurance. Q4 2019 results included a gain on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay ($134 million after-tax) in Wealth Management. This gain was largely offset by higher severance and related costs ($83 million after-tax) associated with the repositioning of our Investor & Treasury Services business, as well as by an unfavourable accounting adjustment ($41 million after-tax) in Corporate Support included in the prior year.

Earnings were up $45 million or 1% from last quarter, due to higher earnings in Personal & Commercial Banking, Insurance and Investor & Treasury Services. These were partially offset by lower earnings in Capital Markets, Corporate Support and Wealth Management.





















Q4 2020

compared to

Q4 2019 • Net income of $3,246 million ↑ 1% • Diluted EPS of $2.23 ↑ 2% • ROE of 16.0% ↓ 20 bps • CET1 ratio of 12.5% ↑ 40 bps



















Q4 2020

compared to

Q3 2020 • Net income of $3,246 million ↑ 1% • Diluted EPS of $2.23 ↑ 1% • ROE of 16.0% ↑ 30 bps • CET1 ratio of 12.5% ↑ 50 bps











Q4 2020 Business Segment Performance

Personal & Commercial Banking

Net income of $1,502 million decreased $116 million or 7% from a year ago, primarily attributable to lower spreads, largely reflecting the impact of lower interest rates. An increase in technology and related costs and lower card service revenue also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by average volume growth of 12% in Canadian Banking and lower PCL.

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $135 million or 10%, primarily due to lower PCL, average volume growth of 3% in Canadian Banking and lower staff-related costs. These factors were partially offset by lower spreads, lower card service revenue, an increase in technology and related costs, including digital initiatives, and the timing of professional fees.

Wealth Management

Net income of $546 million decreased $183 million or 25% from a year ago, largely due to a gain in the prior year on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay of $134 million (after-tax). A decline in net interest income also contributed to the decrease, as average volume growth was more than offset by the impact of lower interest rates. These factors were partially offset by earnings from higher average fee-based client assets, primarily reflecting net sales and market appreciation, net of the associated variable compensation costs.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $16 million or 3%. An increase in revenue from higher average fee-based client assets, net of the associated variable compensation costs, and lower PCL were largely offset by unfavourable changes in the net impact of our U.S. share-based compensation plans and the fair value of seed capital investments. In combination with higher technology and related costs and the impact of foreign exchange translation, these factors drove a decrease in net income. Net interest income also contributed to the decrease as average volume growth was more than offset by the impact of lower interest rates.

Insurance

Net income of $254 million decreased $28 million or 10% from a year ago, primarily due to unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates. The impact from lower favourable longevity reinsurance contracts and reinsurance contract renegotiations also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by lower claims costs and higher favourable investment-related experience.

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $38 million or 18%, primarily due to improved travel and disability claims experience, as well as the impact of longevity reinsurance contracts in the current quarter. Higher benefits from favourable reinsurance contract renegotiations also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates in the current quarter primarily related to mortality experience.

Investor & Treasury Services

Net income of $91 million increased $46 million from a year ago, as the prior year included severance and related costs associated with the repositioning of the business ($83 million after-tax). These factors were partially offset by lower revenue from funding and liquidity, client deposits and our asset services business.

Compared to last quarter, net income increased $15 million or 20%, mainly driven by higher funding and liquidity revenue, primarily reflecting the impact of interest rate movements in the prior quarter, partially offset by lower revenue from our asset services business due to reduced client activity.

Capital Markets

Net income of $840 million increased $256 million or 44% from a year ago, largely driven by higher revenue in Global Markets reflecting favourable market conditions, and Corporate and Investment Banking, mainly due to higher debt and equity origination across most regions. Lower compensation also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by higher taxes due to an increase in the proportion of earnings from higher tax rate jurisdictions.

Compared to last quarter, net income decreased $109 million or 11%, mainly driven by lower fixed income trading revenue across most regions relative to the prior quarter which benefitted from significant client activity amid elevated market volatility. This was partially offset by lower compensation on decreased results.

Corporate Support

Net income was $13 million in the current quarter, mainly due to asset/liability management activities, partially offset by net unfavourable tax adjustments. Net income was $31 million last quarter, primarily due to asset/liability management activities, partially offset by net unfavourable tax adjustments and residual unallocated costs. Net loss was $52 million in the same quarter last year, largely due to the impact of an unfavourable accounting adjustment.

Capital, Liquidity and Credit Quality

Capital – As at October 31, 2020, our Basel III CET1 ratio was 12.5%, up 50 bps from last quarter, mainly reflecting strong internal capital generation, lower RWA (primarily market risk) and favourable pension & post-employment benefit impact, partially offset by net credit downgrades.

Liquidity – For the quarter ended October 31, 2020, average LCR was 145%, which translates into a surplus of approximately $112 billion, compared to 154% and a surplus of approximately $127 billion in the prior quarter. While average LCR remains at higher than normal levels due to sustained increases in client deposits driven largely due to industry-wide impacts of the pandemic and associated actions taken by central banks, it has declined quarter over quarter due to liquidity optimization actions taken by management.

Credit Quality

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Total PCL was $427 million. PCL on loans of $398 million decreased $107 million or 21% from a year ago, primarily due to lower provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking and Capital Markets, partially offset by higher provisions in Wealth Management. The PCL on loans ratio of 23 bps decreased 9 bps, and the PCL on impaired loans ratio was 15 bps.

PCL on other financial assets was $29 million, compared to $(6) million in the prior year, largely reflecting higher provisions in Capital Markets due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PCL on loans in Personal & Commercial Banking decreased $74 million or 19%, largely due to lower provisions on impaired loans in our Canadian Banking retail and commercial portfolios, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 related government support and payment deferral programs, resulting in a decrease of 14 bps in the impaired loans ratio. This was partially offset by higher provisions on performing loans in our Canadian Banking commercial portfolios, primarily due to the evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PCL on loans in Wealth Management increased $17 million or 50%, largely reflecting higher provisions on performing loans in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) due to the evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was partially offset by lower provisions and higher recoveries on impaired loans in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), mainly in the consumer discretionary and investments sectors, respectively, resulting in a decrease of 21 bps in the impaired loans ratio.

PCL on loans in Capital Markets decreased $48 million or 62%, mainly relating to provisions on performing loans as the current quarter largely reflected favourable changes in macroeconomic factors.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Compared to last quarter, total PCL decreased $248 million or 37%. PCL on loans decreased $280 million or 41%, primarily due to lower provisions in Personal & Commercial Banking, Capital Markets and Wealth Management. The PCL on loans ratio of 23 bps was down 17 bps and the PCL on impaired loans ratio was down 8 bps from last quarter.

PCL on other financial assets of $29 million increased $32 million, largely reflecting higher provisions in Capital Markets.

PCL on loans in Personal & Commercial Banking decreased $207 million or 39%, as higher provisions on performing loans in our Canadian Banking commercial portfolios were more than offset by lower provisions in our Canadian Banking retail portfolios, largely due to higher unfavourable changes in our credit quality outlook in the prior quarter. Lower provisions on impaired loans in our Canadian Banking portfolios, mainly due to the impact of the COVID-19 related government support and payment deferral programs, also contributed to the decrease.

PCL on loans in Wealth Management decreased $25 million or 33%, primarily in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) as the current quarter reflected provisions on impaired loans in a few sectors offset by a recovery in the investments sector, while the prior quarter reflected higher provisions on impaired loans, largely in the industrial products and investments sectors.

PCL on loans in Capital Markets decreased $50 million or 63%, primarily relating to provisions on performing loans as the prior quarter reflected higher unfavourable changes in our credit quality outlook, partially offset by lower repayments in the current quarter.

Digitally Enabled Relationship Bank

90-day Active Mobile users increased 12% from a year ago to 5.0 million, resulting in a 37% increase in mobile sessions. Digital adoption increased to 54.0%.



Selected financial and other highlights



As at or for the three months ended For the year ended (Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share, number of and percentage amounts) (1)

October 31

2020

July 31 2020

October 31 2019

October 31

2020

October 31 2019

Total revenue $ 11,092 $ 12,920 $ 11,370 $ 47,181 $ 46,002

Provision for credit losses (PCL)

427

675

499

4,351

1,864

Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense (PBCAE)

461

1,785

654

3,683

4,085

Non-interest expense

6,058

6,380

6,319

24,758

24,139

Income before income taxes

4,146

4,080

3,898

14,389

15,914 Net income $ 3,246 $ 3,201 $ 3,206 $ 11,437 $ 12,871 Segments - net income





















Personal & Commercial Banking $ 1,502 $ 1,367 $ 1,618 $ 5,087 $ 6,402

Wealth Management

546

562

729

2,155

2,550

Insurance

254

216

282

831

806

Investor & Treasury Services

91

76

45

536

475

Capital Markets

840

949

584

2,776

2,666

Corporate Support

13

31

(52)

52

(28) Net income $ 3,246 $ 3,201 $ 3,206 $ 11,437 $ 12,871 Selected information





















Earnings per share (EPS) - basic

$ 2.23 $ 2.20 $ 2.19 $ 7.84 $ 8.78



- diluted



2.23

2.20

2.18

7.82

8.75

Return on common equity (ROE) (2), (3)

16.0%

15.7%

16.2%

14.2%

16.8%

Average common equity (2) $ 78,800 $ 79,350 $ 76,600 $ 78,800 $ 75,000

Net interest margin (NIM) - on average earning assets, net

1.52%

1.49%

1.60%

1.55%

1.61%

PCL on loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.23%

0.40%

0.32%

0.63%

0.31%

PCL on performing loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.08%

0.17%

0.05%

0.39%

0.04%

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.15%

0.23%

0.27%

0.24%

0.27%

Gross impaired loans (GIL) as a % of loans and acceptances

0.47%

0.57%

0.46%

0.47%

0.46%

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) (4)

145%

154%

127%

145%

127% Capital ratios and Leverage ratio





















Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio

12.5%

12.0%

12.1%

12.5%

12.1%

Tier 1 capital ratio

13.5%

13.3%

13.2%

13.5%

13.2%

Total capital ratio

15.5%

15.3%

15.2%

15.5%

15.2%

Leverage ratio

4.8%

4.8%

4.3%

4.8%

4.3% Selected balance sheet and other information (5)





















Total assets $ 1,624,548 $ 1,683,134 $ 1,428,935 $ 1,624,548 $ 1,428,935

Securities, net of applicable allowance

275,814

290,513

249,004

275,814

249,004

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses

660,992

655,941

618,856

660,992

618,856

Derivative related assets

113,488

157,378

101,560

113,488

101,560

Deposits

1,011,885

1,017,158

886,005

1,011,885

886,005

Common equity

80,719

78,821

77,816

80,719

77,816

Total risk-weighted assets

546,242

551,421

512,856

546,242

512,856

Assets under management (AUM)

843,600

841,200

762,300

843,600

762,300

Assets under administration (AUA) (6)

5,891,200

5,872,900

5,678,000

5,891,200

5,678,000 Common share information





















Shares outstanding (000s) - average basic



1,422,578

1,422,705

1,432,685

1,423,915

1,434,779



- average diluted



1,426,466

1,427,777

1,438,257

1,428,770

1,440,682



- end of period



1,422,473

1,422,200

1,430,096

1,422,473

1,430,096

Dividends declared per common share $ 1.08 $ 1.08 $ 1.05 $ 4.29 $ 4.07

Dividend yield (7)

4.4%

4.8%

4.0%

4.7%

4.1%

Dividend payout ratio

48%

49%

48%

55%

46%

Common share price (RY on TSX) (8) $ 93.16 $ 92.40 $ 106.24 $ 93.16 $ 106.24

Market capitalization (TSX) (8)

132,518

131,411

151,933

132,518

151,933 Business information (number of)





















Employees (full-time equivalent) (FTE)

83,842

83,734

82,801

83,842

82,801

Bank branches

1,329

1,330

1,327

1,329

1,327

Automated teller machines (ATMs)

4,557

4,561

4,600

4,557

4,600 Period average US$ equivalent of C$1.00 (9) $ 0.756 $ 0.737 $ 0.755 $ 0.744 $ 0.752 Period-end US$ equivalent of C$1.00 $ 0.751 $ 0.747 $ 0.759 $ 0.751 $ 0.759





(1) Effective November 1, 2019, we adopted IFRS 16 Leases. Results from periods prior to November 1, 2019 are reported in accordance with IAS 17 Leases in our 2020 Annual Report. For further details on the impacts of the adoption of IFRS 16 including the description of accounting policies selected, refer to Note 2 of our 2020 Annual Consolidated Financial Statements. (2) Average amounts are calculated using methods intended to approximate the average of the daily balances for the period. This includes average common equity used in the calculation of ROE. For further details, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of this Earnings Release. (3) These measures may not have a standardized meaning under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other financial institutions. For further details, refer to the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of this Earnings Release. (4) LCR is the average for the three months ended for each respective period and is calculated in accordance with the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions' (OSFI) Liquidity Adequacy Requirements (LAR) guidance as updated in accordance with the regulatory guidance issued in fiscal 2020. For further details, refer to the Liquidity and funding risk section of our 2020 Annual Report. (5) Represents period-end spot balances. (6) AUA includes $15.6 billion and $6.7 billion (July 31, 2020 – $16.2 billion and $6.7 billion, October 31, 2019 – $15.5 billion and $8.1 billion) of securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans, respectively. (7) Defined as dividends per common share divided by the average of the high and low share price in the relevant period. (8) Based on TSX closing market price at period-end. (9) Average amounts are calculated using month-end spot rates for the period.





Personal & Commercial Banking



As at or for the three months ended

October 31 July 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts and as otherwise noted) 2020 2020 2019

Net interest income $ 3,114 $ 3,079 $ 3,238

Non-interest income

1,259

1,269

1,330 Total revenue

4,373

4,348

4,568

PCL on performing assets

135

247

50

PCL on impaired assets

181

280

337 PCL

316

527

387

Non-interest expense

2,030

1,985

2,007 Income before income taxes

2,027

1,836

2,174 Net income $ 1,502 $ 1,367 $ 1,618 Revenue by business













Canadian Banking $ 4,165 $ 4,135 $ 4,321

Caribbean & U.S. Banking

208

213

247 Selected balances and other information













ROE

26.0%

23.4%

27.0%

NIM

2.59%

2.60%

2.82%

Efficiency ratio (1)

46.4%

45.7%

43.9%

Operating leverage

(5.4)%

(5.7)%

3.7 %

Average total assets $ 503,200 $ 494,800 $ 477,900

Average total earning assets, net

478,500

470,300

456,100

Average loans and acceptances, net

482,000

473,400

458,900

Average deposits

481,300

465,100

405,200

AUA (2), (3)

292,800

293,100

283,800

Average AUA

297,600

286,000

281,800

AUM (3)

5,300

5,200

5,000

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.15%

0.24%

0.29% Other selected information - Canadian Banking













Net income $ 1,474 $ 1,330 $ 1,555

NIM

2.56%

2.58%

2.76%

Efficiency ratio

44.9%

43.9%

42.0%

Operating leverage

(6.8)%

(5.5)%

4.3 %





(1) Calculated as non-interest expense divided by total revenue. (2) AUA includes securitized residential mortgages and credit card loans as at October 31, 2020 of $15.6 billion and $6.7 billion, respectively (July 31, 2020 – $16.2 billion and $6.7 billion, October 31, 2019 – $15.5 billion and $8.1 billion). (3) Represents period-end spot balances.

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Net income decreased $116 million or 7% from a year ago, primarily attributable to lower spreads, an increase in technology and related costs, and lower card service revenue. These factors were partially offset by average volume growth of 12% in Canadian Banking and lower PCL.

Total revenue decreased $195 million or 4%, mainly due to lower spreads, largely due to the impact of lower interest rates, a decrease in card service revenue and lower service charges. These factors were partially offset by average volume growth in Canadian Banking of 5% in loans and 19% in deposits.

Net interest margin was down 23 bps compared to the same quarter last year, mainly due to lower interest rates.

PCL decreased $71 million or 18%, largely due to lower provisions on impaired loans in our Canadian Banking portfolios, resulting in a decrease of 14 bps in the impaired loans ratio. This was partially offset by higher provisions on performing loans in our Canadian Banking portfolios, primarily due to the evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For further details on PCL, refer to Capital, Liquidity and Credit quality in the Q4 2020 Business Segment Performance section of this Earnings Release.

Non-interest expense increased $23 million or 1%, mainly attributable to an increase in technology and related costs, including digital initiatives, as well as incremental COVID-19 related operating costs. These factors were partially offset by lower discretionary spend.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Net income increased $135 million or 10% from last quarter, primarily due to lower PCL, average volume growth of 3% in Canadian Banking and lower staff-related costs. These factors were partially offset by lower spreads, lower card service revenue, an increase in technology and related costs, including digital initiatives, and the timing of professional fees.





Wealth Management





As at or for the three months ended



October 31 July 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except number of and percentage amounts and as otherwise noted) 2020 2020 2019

Net interest income $ 686 $ 699 $ 745

Non-interest income

2,382

2,465

2,442 Total revenue

3,068

3,164

3,187

PCL on performing assets

51

31

(1)

PCL on impaired assets

-

43

35 PCL

51

74

34

Non-interest expense

2,312

2,361

2,262 Income before income taxes

705

729

891 Net income $ 546 $ 562 $ 729 Revenue by business













Canadian Wealth Management $ 835 $ 806 $ 823

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National)

1,539

1,659

1,556

U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions)

1,165

1,222

1,175

Global Asset Management

608

606

713

International Wealth Management

86

93

95 Selected balances and other information













ROE

13.0%

13.3%

19.5%

NIM

2.50%

2.58%

3.30%

Pre-tax margin (1)

23.0%

23.0%

28.0% Selected average balance sheet information













Average total assets $ 126,300 $ 124,900 $ 103,900

Average total earning assets, net

109,300

107,800

89,500

Average loans and acceptances, net

81,000

81,300

66,700

Average deposits

132,100

131,100

100,700 Other information













AUA - total (2)

1,100,000

1,097,100

1,062,200

- U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (2)

583,800

584,500

543,300

- U.S. Wealth Management (including City National) (US$ millions) (2)

438,200

436,400

412,600

AUM (2)

836,400

834,100

755,700

Average AUA

1,107,700

1,082,000

1,055,700

Average AUM

839,600

815,000

753,300

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.00%

0.21%

0.21%

Number of advisors (3)

5,428

5,376

5,296



For the three months ended Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items Q4 2020 vs Q4 2020 vs (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Q4 2019 Q3 2020 Increase (decrease):









Total revenue $ 7 $ (41)

Non-interest expense

6

(33)

Net income

-

(5) Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00

0%

3% Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00

(4)%

(1)% Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00

(6)%

(1)%





(1) Pre-tax margin is defined as Income before income taxes divided by Total revenue. (2) Represents period-end spot balances. (3) Represents client-facing advisors across all our wealth management businesses.

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Net income decreased $183 million or 25% from a year ago, largely due to a gain in the prior year on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay of $134 million (after-tax), as well as lower net interest income. These factors were partially offset by earnings from higher average fee-based client assets, net of the associated variable compensation costs.

Total revenue decreased $119 million or 4%, mainly due to a gain in the prior year on the sale of the private debt business of BlueBay of $151 million, as well as a decline in net interest income as average volume growth was more than offset by the impact of lower interest rates. These factors were partially offset by higher average fee-based client assets, primarily reflecting net sales and market appreciation.

PCL increased $17 million or 50%, largely reflecting higher provisions on performing loans in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National). This was partially offset by lower provisions and higher recoveries on impaired loans in U.S. Wealth Management (including City National), driving a decrease of 21 bps in the impaired loans ratio. For further details on PCL, refer to Capital, Liquidity and Credit quality in the Q4 2020 Business Segment Performance section of this Earnings Release.

Non-interest expense increased $50 million or 2%, largely due to higher variable compensation commensurate with increased commissionable revenue.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Net income decreased $16 million or 3% from last quarter. An increase in revenue from higher average fee-based client assets, net of the associated variable compensation costs, and lower PCL were largely offset by unfavourable changes in the net impact of our U.S. share-based compensation plans and the fair value of seed capital investments. In combination with higher technology and related costs and the impact of foreign exchange translation, these factors drove a decrease in net income. Net interest income also contributed to the decrease as average volume growth was more than offset by the impact of lower interest rates.





Insurance







As at or for the three months ended





October 31 July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) 2020 2020

2019

Non-interest income















Net earned premiums $ 986 $ 974 $ 944



Investment income, gains/(losses) on assets supporting insurance policyholder liabilities (1)

(71)

1,196

168



Fee income

43

42

41 Total revenue

958

2,212

1,153

PCL

(1)

-

-

Insurance policyholder benefits and claims (1)

391

1,715

572

Insurance policyholder acquisition expense

70

70

82

Non-interest expense

151

140

153 Income before income taxes

347

287

346 Net income $ 254 $ 216 $ 282 Revenue by business













Canadian Insurance $ 299 $ 1,636 $ 609

International Insurance

659

576

544 Selected balances and other information













ROE

42.5%

35.9%

50.3%

Premiums and deposits (2) $ 1,129 $ 1,131 $ 1,105

Fair value changes on investments backing policyholder liabilities (1)

(235)

997

(28)





(1) Includes unrealized gains and losses on investments backing policyholder liabilities attributable to fluctuation of assets designated as fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL). The investments which support actuarial liabilities are predominantly fixed income assets designated as FVTPL. Consequently, changes in the fair values of these assets are recorded in Insurance premiums, investment and fee income in the Consolidated Statements of Income and are largely offset by changes in the fair value of the actuarial liabilities, the impact of which is reflected in Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense. (2) Premiums and deposits include premiums on risk-based insurance and annuity products, and individual and group segregated fund deposits, consistent with insurance industry practices.

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Net income decreased $28 million or 10% from a year ago, primarily due to unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates. The impact from lower favourable longevity reinsurance contracts and reinsurance contract renegotiations also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by lower claims costs and higher favourable investment-related experience.

Total revenue decreased $195 million or 17%, mainly due to the change in fair value of investments backing policyholder liabilities, which is largely offset in PBCAE as indicated below, and lower realized investment gains. These factors were partially offset by business growth, primarily in International Insurance, which is largely offset in PBCAE as indicated below.

PBCAE decreased $193 million or 30%, mainly reflecting the change in fair value of investments backing policyholder liabilities, higher favourable investment-related experience and lower claims costs. These factors were partially offset by unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates in the current year largely related to mortality experience, lower favourable longevity reinsurance contracts, business growth, and the lower impact from reinsurance contract renegotiations.

Non-interest expense decreased $2 million or 1%.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Net income increased $38 million or 18% from last quarter, primarily due to improved travel and disability claims experience as well as the impact of longevity reinsurance contracts in the current quarter. Higher benefits from favourable reinsurance contract renegotiations also contributed to the increase. These factors were partially offset by unfavourable annual actuarial assumption updates in the current quarter primarily related to mortality experience.



Investor & Treasury Services





As at or for the three months ended





October 31 July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) 2020 2020

2019

Net interest income $ 108 $ 89 $ 37

Non-interest income

413

395

529 Total revenue

521

484

566

PCL on performing assets

(4)

(4)

(1)

PCL on impaired assets

-

-

- PCL

(4)

(4)

(1)

Non-interest expense

407

388

508 Income before income taxes

118

100

59 Net income $ 91 $ 76 $ 45 Selected balances and other information













ROE

10.1%

8.4%

4.8%

Average deposits $ 187,000 $ 195,700 $ 175,200



Average client deposits

63,300

65,800

57,600



Average wholesale funding deposits

123,700

129,900

117,600

AUA (1)

4,483,500

4,468,100

4,318,100

Average AUA

4,588,400

4,375,800

4,296,300





For the three months ended Estimated impact of U.S. dollar, British pound and Euro translation on key income statement items Q4 2020 vs Q4 2020 vs (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Q4 2019 Q3 2020 Increase (decrease):









Total revenue $ 13 $ 2

Non-interest expense

15

2

Net income

(1)

- Percentage change in average US$ equivalent of C$1.00

0%

3% Percentage change in average British pound equivalent of C$1.00

(4)%

(1)% Percentage change in average Euro equivalent of C$1.00

(6)%

(1)%



(1) Represents period-end spot balances.

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Net income increased $46 million from a year ago, as the prior year included severance and related costs associated with the repositioning of the business. These factors were partially offset by lower revenue from funding and liquidity, client deposits and our asset services business.

Total revenue decreased $45 million or 8%, mainly due to lower funding and liquidity revenue largely driven by elevated enterprise liquidity partially offset by higher gains from the disposition of securities, and lower client deposit revenue as the growth in client deposit volumes was more than offset by margin compression. Lower revenue from our asset services business driven by reduced client activity also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange translation.

Non-interest expense decreased $101 million or 20% as the prior year included severance and related costs associated with the repositioning of the business. Lower staff-related costs reflecting the benefit from ongoing efficiency initiatives also contributed to the decrease. These factors were partially offset by the impact of foreign exchange translation and higher costs in support of efficiency and technology initiatives.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Net income increased $15 million or 20% from last quarter, mainly driven by higher funding and liquidity revenue primarily reflecting the impact of interest rate movements in the prior quarter, partially offset by lower revenue from our asset services business due to reduced client activity.



Capital Markets



As at or for the three months ended





October 31

July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts)

2020

2020

2019

Net interest income (1) $ 1,183 $ 1,335 $ 1,063

Non-interest income (1)

1,092

1,413

924 Total revenue (1)

2,275

2,748

1,987

PCL on performing assets

(3)

12

18

PCL on impaired assets

68

66

60 PCL

65

78

78

Non-interest expense

1,165

1,471

1,308 Income before income taxes

1,045

1,199

601 Net income $ 840 $ 949 $ 584 Revenue by business













Corporate and Investment Banking $ 1,088 $ 1,080 $ 934

Global Markets

1,333

1,774

1,095

Other

(146)

(106)

(42) Selected balances and other information













ROE

14.4%

15.7%

10.0%

Average total assets $ 709,000 $ 777,400 $ 696,100

Average trading securities

106,700

102,700

103,800

Average loans and acceptances, net

101,500

116,400

98,100

Average deposits

74,400

77,200

76,800

PCL on impaired loans as a % of average net loans and acceptances

0.27%

0.25%

0.24%





(1) The taxable equivalent basis (teb) adjustment for the three months ended October 31, 2020 was $127 million (July 31, 2020 – $126 million, October 31, 2019 - $112 million).

Q4 2020 vs. Q4 2019

Net income increased $256 million or 44% from a year ago, largely driven by higher revenue in Global Markets and Corporate and Investment Banking, as well as lower compensation. These factors were partially offset by higher taxes due to an increase in the proportion of earnings from higher tax rate jurisdictions.

Total revenue increased $288 million or 14%, mainly due to higher equity trading revenue primarily in the U.S. reflecting favourable market conditions and increased client activity, as well as higher debt origination across most regions. Higher fixed income trading revenue largely in the U.S. driven by increased client activity, and higher equity origination across most regions also contributed to the increase.

PCL decreased $13 million or 17%, mainly due to lower provisions on performing loans, partially offset by higher provisions on other financial assets. For further details on PCL, refer to Capital, Liquidity and Credit quality in the Q4 2020 Business Segment Performance section of this Earnings Release.

Non-interest expense decreased $143 million or 11%, primarily driven by lower compensation.

Q4 2020 vs. Q3 2020

Net income decreased $109 million or 11% from last quarter, mainly driven by lower fixed income trading revenue across most regions relative to the prior quarter which benefitted from significant client activity amid elevated market volatility. This was partially offset by lower compensation on decreased results.



Corporate Support



As at or for the three months ended





October 31

July 31

October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars)

2020

2020

2019

Net interest income (loss) (1) $ (81) $ (63) $ 28

Non-interest income (loss) (1)

(22)

27

(119) Total revenue (1)

(103)

(36)

(91)

PCL

-

-

1

Non-interest expense

(7)

35

81 Income (loss) before income taxes (1)

(96)

(71)

(173)

Income taxes (recoveries) (1)

(109)

(102)

(121) Net income (loss) $ 13 $ 31 $ (52)



(1) Teb adjusted.

Due to the nature of activities and consolidation adjustments reported in this segment, we believe that a comparative period analysis is not relevant. The following identifies material items affecting the reported results in each period.

Total revenue and income taxes (recoveries) in each period in Corporate Support include the deduction of the teb adjustments related to the gross-up of income from Canadian taxable corporate dividends and the U.S. tax credit investment business recorded in Capital Markets. The amount deducted from revenue was offset by an equivalent increase in income taxes (recoveries).

The teb amount for the three months ended October 31, 2020 was $127 million, $126 million last quarter and $112 million in the same quarter last year. For further discussion, refer to the How we measure and report our business segments section of our 2020 Annual Report.

The following identifies the material items, other than the teb impacts noted previously, affecting the reported results in each period.

Q4 2020

Net income was $13 million in the current quarter, mainly due to asset/liability management activities, partially offset by net unfavourable tax adjustments.

Q3 2020

Net income was $31 million last quarter, primarily due to asset/liability management activities, partially offset by net unfavourable tax adjustments and residual unallocated costs.

Q4 2019

Net loss was $52 million in the same quarter last year, largely due to the impact of an unfavourable accounting adjustment.

Key performance and non-GAAP measures

We measure and evaluate the performance of our consolidated operations and each business segment using a number of financial metrics, such as net income and ROE. ROE does not have a standardized meaning under GAAP. We use ROE, at both the consolidated and business segment levels, as a measure of return on total capital invested in our business.



Calculation of ROE

For the three months ended For the year ended

October 31, 2020 October 31, 2020 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except percentage amounts) Personal & Commercial Banking Wealth Management Insurance Investor & Treasury Services Capital Markets Corporate Support











Total Total Net income available to common































shareholders $ 1,482 $ 531 $ 252 $ 89 $ 819 $ - $ 3,173 $ 11,164 Total average common equity (1), (2) $ 22,700 $ 16,200 $ 2,350 $ 3,450 $ 22,700 $ 11,400 $ 78,800 $ 78,800 ROE (3)

26.0%

13.0%

42.5%

10.1%

14.4% n.m.

16.0%

14.2%





(1) Total average common equity represents rounded figures. (2) The amounts for the segments are referred to as attributed capital. (3) ROE is based on actual balances of average common equity before rounding. n.m. not meaningful

Additional information about these and other key performance and non-GAAP measures can be found under the Key performance and non-GAAP measures section of our 2020 Annual Report.



Consolidated Balance Sheets



As at



October 31

July 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars)

2020 (1)

2020 (2)

2019 (1)















Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 118,888 $ 119,181 $ 26,310















Interest-bearing deposits with banks

39,013

40,640

38,345















Securities













Trading

136,071

145,533

146,534

Investment, net of applicable allowance

139,743

144,980

102,470





275,814

290,513

249,004















Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

313,015

308,215

306,961















Loans













Retail

457,976

443,845

426,086

Wholesale

208,655

217,605

195,870





666,631

661,450

621,956

Allowance for loan losses

(5,639)

(5,509)

(3,100)





660,992

655,941

618,856















Segregated fund net assets

1,922

1,908

1,663 Other













Customers' liability under acceptances

18,507

18,239

18,062

Derivatives

113,488

157,378

101,560

Premises and equipment

7,934

8,175

3,191

Goodwill

11,302

11,356

11,236

Other intangibles

4,752

4,640

4,674

Other assets

58,921

66,948

49,073





214,904

266,736

187,796 Total assets $ 1,624,548 $ 1,683,134 $ 1,428,935















Liabilities and equity











Deposits













Personal $ 343,052 $ 337,196 $ 294,732

Business and government

624,311

640,284

565,482

Bank

44,522

39,678

25,791





1,011,885

1,017,158

886,005















Segregated fund net liabilities

1,922

1,908

1,663 Other













Acceptances

18,618

18,348

18,091

Obligations related to securities sold short

29,285

36,841

35,069

Obligations related to assets sold under repurchase agreements and securities loaned

274,231

273,768

226,586

Derivatives

109,927

155,479

98,543

Insurance claims and policy benefit liabilities

12,215

12,421

11,401

Other liabilities

69,831

70,938

58,137





514,107

567,795

447,827















Subordinated debentures

9,867

9,899

9,815 Total liabilities

1,537,781

1,596,760

1,345,310















Equity attributable to shareholders













Preferred shares and other equity instruments

5,945

7,447

5,707

Common shares

17,499

17,481

17,587

Retained earnings

59,806

57,805

55,981

Other components of equity

3,414

3,535

4,248





86,664

86,268

83,523 Non-controlling interests

103

106

102 Total equity

86,767

86,374

83,625 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,624,548 $ 1,683,134 $ 1,428,935





(1) Derived from audited financial statements. (2) Derived from unaudited financial statements.



Consolidated Statements of Income



For the three months ended

For the year ended

October 31 July 31 October 31

October 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) 2020 (1) 2020 (1) 2019 (1)

2020 (2) 2019 (2)

























Interest and dividend income























Loans $ 5,522 $ 5,603 $ 6,186

$ 23,420 $ 24,863

Securities

1,335

1,681

1,659



6,488

6,827

Assets purchased under reverse repurchase agreements and securities borrowed

550

617

2,268



4,668

8,960

Deposits and other

56

55

329



307

683





7,463

7,956

10,442



34,883

41,333

























Interest expense























Deposits and other

1,588

1,838

3,175



8,783

12,988

Other liabilities

811

917

2,066



4,985

8,231

Subordinated debentures

54

62

90



280

365





2,453

2,817

5,331



14,048

21,584 Net interest income

5,010

5,139

5,111



20,835

19,749

























Non-interest income























Insurance premiums, investment and fee income

958

2,212

1,153



5,361

5,710

Trading revenue

224

623

116



1,239

995

Investment management and custodial fees

1,577

1,489

1,477



6,101

5,748

Mutual fund revenue

961

915

932



3,712

3,628

Securities brokerage commissions

320

341

323



1,439

1,305

Service charges

456

430

493



1,842

1,907

Underwriting and other advisory fees

578

570

428



2,319

1,815

Foreign exchange revenue, other than trading

233

246

242



1,012

986

Card service revenue

211

259

252



969

1,072

Credit fees

361

296

344



1,321

1,269

Net gains on investment securities

23

11

16



90

125

Share of profit in joint ventures and associates

20

20

26



77

76

Other

160

369

457



864

1,617



6,082

7,781

6,259



26,346

26,253 Total revenue

11,092

12,920

11,370



47,181

46,002 Provision for credit losses

427

675

499



4,351

1,864 Insurance policyholder benefits, claims and acquisition expense

461

1,785

654



3,683

4,085

























Non-interest expense























Human resources

3,587

4,032

3,720



15,252

14,600

Equipment

508

469

452



1,907

1,777

Occupancy

431

415

424



1,660

1,635

Communications

254

233

296



989

1,090

Professional fees

385

337

382



1,330

1,305

Amortization of other intangibles

330

325

309



1,273

1,197

Other

563

569

736



2,347

2,535





6,058

6,380

6,319



24,758

24,139 Income before income taxes

4,146

4,080

3,898



14,389

15,914 Income taxes

900

879

692



2,952

3,043 Net income $ 3,246 $ 3,201 $ 3,206

$ 11,437 $ 12,871 Net income attributable to:























Shareholders $ 3,247 $ 3,197 $ 3,201

$ 11,432 $ 12,860

Non-controlling interests

(1)

4

5



5

11



$ 3,246 $ 3,201 $ 3,206

$ 11,437 $ 12,871 Basic earnings per share (in dollars) $ 2.23 $ 2.20 $ 2.19

$ 7.84 $ 8.78 Diluted earnings per share (in dollars)

2.23

2.20

2.18



7.82

8.75 Dividends per common share (in dollars)

1.08

1.08

1.05



4.29

4.07





(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements. (2) Derived from audited financial statements.



Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months ended

For the year ended October 31 July 31 October 31

October 31 October 31 (Millions of Canadian dollars)

2020 (1)

2020 (1)

2019 (1)



2020 (2)

2019 (2)



























Net income $ 3,246 $ 3,201 $ 3,206

$ 11,437 $ 12,871



























Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes





















Items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:























Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value

























through other comprehensive income

























Net unrealized gains (losses) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other

























comprehensive income

33

749

(26)



(24)

192



Provision for credit losses recognized in income

(9)

(1)

(2)



13

(14)



Reclassification of net losses (gains) on debt securities and loans at fair value through other

























comprehensive income to income

(40)

(48)

(58)



(161)

(133)







(16)

700

(86)



(172)

45

Foreign currency translation adjustments

























Unrealized foreign currency translation gains (losses)

(426)

(2,112)

180



810

65



Net foreign currency translation gains (losses) from hedging activities

191

716

(121)



(397)

5



Reclassification of losses (gains) on foreign currency translation to income

-

(21)

-



(21)

2



Reclassification of losses (gains) on net investment hedging activities to income

-

21

(1)



21

1







(235)

(1,396)

58



413

73

Net change in cash flow hedges

























Net gains (losses) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges

44

88

57



(1,145)

(559)



Reclassification of losses (gains) on derivatives designated as cash flow hedges to income

85

(113)

(47)



72

(135)







129

(25)

10



(1,073)

(694) Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:























Remeasurements of employee benefit plans

498

(554)

125



(68)

(942)

Net fair value change due to credit risk on financial liabilities designated as at fair value

























through profit or loss

(152)

(664)

(41)



(263)

51

Net gains (losses) on equity securities designated at fair value through other comprehensive

























income

4

3

(2)



28

25





350

(1,215)

82



(303)

(866) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

228

(1,936)

64



(1,135)

(1,442) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 3,474 $ 1,265 $ 3,270

$ 10,302 $ 11,429 Total comprehensive income attributable to:























Shareholders $ 3,476 $ 1,264 $ 3,266

$ 10,295 $ 11,419

Non-controlling interests

(2)

1

4



7

10





$ 3,474 $ 1,265 $ 3,270

$ 10,302 $ 11,429





(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements. (2) Derived from audited financial statements.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity







For the three months ended October 31, 2020 (1)















Treasury -

preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments







Other components of equity



















Preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments



Treasury -

common

shares



FVOCI securities and loans Foreign

currency

translation Cash flow

hedges Total other

components

of equity Equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests











Common

shares Retained

earnings Total equity (Millions of Canadian dollars) Balance at beginning of period $ 7,448 $ 17,610 $ (1) $ (129) $ 57,805 $ (123) $ 4,866 $ (1,208) $ 3,535 $ 86,268 $ 106 $ 86,374 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

-

18

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

17

-

17

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity



















































instruments

(1,500)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,500)

-

(1,500)

Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments

-

-

22

658

-

-

-

-

-

680

-

680

Purchases of treasury shares and other equity



















































instruments

-

-

(24)

(658)

-

-

-

-

-

(682)

-

(682)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

(2)

-

-

-

-

(2)

-

(2)

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(1,539)

-

-

-

-

(1,539)

-

(1,539)

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on



















































other equity instruments

-

-

-

-

(74)

-

-

-

-

(74)

(2)

(76)

Other

-

-

-

-

20

-

-

-

-

20

1

21

Net income

-

-

-

-

3,247

-

-

-

-

3,247

(1)

3,246

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

350

(16)

(234)

129

(121)

229

(1)

228 Balance at end of period $ 5,948 $ 17,628 $ (3) $ (129) $ 59,806 $ (139) $ 4,632 $ (1,079) $ 3,414 $ 86,664 $ 103 $ 86,767































































For the three months ended October 31, 2019 (1)















Treasury -

preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments







Other components of equity



















Preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments



Treasury -

common

shares



FVOCI securities and loans Foreign

currency

translation Cash flow

hedges Total other

components of

equity Equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests











Common

shares Retained

earnings Total equity (Millions of Canadian dollars) Balance at beginning of period $ 5,706 $ 17,652 $ (1) $ (59) $ 54,692 $ 119 $ 4,162 $ (16) $ 4,265 $ 82,255 $ 99 $ 82,354 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

-

49

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

49

-

49

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(56)

-

-

(418)

-

-

-

-

(474)

-

(474)

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity



















































instruments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments

-

-

37

1,500

-

-

-

-

-

1,537

-

1,537

Purchases of treasury shares and other equity



















































instruments

-

-

(35)

(1,499)

-

-

-

-

-

(1,534)

-

(1,534)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

(8)

-

-

-

-

(8)

-

(8)

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(1,503)

-

-

-

-

(1,503)

-

(1,503)

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on



















































other equity instruments

-

-

-

-

(64)

-

-

-

-

(64)

(1)

(65)

Other

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

(1)

Net income

-

-

-

-

3,201

-

-

-

-

3,201

5

3,206

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

82

(86)

59

10

(17)

65

(1)

64 Balance at end of period $ 5,706 $ 17,645 $ 1 $ (58) $ 55,981 $ 33 $ 4,221 $ (6) $ 4,248 $ 83,523 $ 102 $ 83,625



(1) Derived from unaudited financial statements.









For the year ended October 31, 2020 (1)















Treasury -

preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments







Other components of equity



















Preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments



Treasury -

common

shares



FVOCI securities and loans Foreign

currency

translation Cash flow

hedges Total other

components

of equity Equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests











Common

shares Retained

earnings Total equity (Millions of Canadian dollars) Balance at beginning of period $ 5,706 $ 17,645 $ 1 $ (58) $ 55,981 $ 33 $ 4,221 $ (6) $ 4,248 $ 83,523 $ 102 $ 83,625 Transition adjustment

-

-

-

-

(107)

-

-

-

-

(107)

-

(107) Adjusted balance at beginning of period $ 5,706 $ 17,645 $ 1 $ (58) $ 55,874 $ 33 $ 4,221 $ (6) $ 4,248 $ 83,416 $ 102 $ 83,518 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

1,750

80

-

-

(5)

-

-

-

-

1,825

-

1,825

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(97)

-

-

(717)

-

-

-

-

(814)

-

(814)

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity



















































instruments

(1,508)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1,508)

-

(1,508)

Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments

-

-

110

4,668

-

-

-

-

-

4,778

-

4,778

Purchases of treasury shares and other equity



















































instruments

-

-

(114)

(4,739)

-

-

-

-

-

(4,853)

-

(4,853)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

(3)

-

-

-

-

(3)

-

(3)

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(6,111)

-

-

-

-

(6,111)

-

(6,111)

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on



















































other equity instruments

-

-

-

-

(268)

-

-

-

-

(268)

(6)

(274)

Other

-

-

-

-

(93)

-

-

-

-

(93)

-

(93)

Net income

-

-

-

-

11,432

-

-

-

-

11,432

5

11,437

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

(303)

(172)

411

(1,073)

(834)

(1,137)

2

(1,135) Balance at end of period $ 5,948 $ 17,628 $ (3) $ (129) $ 59,806 $ (139) $ 4,632 $ (1,079) $ 3,414 $ 86,664 $ 103 $ 86,767































































For the year ended October 31, 2019 (1)















Treasury -

preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments







Other components of equity



















Preferred

shares and

other equity

instruments



Treasury -

common

shares



FVOCI securities and loans Foreign

currency

translation Cash flow

hedges Total other

components

of equity Equity

attributable to

shareholders Non-

controlling

interests











Common

shares Retained

earnings Total equity (Millions of Canadian dollars) Balance at beginning of period $ 6,306 $ 17,635 $ 3 $ (18) $ 51,018 $ (12) $ 4,147 $ 688 $ 4,823 $ 79,767 $ 94 $ 79,861 Changes in equity

















































Issues of share capital and other equity instruments

350

136

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

486

-

486

Common shares purchased for cancellation

-

(126)

-

-

(904)

-

-

-

-

(1,030)

-

(1,030)

Redemption of preferred shares and other equity



















































instruments

(950)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(950)

-

(950)

Sales of treasury shares and other equity instruments

-

-

182

5,340

-

-

-

-

-

5,522

-

5,522

Purchases of treasury shares and other equity



















































instruments

-

-

(184)

(5,380)

-

-

-

-

-

(5,564)

-

(5,564)

Share-based compensation awards

-

-

-

-

(23)

-

-

-

-

(23)

-

(23)

Dividends on common shares

-

-

-

-

(5,840)

-

-

-

-

(5,840)

-

(5,840)

Dividends on preferred shares and distributions on



















































other equity instruments

-

-

-

-

(269)

-

-

-

-

(269)

(2)

(271)

Other

-

-

-

-

5

-

-

-

-

5

-

5

Net income

-

-

-

-

12,860

-

-

-

-

12,860

11

12,871

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

-

-

-

-

(866)

45

74

(694)

(575)

(1,441)

(1)

(1,442) Balance at end of period $ 5,706 $ 17,645 $ 1 $ (58) $ 55,981 $ 33 $ 4,221 $ (6) $ 4,248 $ 83,523 $ 102 $ 83,625



(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

From time to time, we make written or oral forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and any applicable Canadian securities legislation. We may make forward-looking statements in this Earnings Release, in other filings with Canadian regulators or the SEC, in other reports to shareholders, and in other communications, including statements by our President and Chief Executive Officer. Forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements relating to our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, and the potential continued impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on our business operations, and financial results, condition and objectives and on the global economy and financial market conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this Earnings Release is presented for the purpose of assisting the holders of our securities and financial analysts in understanding our financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "foresee", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "goal", "plan" and "project" and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as "will", "may", "should", "could" or "would".

By their very nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct and that our financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals will not be achieved. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these statements as a number of risk factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors – many of which are beyond our control and the effects of which can be difficult to predict – include: credit, market, liquidity and funding, insurance, operational, regulatory compliance (which could lead to us being subject to various legal and regulatory proceedings, the potential outcome of which could include regulatory restrictions, penalties and fines), strategic, reputation, legal and regulatory environment, competitive and systemic risks and other risks discussed in the risk sections and Significant developments: COVID-19 section of our annual report for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2020 (the 2020 Annual Report); including business and economic conditions, information technology and cyber risks, Canadian housing and household indebtedness, geopolitical uncertainty, privacy, data and third party related risks, regulatory changes, environmental and social risk (including climate change), and digital disruption and innovation, culture and conduct, the business and economic conditions in the geographic regions in which we operate, the effects of changes in government fiscal, monetary and other policies, tax risk and transparency, environmental and social risk, and the emergence of widespread health emergencies or public health crises such as pandemics and epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business operations, and financial results, condition and objectives.

We caution that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to us, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Material economic assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained in this Earnings Release are set out in the Economic, market and regulatory review and outlook section and for each business segment under the Strategic priorities and Outlook headings in our 2020 Annual Report. Except as required by law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Additional information about these and other factors can be found in the risk sections and Significant developments: COVID-19 section of our 2020 Annual Report.

Information contained in or otherwise accessible through the websites mentioned does not form part of this Earnings Release. All references in this Earnings Release to websites are inactive textual references and are for your information only.

ACCESS TO QUARTERLY RESULTS MATERIALS

Interested investors, the media and others may review this quarterly Earnings Release, quarterly results slides, supplementary financial information and our 2020 Annual Report at rbc.com/investorrelations.

Quarterly conference call and webcast presentation

Our quarterly conference call is scheduled for December 2, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (EST) and will feature a presentation about our fourth quarter and 2020 results by RBC executives. It will be followed by a question and answer period with analysts. Interested parties can access the call live on a listen-only basis at rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (416-340-2217, 866-696-5910, passcode 9602843#). Please call between 7:50 a.m. and 7:55 a.m. (EST).

Management's comments on results will be posted on our website shortly following the call. A recording will be available by 5:00 p.m. (EST) from December 2, 2020 until February 23, 2021 at rbc.com/investorrelations/quarterly-financial-statements.html or by telephone (905-694-9451 or 800-408-3053, passcode 5433178#).

ABOUT RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

Trademarks used in this earnings release include the LION & GLOBE Symbol, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA and RBC which are trademarks of Royal Bank of Canada used by Royal Bank of Canada and/or by its subsidiaries under license. All other trademarks mentioned in this earnings release, which are not the property of Royal Bank of Canada, are owned by their respective holders.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

For further information: Media Relations Contact: Gillian McArdle, Senior Director, Communications, Group Risk Management and Finance, [email protected], 416-842-4231; Investor Relations Contacts: Nadine Ahn, SVP Wholesale Finance and Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-974-3355; Asim Imran, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804; Marco Giurleo, Senior Director, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-2546

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

