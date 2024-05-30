TORONTO, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared an increase to its quarterly common share dividend of four cents, or three per cent, to $1.42 per share, payable on and after August 23, 2024, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on July 25, 2024.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after August 23, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 25, 2024.

Series BB Dividend No. 41 of $0.228125 per share.

per share. Series BD Dividend No. 38 of $0.20 per share.

per share. Series BF Dividend No. 37 of $0.1875 per share.

per share. Series BH Dividend No. 36 of $0.30625 per share.

per share. Series BI Dividend No. 36 of $0.30625 per share.

per share. Series BO Dividend No. 23 of $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after August 23, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2024.

Series BT Dividend No. 6 of $21.00 per share.

per share. Series BU Dividend No. 1 of $43.12876712 per share.

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

For further information: Investor Contact: Asim Imran, Investor Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804; Media Contact: Fiona McLean, Financial Communications, [email protected], 437-778-3506