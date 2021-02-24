Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends Français

Royal Bank of Canada

Feb 24, 2021, 06:01 ET

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (RY on TSX and NYSE) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after May 21, 2021, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2021.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after May 21, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2021.

• Series AZ

Dividend No. 29   of

$0.23125 per share.

• Series BB

Dividend No. 28   of

$0.228125 per share.

• Series BD

Dividend No. 25   of

$0.20 per share.

• Series BF

Dividend No. 24   of

$0.1875 per share.

• Series BH

Dividend No. 23   of

$0.30625 per share.

• Series BI

Dividend No. 23   of

$0.30625 per share.

• Series BJ

Dividend No. 22   of

$0.328125 per share.

• Series BK

Dividend No. 21   of

$0.34375 per share.

• Series BM

Dividend No. 20   of

$0.34375 per share.

• Series BO

Dividend No. 10   of

$0.30 per share.

The board also declared a dividend for the following US$ Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares.

  • Series C-2, Dividend No. 22 of US$16.875 per share (equivalent to US$0.421875 per related depositary share), payable on May 7, 2021, to shareholders of record on April 27, 2021.

Investor Contact: Asim Imran, Shareholder Relations, [email protected], 416-955-7804; Media Contact: Jillian Vernic, Corporate Communications, [email protected], 647-802-9035

