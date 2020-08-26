TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.08 per share, payable on and after November 24, 2020, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2020.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on and after November 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 26, 2020.

• Series AZ Dividend No. 27 of $0.23125 per share. • Series BB Dividend No. 26 of $0.228125 per share. • Series BD Dividend No. 23 of $0.20 per share. • Series BF Dividend No. 22 of $0.225 per share. • Series BH Dividend No. 21 of $0.30625 per share. • Series BI Dividend No. 21 of $0.30625 per share. • Series BJ Dividend No. 20 of $0.328125 per share. • Series BK Dividend No. 19 of $0.34375 per share. • Series BM Dividend No. 18 of $0.34375 per share. • Series BO Dividend No. 8 of $0.30 per share.

The board also declared a dividend for the following US$ Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares.

Series C-2, Dividend No. 20 of US$16.875 per share (equivalent to US$0.421875 per related depositary share), payable on November 6, 2020 , to shareholders of record on October 27, 2020 .

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada

For further information: Investor Contact: Shirley Boudreau, [email protected], Shareholder Relations, 416-955-7806; Media Contact: Jillian Vernic, [email protected], Corporate Communications, 647-802-9035

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

