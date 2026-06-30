Royal Ashburn Golf Club Launches One-of-a-Kind Charity Golf Event Supporting Lakeridge Health Foundation and the Future Whitby Hospital

From all over the world, Long Drive Athletes, Community Leaders and Local Businesses will unite for the Inaugural Launch for Care Invitational, in support of the Lakeridge Health Foundation and the future Whitby Hospital Build.

WHITBY, ON, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Launch for Care Invitational, taking place at Royal Ashburn Golf Club on Thursday, July 9th, is a community-driven fundraising event that brings together local businesses, community leaders, sponsors, and some of the world's top Long Drive athletes for an unforgettable day of competition, entertainment, and generosity.

Throughout the day, participating foursomes will experience a unique Pro-Am format, playing alongside elite Long Drive competitors from around the world as they compete on select holes to qualify for the evening Long Drive Championship.

Lakeridge Health Foundation and Ascendance Foundry are introducing the Launch for Care Invitational Speed Speed Long Drive Athlete Logan Schott (CNW Group/Royal Ashburn Golf Club)

As the sun sets, Royal Ashburn Golf Club will transform into a championship venue complete with stadium-style lighting and grandstand seating as qualifying Long Drive athletes battle under the lights for a $50,000 purse. Get your tickets today, https://launchforcare.eventbrite.ca, as we invite the community to experience this incredible sporting spectacle free of charge and cheer on some of the world's longest hitters while supporting a meaningful cause. Donations of any amount are welcome on-site, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Lakeridge Health Foundation and the future Whitby Hospital.

"Launch for Care is about much more than golf," said Scott Paterson, General Manager of Royal Ashburn Golf Club, "It's about bringing our community together to support something that impacts every one of us, healthcare. Every sponsorship, donation, spectator, and participant helps move us closer to a stronger healthcare system for future generations."

Today, Lakeridge Health serves more than 700,000 residents through five hospitals and more than 20 community health centres across Durham Region. In 2025 alone, the organization performed more than 61,000 surgical procedures, a number that continues to grow alongside one of Canada's fastest-growing regions. Funds raised through Launch for Care will support the Lakeridge Health Foundation and its commitment to funding innovative equipment, technology, education, research, and the future Whitby Hospital.

The event has already received incredible support from organizations committed to strengthening the community, including Presenting Sponsor Ascendance Foundry, along with numerous corporate partners whose generosity is helping bring this first-of-its-kind event to life.

Community members are invited to experience the evening Long Drive Championship, with the championship field opening at 6:30 PM. Admission is free, and donations of any amount are welcome, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Lakeridge Health Foundation and the future Whitby Hospital. Enjoy food and beverages available for purchase as some of the world's top Long Drive athletes launch drives exceeding 400 yards, with some reaching nearly 480 yards and ball speeds topping 220 mph, all while competing under the lights for a $50,000 purse in an unforgettable championship atmosphere.

Event Details

Launch for Care Invitational

Date: Thursday, July 9, 2026

Location: Royal Ashburn Golf Club

995 Myrtle Road West

Ashburn, Ontario

Long Drive Championship

Spectator Field/Grandstands Opens: 6:30 PM

Long Drive Championship Begins: 7:30 PM

$50,000 Championship Purse

Stadium-Style Grandstands

Championship Lighting

Food & Beverage Available for Purchase

Spectator Admission

Admission is free.

Reserve spectator tickets:

https://launchforcare.eventbrite.ca

About Royal Ashburn Golf Club

Royal Ashburn Golf Club is one of Durham Region's premier public golf destinations, offering championship golf, exceptional dining, weddings, corporate events, and community experiences. Through events like the Launch for Care Invitational, Royal Ashburn is committed to bringing people together while making a meaningful impact beyond the golf course.

About the Lakeridge Health Foundation

The Lakeridge Health Foundation inspires community investment in exceptional healthcare by supporting Lakeridge Health's greatest priorities, including innovative equipment, technology, education, research, and the future Whitby Hospital. Together with donors and community partners, the Foundation is helping build a healthier future for Durham Region.

SOURCE Royal Ashburn Golf Club

Media Contact: Josie Naccarato, Director of Marketing & Communications, Royal Ashburn Golf Club, [email protected], www.royalashburngolfclub.com