Routeware Expands UK Presence with Acquisition of PermiServ

Strengthening Routeware's commitment to UK local authorities with enhanced resident engagement and service delivery solutions

LONDON, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Routeware, a global provider of innovative, AI-powered solutions for waste and environmental services, today announced the acquisition of PermiServ, the UK market leader in garden waste permit management for local authorities. Together the combined platform will give councils access to AI-driven tools that were previously out of reach for most local authorities.

The acquisition reinforces Routeware's long-term commitment to supporting UK local authorities with market leading solutions that simplify operations, improve resident experience, and strengthen environmental service delivery. Routeware currently works with over 100 UK local authorities and has recently launched its latest local government waste and recycling technology platform. Routeware SmartCity enables local authorities of all sizes to reduce costs, improve productivity and increase crew safety by streamlining processes, automating tasks and using data more effectively.

PermiServ works with councils across the UK to manage subscription-based garden waste services, providing end-to-end permit administration, fulfilment logistics, and resident communications. Its purpose-built software and managed services help councils reduce administrative burden, improve compliance visibility, and deliver reliable services to residents.

Together, Routeware and PermiServ will offer local authorities a more connected operating model -- linking resident engagement, permitting, routing, in-cab systems, compliance workflows, and service optimisation into a cohesive platform.

A Shared Commitment to Modern Council Services

The addition of PermiServ strengthens Routeware's presence at a critical point of interaction between councils and residents, expanding its ability to support the full lifecycle of subscription-based services -- from sign-up and permitting through to collection, compliance, and performance visibility.

Jeremy Collins, CEO of Routeware, said:

"PermiServ has established itself as the trusted market leader in garden waste permit management for UK local authorities. Their strong council relationships, operational expertise, and resident-focused approach align perfectly with Routeware's mission to simplify environmental services through connected technology. We are pleased to welcome John and the PermiServ team to Routeware and look forward to investing further in solutions that councils and residents rely on every day."

John Bayley, Founder and Managing Director of PermiServ, added:

"Our focus has always been on helping councils deliver efficient, well-managed garden waste services without adding complexity to their operations. Joining Routeware enables us to enhance our technology capabilities, broaden integration opportunities, and continue serving our customers with the same commitment and reliability -- now backed by the scale and innovation of a global platform."

Continued Focus on the UK Market

PermiServ will continue to operate with its existing team and customer focus, ensuring continuity of service for councils. Customers will maintain their current relationships and points of contact.

The combined organisation will focus on:

Enhancing integration between permitting, routing, and resident engagement systems





Supporting councils in streamlining service workflows and reducing manual processes





Investing in digital tools that strengthen compliance, reporting, and service transparency





Expanding Routeware's long-term investment and presence within the UK local authority sector

Routeware has made significant investment in the UK market in recent years, and this acquisition further demonstrates its commitment to working in partnership with local authorities to support modern, efficient and resident-focused environmental services.

About Routeware:

Routeware is a leading provider of waste, recycling, and heavy-duty fleet technology solutions.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, and serving municipalities and haulers across North America and the United Kingdom, Routeware's integrated platform provides route optimization, fleet dispatch software, in-cab technology, digital customer engagement, billing systems, and data-driven insights. The company's solutions help customers large and small increase operational efficiency, improve service delivery, reduce costs, and achieve sustainability goals.

Founded 25 years ago, Routeware is trusted by 1500 customers to digitize operations and support resilient communities. The company has offices and customers throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. For more information, visit www.routeware.com .

About Permiserv

Permiserv is the United Kingdom's leading provider of garden waste permit software and managed services for local authorities. The company helps councils administer subscription-based garden waste programs, manage permits, and deliver efficient, resident-friendly services across the UK. For more information, visit www.permiserv.com .

SOURCE Routeware, Inc.

Jennifer Avril, Bolt PR, 917-982-9012, [email protected]