ROUND ROOM LIVE, PRODUCER AND PROMOTER OF THRILLING GLOBAL EVENTS, PARTNERS WITH AWARD-WINNING DIGITAL EXPERIENCE STUDIO ARRAY OF STARS

The partnership will allow Round Room Live and its iconic properties to continue to be a leader in both the physical and virtual spaces.

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Round Room Live, the world's leading experts in live cultural events like Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free, and Array of Stars, a Cannes Lion-winning digital experience studio with clients like Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, have entered into a strategic relationship to map, develop, and architect platforms for the future of live experiences across multiple channels.

The strategic approach is designed to ensure Round Room Live remains a future-forward leader in the development, design, and execution of narrative-focused events in both the physical and virtual space. This includes a focus on Web 3.0, new forms of commerce like cryptocurrency, collectability such as NFTs, and presence such as the metaverse.

"I would say that a confluence of things made now the right time to really start digging into the nature of events and broadened access," said Round Room's Founder and Co-President Stephen Shaw. "Covid has certainly been a learning curve; however the availability of technologies, thinking, and the opportunity to transform what we do on a much larger scale and in a way that invites more people in, to enjoy what we do, no matter where they are, is the primary driver. Our experience with Array of Stars has proven that there are like-minded thinkers out there who are committed to achieving the same transformative goal as we are."

Array of Stars is equally bullish on the opportunity to work with Round Room Live and its mandate to radically reinvent live experiences. "The partnership comes as brands across the globe seek to claim their space in an evolving decentralized landscape while embracing evolving live experiences. Round Room Live is simply the best at what they do, and the timing is ideal as brands and our clients are seeking to get ahead of the curve and rethink what cutting-edge really means," said Array of Stars President Mike Kasprow. "Round Room Live has an unparalleled understanding of their craft and IP technology. I know that my business partners Cole S., Ben Clarke and Alistair Leyland share my excitement in working with them. Our collaboration will create a transformative force in the industry, and we are humbled to have the opportunity to partner with Stephen Shaw, Jonathan Linden and their incredible team."

With an upcoming slate of new shows set to be announced, the timing was of paramount importance. "What we do, we do very well," Shaw added. "Doing it bigger with the right team is beyond exciting."

About Round Room Live, an Entertainment One company:

Round Room Live is a producer and promoter of live entertainment, that specializes in transforming both new and iconic intellectual property into engaging and thrilling live events. Round Room creates unique live experiences tailored to the distinct character of each property and produces the highest quality productions for audiences around the world.

Their current roster of touring theatrical shows includes: Baby Shark Live!, Blippi The Musical, Peppa Pig Live, and PJ Masks Live! Save the Day. Round Room's Immersive and Entertainment Experiences division is currently touring: Jurassic World: The Exhibition, Mandela: The Official Exhibition and Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I'm Free, which opened in Los Angeles in January 2022. In February 2018, Entertainment One (eOne) acquired a majority position in Round Room Live. eOne is now a division of Hasbro.

About Array of Stars: Array of Stars is a specialized digital innovation studio with a presence in Toronto, Canada and Los Angeles, that works directly with brands, agencies and public artists to realize magical digital experiences online, in person, or through screens that range from Augmented Reality to physical installations with their gestural platform RADIA. Brands like Infiniti, Spin Master, Rogers Communications, NIKE, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and agencies like TAXI (with whom Array of Stars shared a Cannes Lion for The Unignorable Tower), Broken Heart Love Affair and Wasserman, are among the partners who have trusted Array of Stars to translate their vision and make it "reality".

