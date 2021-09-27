Roughrider Announces Name Change to Coast Copper Corp., and new symbol "COCO" Effective September 28, 2021

TSX.V: REL

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Roughrider Exploration Limited ("Roughrider" or the "Company"); (TSXV: REL) announces that it is changing its name to "Coast Copper Corp." Effective at market open on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), with ticker symbol "COCO".

Adam Travis, the Company's CEO, comments: "We are pleased to announce our name change to Coast Copper Corp., which is more aligned with the vision our team has for the future of the Company. We will continue to aggressively explore our properties, focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, and create value for our shareholders."

To view the Roughrider's recent corporate and technical presentations please visit our website at: https://www.roughriderexploration.com/investors/presentations/ . The Company also announces that it will relaunch its website as www.coastcoppercorp.com once the new name and symbol are effective. The Company's new logo is included below.

About Roughrider Exploration Limited

Roughrider's exploration focus is the optioned Empire Mine Property, located on Northern Vancouver Island, B.C., which covers three historical open pit mines and two past-producing underground mines that yielded iron, copper, gold and silver. Roughrider's other properties include its 100% owned Eldorado, Gin and Bonanza properties located in the Golden Triangle of northern B.C. which are adjacent to the Red Chris Mine, the Knob Hill NW Property located on northern Vancouver Island and the 100% Sterling, Sandy and Home Brew properties which are located in central B.C. Roughrider management continues to review precious and base metals opportunities in western North America.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

"Adam Travis"

Adam Travis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information regarding the proposed Transaction, private placement, board and management changes, as to our strategy, projects, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Roughrider, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, geological and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Although Roughrider believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, exploration and exploitation successes, continued availability of capital and financing, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, expropriation or nationalization of property and general political, economic, market or business conditions. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release, or incorporated by reference, are qualified by these cautionary statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For further information: Adam Travis, CEO, Roughrider Exploration Limited, 409 Granville Street, Suite 904, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 1T2, Canada, P: 877-578-9563, E: [email protected]

