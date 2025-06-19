Rosenberg & Parker Expands its Global Footprint to the UK

R&P UK becomes the latest expansion milestone for the world's largest surety-only broker

LONDON, June 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- With increasing demand for strategic surety guidance, Rosenberg & Parker has expanded its global footprint by opening a new office in London. R&P is proud to announce the opening of R&P Surety UK Ltd., helmed by our Chairman Adrian Luto and Managing Director Mark Holt. Both gentlemen bring significant experience from the global surety marketplace with them to their roles, and R&P UK looks forward to servicing clients both at home and abroad under their expert advisement.

"I'm proud to step in as Managing Director of this exciting new hub. I look forward to helping drive R&P's continued growth, delivering world-class surety solutions, and partnering with clients across the globe to meet their evolving surety needs," said Mark Holt of his choice to join the growing team of Rosenberg & Parker. Mark comes to R&P after managing the UK surety business at Aon for 17 years and co-managed the EMEA surety business at Aon for a time, having prior experience in surety underwriting and corporate credit analysis gained from HSBC, RBS, Chubb Surety and Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

While servicing clients with needs throughout the UK and EU, the partners at R&P identified the need for representation in the UK early last year. Having already established a decades-long relationship with Adrian Luto, a leading solicitor in the UK surety space, talks began about planting roots for Rosenberg & Parker across the pond. Adrian, excited about the innovation R&P was bringing to the industry, was ready to hop on board.

"After working as legal counsel alongside the Rosenbergs pioneering surety-backed letters of credit and advance payment bonds in major infrastructure projects, I had no hesitation in grasping the opportunity to come on board. I'm truly excited to play a direct role as R&P drives further evolution in the global surety market, creating innovative solutions to meet our clients' needs," said Adrian. Adrian comes to R&P with over 30 years of experience as a lawyer advising surety clients issuing bonds in construction and other sectors, as well as owners and operators of power generation facilities in the UK and abroad.

With Adrian all in, it wasn't long before Mark also became convinced that R&P UK is where he wanted to build his future, "R&P's singular focus on surety has shaped a reputation for delivering bespoke and complex solutions to a diverse client base: from large infrastructure developers to private equity-backed ventures and multinational corporates."

Harry G. Rosenberg, Partner & Financial Sponsors Practice Leader, is also looking forward to the future, saying "Our partnerships with many of the world's largest private equity funds and corporations have challenged us to reimagine what surety can do—designing sophisticated, multi-jurisdictional guarantee facilities that meet the demands of complex capital structures. As those relationships expanded globally, they introduced us to their European counterparts, and the opportunity to bring our model to the UK became clear. While we're proud of our deep relationships with our current clients, our mission is to bring the same level of creativity and rigor to the entire European market—whether sponsor-backed, privately, or publicly held. We're incredibly proud that this vision attracted industry leaders like Adrian and Mark to join us and help lead the next phase of growth for Rosenberg & Parker".

