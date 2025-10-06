ROSEBRIDGE CAPITAL CORP. INC. DISPOSITION OF OWNERSHIP OF WILMINGTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC.

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Rosebridge Capital Corp. Inc. ("Rosebridge") announced that on October 6, 2025 it disposed (the "Transaction") of 1,359,634 Class A Shares ("Class A Shares") and 460,792 Class B Shares ("Class B Shares") of Wilmington Capital Management Inc. ("Wilmington") (TSX: WCM.A WCM.B).

Rosebridge has disposed of its ownership of 1,359,634 Class A Shares and 460,792 Class B Shares representing approximately 14% and 9% of the presently issued and outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares, respectively. Following the Transaction, Rosebridge ceased to own any Class A Shares or Class B Shares.

The securities were disposed of through private sales, including sales to Sisu Investment Corporation, at a price of C$2.875 per share for an aggregate purchase price of C$5,233,724.76.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. An early warning report regarding Rosebridge's sale of the Class A Shares and Class B Shares will be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review + ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.com under Wilmington's issuer profile. Rosebridge is located at 400 5 Ave SW Suite 820, Calgary, AB Canada. For further information please contact Joe Killi at 250 345-6560.

Cautionary Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, the future filing by Rosebridge of an early warning report. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

