Rönesans Holding Announces New Global Partnership

Strategic Partnership Signed Between Rönesans and SJ Group to help continue to deliver the DAPEK Industrial Zone

ISTANBUL , March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- Rönesans Holding has announced a strategic partnership with SJ Group, as part of the development of the Eastern Mediterranean Petrochemical Industrial Zone and Port (DAPEK) project in Ceyhan, Adana.

Ceyhan Polypropylene Production Plant and Liquid Bulk Terminal Erman Ilicak, President Emeritus of Rönesans Holding

Spanning 2,750 hectares with two kilometres of coastline, DAPEK is a next‑generation logistics and energy hub of national strategic importance within Türkiye's energy and trade corridor. Initiated with the start of construction in 2025, the project is anchored by a world‑scale polypropylene production facility, supported by integrated infrastructure including bulk liquid and container terminals, a solar power plant, and a green hydrogen production facility.

As the management partner, SJ Group will bring global best practices to DAPEK's development. This includes the preparation of strategic development plans, land-use planning, and integration of new manufacturers into industrial clusters. The collaboration combines Rönesans Holding's large-scale infrastructure know-how with SJ Group's renowned expertise in industrial planning and investor networks, notably their work on Singapore's Jurong Island.

Developed by Rönesans Holding in close coordination with the Ministry of Industry and Technology, infrastructure investments in the Industrial Zone are specifically designed to align with the needs of global investors, with a focus on high-capital, export-oriented investments. Building on consultancy support provided since 2025, this formalised partnership will see SJ Group introduce investor-friendly solutions including, streamlined processes, enhanced operational efficiency, and accelerated project delivery timelines.

PARTNERSHIP ADVANCES SUSTAINABLE GROWTH GOALS

Erman Ilıcak, President Emeritus of Rönesans Holding, said: "We believe that international partnerships are a key driver of sustainable growth. These collaborations, which bring together a global perspective with strong local expertise, present a powerful model for industrial development. An approach that aligns technological innovation with environmental responsibility will help create long-term value for Türkiye and the wider region.

At Rönesans we are also the anchor investor at DAPEK, investing $2 billion to the development of a PDH/PP plant and a liquid bulk terminal. This project is expected to be operational by the end of 2027 and contribute approximately $300 million annually to Türkiye's current account balance. With global experience in industrial master planning, energy infrastructure, and sustainability, SJ Group will contribute to strengthening DAPEK's long-term strategy and supporting our sustainable growth goals."

A MODEL FOR REGIONAL INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT

Tan Wooi Leong, Senior Executive Director, Energy at SJ, said, "Our collaboration with Rönesans marks a significant milestone for SJ as we strengthen our role as a leading global advisor in the development of major industrial and port-based clusters, particularly those focused on energy transition and emerging technologies towards a net zero manufacturing site. Our deep expertise in industrial parks and economic zones will help establish DAPEK as a role model for industrial development in the region, while reinforcing its role in advancing Türkiye's long-term industrial growth and infrastructure ambitions."

About Rönesans Group

Rönesans Holding, the conglomerate's leading investment entity headquartered in Ankara, is the 50th largest international contracting company globally and one of the largest in Europe. With operations spanning 40 countries across Europe, Central Asia, and Africa, including subsidiaries such as Ballast Nedam in the Netherlands and Heitkamp Industrial Solutions GmbH in Germany, Rönesans has been operating as the main contractor and investor successfully for more than 30 years in construction, real estate, concession, energy and industrial investments. Putting resilience and growth through innovation at the core of the company, with a priority on sustainability and social development, Rönesans has developed projects supporting students with scholarships, academic platforms and initiatives; been a signatory of the UN Global Compact since 2015; and a signatory of the UN Women's Empowerment Principles since 2016.



Under the leadership of its President Emeritus, Erman Ilıcak, Rönesans, along with its partners GIC, Meridiam Infrastructure, Sojitz, Samsung C&T, TotalEnergies, and IFC of the World Bank Group (minority shareholder in the group), has invested more than $10 billion into pioneering projects globally.

About SJ Group

SJ is a diverse collective of problem solvers for the built environment, continually reimagining ways to create a smart and sustainable future.

Headquartered in Singapore, the group has a global talent pool of 16,000 in its member companies AETOS, Atelier Ten, B+H, CHIL, KTP, Prostruct, Robert Bird Group, SAA, SMEC and Surbana Jurong, based in more than 120 offices in over 40 countries. They include architects, designers, planners, engineers, facilities managers and other specialists driven by progressive thinking and creative ideas to shape a better future.

Its technical experts deliver sustainable solutions that cover the entire project life cycle from planning and design, through to delivery and management, as well as a full suite of multidisciplinary consultancy services across a diverse range of sectors including transportation, water, aviation, healthcare, hospitality and renewables.

A global urban, infrastructure and managed services consulting firm with over 70 years of track record in successful project delivery, SJ has built more than a million homes in Singapore, created master plans in more than 60 countries and developed over 100 industrial parks globally.

SJ is #23 in Engineering News-Record's Top 225 International Design Firms, #17 in World Architecture 100 2025, and Asia Pacific FM Technology Provider of the Year 2022, awarded by International Facility Management Association.

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SOURCE Rönesans Holding

Bensu Melis Çelik, +90 535 980 07 82, [email protected]