Ronbay Technology and Rock Tech Lithium sign Strategic MoU on Extensive Local Battery Materials Partnership in Europe

Rock Tech and Ronbay intend to build an integrated local Battery Materials Supply Chain in Europe including a potential investment

including a potential investment Leading CAM producer to purchase battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Rock Tech

Rock Tech´s Guben Converter will be developed with full backing by Ronbay

Partnership will ensure Rock Tech's products meet customer needs

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech"), a German-Canadian cleantech company developing lithium refining capacity in Europe and Ronbay Technology Co., Ltd. Ningbo, China, ("Ronbay"), a global leader in cathode active materials (CAM), today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at creating a fully localized integrated lithium-ion battery materials supply chain in Europe.

At the core of this strategic partnership is the long-term supply of battery-grade lithium hydroxide from Rock Tech to Ronbay's European cathode production facilities in order to produce battery related components for European demands. Consequentially, Ronbay offers direct support, including technical resources and potential investment, to ensure a rapid continuation of Rock Tech´s converter development in Guben, Germany. With Rock Tech's Guben Converter located at the German-Polish border and Ronbay's CAM facility in Poland this strategic partnership covers an important part of the local battery production as Europe accelerates its transition to sustainable energy storage and electric mobility.

Ronbay is a multinational high-tech company in the new energy materials industry, specializing in the research, production, and sales of cathode materials for lithium and sodium batteries. Its product portfolio includes mid- and high-nickel ternary cathode materials, lithium manganese iron phosphate (LMFP), sodium-ion battery cathode materials, and precursor materials for cathode active materials (pCAMs). Leveraging these products, Ronbay provides high-performance solutions to global electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage system (ESS) markets, supporting the transition toward a more sustainable energy future. As part of its strategic international expansion, Ronbay completed the layout of the Poland base by acquiring a former Johnson Matthey cathode materials facility in Konin. The basic infrastructures are complete, including factory buildings, laboratory buildings, and auxiliary facilities, with necessary environmental assessment procedures in place. The phase-I project of the 25,000-ton mid-nickel/high-nickel ternary materials is progressing steadily. Equipment installation is expected to be completed in 2025, with commercial production set to begin in 2026. This European project represents a major step in Ronbay's global strategy. By localizing production in Europe, the company will strengthen its overseas sales network, expand its international customer base, and ensure faster, more flexible delivery of key battery materials to regional clients.

"Ronbay's interest in sourcing lithium locally produced in Europe is a clear signal of strategic alignment. This partnership will act as a flywheel, accelerating and amplifying our shared commitment to building a resilient battery value chain in Europe," says Mirco Wojnarowicz, CEO of Rock Tech Lithium. "With Ronbay's technical expertise and local CAM operations in Europe, we enhance our ability to fast-track execution and scale operations with greater efficiency."

As part of the collaboration the parties will explore several strategic initiatives:

Rock Tech will supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide from its Guben converter to Ronbay's European CAM operations, including its newly acquired plant in Konin, Poland .

. Ronbay will support Rock Tech by introducing experienced engineering and construction partners to facilitate the construction and ramp-up of the Guben facility and also explore potential joint investment opportunities.

The parties will also collaborate on market development, including supporting Ronbay's European offtake commitments and customer acquisition efforts in the battery and automotive sectors.

"Ronbay's European Project marks a pivotal step in our global strategy. Our partnership with Rock Tech will accelerate the localization of raw materials for the project and further strengthening our presence in the European market," says the Head of Supply Chain at Ronbay.

The agreement provides a framework for both companies to negotiate binding legal agreements in due course. The collaboration is grounded in principles of mutual support, technological synergy, and a shared goal of enabling the transition to a clean energy future.

About the Guben Converter

The Guben Lithium Converter is a pioneering facility in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany, by the German-Canadian company Rock Tech Lithium Inc. This plant is set to become Europe's first commercial lithium hydroxide refinery, aiming to produce 24,000 tonnes of battery-grade lithium hydroxide annually—enough to supply over 500,000 electric vehicles per year.

On behalf of the Management

Mirco Wojnarowicz

CEO, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

ABOUT ROCK TECH

Rock Tech's vision is to supply the electric vehicle and battery industry with sustainable, locally produced lithium, targeting a 100% recycling rate. To ensure resilient supply chains, the company plans to build lithium converters at the doorstep of its customers, beginning with the Company's proposed Lithium Hydroxide Converter in Guben, Brandenburg, Germany. The second Converter is planned to be built in Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech Lithium plans to source raw material from its own Georgia Lake spodumene project in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and procure from other ESG-compliant mines. Ultimately, Rock Tech's goal is to create a closed-loop lithium production system. Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry to close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story. The Company has adopted strict environmental, social and governance standards and is developing a proprietary refining process to increase efficiency and sustainability further.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc, 2700-40 Temperance Street, Toronto ON M5H 0B4, CAN.

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws and are referred to herein as "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "predicts", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could" or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: ; listing of the Unit Shares on the TSX-V, including obtaining the final acceptance of the TSX-V; the further negotiations and results thereof with Ronbay; the outcome of the due diligence of Ronbay; discussions with strategic and financial investors to explore potential opportunities for investments directly at the project level, including the Company's converter projects in Germany and Canada and the Georgia Lake Project; and Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties. Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Forward-looking information is derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the satisfaction of the conditions to obtain final acceptance of the TSX-V approval for the listing of the Unit Shares on the TSX-V; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; that all required regulatory approvals and permits can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of exploration, development and operating activities; Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business; and the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

For further information: Konstantin Burger, VP IR: [email protected] +49 89 244109149