RONALDINHO TAKES TORONTO: GLOBAL FOOTBALL STAR LEADS BRAZIL LEGENDS AGAINST TORONTO FC LEGENDS AT BMO FIELD ON MAY 8

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - For the first time ever, football icon Ronaldinho takes the pitch in Toronto to headline North America's inaugural Living Legends match at BMO Field on May 8, 2026. Brazil Legends will face Toronto FC legends in a one-night only showcase celebrating Canadian soccer and its contributions to the beautiful game ahead of the global tournament this summer.

The event will bring together some of the sport's most recognizable names, including Adriano, Emerson and Maicon for Brazil Legends, and Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore, Julian de Guzman and Dwayne De Rosario representing Toronto FC legends.

With Toronto preparing to host the biggest sporting event in the world, the Living Legends match arrives at a defining moment for the sport in Canada, bringing together international heritage and local pride inside one of the country's most recognized football venues.

"Toronto is ready for a moment like this," says Diogo Snow, co-founder of Living Legends. "Bringing Brazilian legends to this city together with Toronto FC's legends and creating something special for the fans is what this is all about. Football has an incredible ability to connect people, and this match celebrates the players and the culture that shaped the game."

Headlining the Brazil Legends squad is Ronaldinho, widely regarded as one of the most creative players in football history. The May 8 match will mark the first time the Brazilian icon plays on a pitch in Toronto.

"I've played in many cities around the world, but this will be my first time playing at BMO Field in Toronto," says Ronaldinho. "I've heard a lot about the passion for football here, so I'm excited to experience the energy of the fans and to share a special night of football with them."

Leading the Toronto FC Legends is Sebastian Giovinco, whose electrifying style and record-setting performances helped define a generation of soccer in the city.

"Toronto has the best fans in MLS and has always had incredible support for the game," says Giovinco. "To come back and share the pitch with former teammates and legends of the sport and play in front of the fans at BMO Field will be a special moment for me. It will be a great night for this city and the fans."

"Hosting some of football's most iconic figures for a memorable night at BMO Field will be an incredible event. Our city is preparing to welcome the world to our backyard in June and a match like this will be a fantastic celebration of the game for those fans who have been the heartbeat of TFC for the past 20 years," says Toronto FC General Manager, Jason Hernandez. "This is a pivotal moment in time for our sport, city and our community, and it's events like these that will demonstrate the joy our game brings to fans and continue to inspire the next generation of Canadian talent."

Tickets for the Living Legends match will be available through Ticketmaster, with single ticket prices starting at $45:

March 11: Pre-sale begins for Toronto FC season ticket holders

March 12: General public ticket sales begin

In addition to the match, fans will have access to premium hospitality packages, VIP meet-and-greet experiences, and limited-edition merchandise, including official Brazil Legends jerseys designed by Living Legends co-founder Diogo Snow.

Football fans are encouraged to follow @wearelivinglegends on Instagram for exclusive player announcements and match details in the lead-up to the event. For more information about Living Legends, visit www.livinglegends.io.

About Living Legends

Living Legends is a global football event platform that brings some of the sport's most iconic players back to the pitch in stadiums around the world. The series celebrates the athletes, moments and culture that shaped modern football, creating live experiences that connect generations of fans. The May 8, 2026 match at Toronto's BMO Field marks the platform's inaugural event, featuring Brazil Legends against Toronto FC Legends in a one-night international showcase.

