RONA and Reno-Depot are hiring to fill over 625 positions in Quebec Français
Sep 30, 2020, 06:31 ET
Lowe's Canada will hold four online hiring events and two days of interviews from October 1 to 17
BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Lowe's Canada, one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers operating or servicing over 470 corporate and affiliated stores under different banners, is currently recruiting to fill more than 625 full-time and part-time regular positions in its RONA and Reno-Depot corporate stores in Quebec. About 30 positions are also available at the Boucherville distribution centre.
"We are looking for dynamic, customer-oriented individuals from all backgrounds, with or without experience, to immediately join our teams across the province, particularly in the Montreal Metropolitan Community, Gatineau, and Quebec City. As we navigate through uncertain times, we offer multiple career opportunities, stable and rewarding jobs, as well as a safe, welcoming, and inclusive environment. We would be pleased to benefit from the broad knowledge of those who usually spend winter abroad," said Marc Macdonald, Senior Vice-President, Human Resources at Lowe's Canada. "Every day, our associates are focused on helping our professional and retail customers complete their projects, and on making a difference in the communities we serve. If you are interested in joining our efforts, and in growing within an organization that offers several opportunities to develop your potential, we want to meet you."
Available positions include Sales Specialists, Lumber Yard Associates, Department Managers, Cashiers, Stockers, and Customer Service Assistants. Training and mentoring suited to the various positions will be offered.
Interested candidates can apply immediately on www.lowescanada.ca/careers or visit the in-store Customer Service Desk with or without a resumé. In addition, four online hiring events will be held in the coming weeks and two days will be dedicated to interviews in specific areas. Candidates will have the opportunity to safely meet local teams and maybe even get an offer on the same day:
|
Date
|
Time
|
Event
|
October 1-2
|
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|
Virtual Hiring Event for the Montérégie region (web page in French only)
|
October 1-2
|
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|
Virtual Hiring Event for Laval and the North Shore (web page in French only)
|
October 14
|
Noon – 7 p.m.
|
Hiring Day in 18 participating RONA and Reno-Depot stores
|
October 15-16
|
8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|
Virtual Hiring Events*
|
October 17
|
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|
Interviews by appointment at the Boucherville Distribution Centre, located at
220, chemin du Tremblay
|
* Details on the October 15 and 16 Virtual Hiring Events will be available on www.lowescanada.ca/careers.
Sanitary measures adapted to the current context
In addition to offering the possibility of following a 100% online hiring process, the in-person meeting protocols have been fully adapted to the current context. "The health and safety of our associates, candidates and customers is our top priority. During the two Hiring Days, our teams will follow strict physical distancing, cleaning, and disinfecting protocols, which include mandatory masks for both recruiters and candidates, hand washing, as well as disinfection of surfaces and equipment between candidates," added Mr. Macdonald.
Several programs and benefits offered in a safe working environment
Lowe's Canada associates enjoy several benefits, including a student incentive program providing a minimum of $200 to eligible associates in position for least three months, an award program, a flexible schedule, and exclusive discounts.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has also enhanced its health and safety practices and processes in its store and distribution centre network in light of the recommendations and guidelines of public health authorities. Rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols, policies regarding masks, as well as decisive physical distancing measures are thus being applied on a daily basis for the health and safety of all.
Estimated number of positions available per administrative region
|
Montérégie
|
200
|
Island of Montreal
|
100
|
Lanaudière
|
60
|
Laval
|
50
|
Outaouais
|
50
|
Laurentides
|
40
|
Quebec
|
35
|
Mauricie
|
20
|
Estrie
|
15
|
Abitibi-Témiscamingue
|
10
|
Centre-du-Québec
|
10
|
Chaudière-Appalaches
|
10
|
Côte-Nord
|
10
|
Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean
|
10
|
Bas-Saint-Laurent
|
5
List of the 18 stores participating in the October 14 Hiring Day
|
Store
|
Address
|
City
|
RONA Belœil
|
500 rue Serge-Pepin
|
Belœil
|
Réno-Dépôt Boucherville
|
1235 rue Nobel
|
Boucherville
|
Réno-Dépôt Candiac
|
100 rue de Strasbourg
|
Candiac
|
RONA Châteauguay
|
41 boulevard Saint-Jean-Baptiste
|
Châteauguay
|
RONA Châteauguay rue Principale
|
99 rue Principale
|
Châteauguay
|
L'entrepôt RONA Gatineau
|
777 boulevard de la Cité
|
Gatineau
|
Réno-Dépôt Hull
|
95 rue Atawe
|
Gatineau
|
L'entrepôt RONA Laval
|
3065 boulevard le Carrefour
|
Laval
|
Réno-Dépôt Laval
|
1505 boulevard Le Corbusier
|
Laval
|
RONA Lévis
|
1415 rue Metivier
|
Lévis
|
L'entrepôt RONA Mascouche
|
175 montée Masson
|
Mascouche
|
Réno-Dépôt Anjou
|
10200 rue Renaude-Lapointe
|
Montreal
|
L'entrepôt RONA Saint-Laurent
|
3600 boulevard de la Côte-Vertu
|
Montreal
|
Réno-Dépôt Notre-Dame-de-Grâce
|
7277 rue Saint-Jacques
|
Montreal
|
RONA Pierrefonds
|
3933 boulevard Saint-Charles
|
Montreal
|
L'entrepôt RONA Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
|
1221 boulevard des Promenades
|
Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville
|
RONA Saint-Constant
|
254 montée Saint-Régis
|
Saint-Constant
|
RONA Sainte-Julie
|
1185 rue Principale
|
Sainte-Julie
About Lowe's Canada
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.
For further information: Valerie Gonzalo, Media Relations, Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]