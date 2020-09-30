Available positions include Sales Specialists, Lumber Yard Associates, Department Managers, Cashiers, Stockers, and Customer Service Assistants. Training and mentoring suited to the various positions will be offered.

Interested candidates can apply immediately on www.lowescanada.ca/careers or visit the in-store Customer Service Desk with or without a resumé. In addition, four online hiring events will be held in the coming weeks and two days will be dedicated to interviews in specific areas. Candidates will have the opportunity to safely meet local teams and maybe even get an offer on the same day:

Date Time Event October 1-2 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Virtual Hiring Event for the Montérégie region (web page in French only) October 1-2 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Virtual Hiring Event for Laval and the North Shore (web page in French only) October 14 Noon – 7 p.m. Hiring Day in 18 participating RONA and Reno-Depot stores October 15-16 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Virtual Hiring Events* October 17 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Interviews by appointment at the Boucherville Distribution Centre, located at 220, chemin du Tremblay

* Details on the October 15 and 16 Virtual Hiring Events will be available on www.lowescanada.ca/careers.

Sanitary measures adapted to the current context

In addition to offering the possibility of following a 100% online hiring process, the in-person meeting protocols have been fully adapted to the current context. "The health and safety of our associates, candidates and customers is our top priority. During the two Hiring Days, our teams will follow strict physical distancing, cleaning, and disinfecting protocols, which include mandatory masks for both recruiters and candidates, hand washing, as well as disinfection of surfaces and equipment between candidates," added Mr. Macdonald.

Several programs and benefits offered in a safe working environment

Lowe's Canada associates enjoy several benefits, including a student incentive program providing a minimum of $200 to eligible associates in position for least three months, an award program, a flexible schedule, and exclusive discounts.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has also enhanced its health and safety practices and processes in its store and distribution centre network in light of the recommendations and guidelines of public health authorities. Rigorous cleaning and disinfecting protocols, policies regarding masks, as well as decisive physical distancing measures are thus being applied on a daily basis for the health and safety of all.

Estimated number of positions available per administrative region

Montérégie 200 Island of Montreal 100 Lanaudière 60 Laval 50 Outaouais 50 Laurentides 40 Quebec 35 Mauricie 20 Estrie 15 Abitibi-Témiscamingue 10 Centre-du-Québec 10 Chaudière-Appalaches 10 Côte-Nord 10 Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean 10 Bas-Saint-Laurent 5

List of the 18 stores participating in the October 14 Hiring Day

Store Address City RONA Belœil 500 rue Serge-Pepin Belœil Réno-Dépôt Boucherville 1235 rue Nobel Boucherville Réno-Dépôt Candiac 100 rue de Strasbourg Candiac RONA Châteauguay 41 boulevard Saint-Jean-Baptiste Châteauguay RONA Châteauguay rue Principale 99 rue Principale Châteauguay L'entrepôt RONA Gatineau 777 boulevard de la Cité Gatineau Réno-Dépôt Hull 95 rue Atawe Gatineau L'entrepôt RONA Laval 3065 boulevard le Carrefour Laval Réno-Dépôt Laval 1505 boulevard Le Corbusier Laval RONA Lévis 1415 rue Metivier Lévis L'entrepôt RONA Mascouche 175 montée Masson Mascouche Réno-Dépôt Anjou 10200 rue Renaude-Lapointe Montreal L'entrepôt RONA Saint-Laurent 3600 boulevard de la Côte-Vertu Montreal Réno-Dépôt Notre-Dame-de-Grâce 7277 rue Saint-Jacques Montreal RONA Pierrefonds 3933 boulevard Saint-Charles Montreal L'entrepôt RONA Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville 1221 boulevard des Promenades Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville RONA Saint-Constant 254 montée Saint-Régis Saint-Constant RONA Sainte-Julie 1185 rue Principale Sainte-Julie

About Lowe's Canada

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 18 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2019 sales of $72.1 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Boucherville, Quebec, Lowe's Canadian business, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, RONA inc., operates or services more than 470 corporate and independent affiliate dealer stores in a number of complementary formats under different banners. These include Lowe's, RONA, Réno-Dépôt and Dick's Lumber. In Canada, the companies have more than 26,000 associates, in addition to approximately 5,000 employees in the stores of independent affiliate dealers operating under the RONA banner. For more information, visit lowescanada.ca.

SOURCE Lowe's Canada

For further information: Valerie Gonzalo, Media Relations, Lowe's Canada, 514-599-5900, ext. 5271, 1-866-566-3342, [email protected]

