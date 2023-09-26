Romeo's Gin Non-alcoholic and Bockale Sign a Distribution Agreement with Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt becomes the distributor across Quebec of Romeo's Gin non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktails and Bockale non-alcoholic beers

Romeo's Gin and Bockale will gain visibility through Labatt's extensive distribution network (grocery stores, convenience stores and licensees) across Quebec

Labatt is expanding its portfolio of non-alcoholic products, which already includes Corona Sunbrew 0.0% and Budweiser Zero, to position itself as a leader in the Non-alcoholic category

MONTREAL, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - One week following the announcement of a new distribution partnership with Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits for its alcoholic beverages portfolio, Duvernois Creative Spirits today announced the signing of a distribution agreement with Labatt Breweries of Canada, one of the largest producers and distributors of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Canada. Effective immediately, Labatt becomes the distributor in Quebec of Duvernois' non-alcoholic portfolio, which features the Romeo's Gin non-alcoholic and Bockale brands.

Labatt will now distribute non-alcoholic Romeo's Gin canned cocktails and Bockale beers in Quebec (CNW Group/Duvernois Creative Spirits)

Duvernois has been a preeminent figure in the craft spirits market since 2010 and today stands out as Canada's top-selling independent domestic supplier of super premium vodka (Pur Vodka, Canada's Most Awarded Vodka) and gin (Romeo's Gin, Number 1 Super-Premium Gin Brand in Canada). This new agreement with Labatt will play a pivotal role in accelerating its growth plans beyond alcoholic beverages, consolidating the presence and visibility of its brands, both in the hospitality and retail (grocery and convenience stores) segments.

This agreement also allows Labatt to broaden its non-alcoholic product portfolio and establish itself as a leader in the Non-alcoholic category. Already a leader in Quebec with Corona Sunbrew 0.0% and Budweiser Zero brands, the addition of non-alcoholic craft beers and ready-to-drink cocktails expands the offering to consumers .

Recent data shared by the International Wine and Spirits Research (IWSR) indicates that 78% of consumers of non-alcoholic beverages also consume alcoholic beverages. This is an increasingly democratized market with high growth potential. According to the IWSR, the Non-alcoholic category is expected to show year-over-year growth exceeding 10% every year at least until 2026 in Canada and the USA. 70% of this growth will come from non-alcoholic beer. On the other hand, non-alcoholic ready-to-drink will be the fastest growing segment.

Marc-Olivier Bourgeois, Vice President, Quebec Sales at Labatt Breweries of Canada, said: «We are excited to extend our partnership with Duvernois Creative Spirits by welcoming Bockale and Romeo's Gin non-alcoholic beverages to our BEES sales ordering mobile application platform. The non-alcoholic beverage category is on the rise as more consumers are adopting a sober curious lifestyle and incorporating non-alcoholic beverages in their social occasions. This addition to our portfolio, which already includes Corona Sunbrew 0.0% and Budweiser Zero, will give our customers a strong selection of brands to choose from and will please consumers seeking to discover non-alcoholic beverage options."

Nicolas Duvernois, CEO and Founder of Duvernois Creative Spirits, added: "Today marks an important milestone in the history of Duvernois. As an entrepreneur at the head of a small company from Quebec, I feel immensely proud in partnering with a global leader in our industry! This historic agreement will allow our non-alcoholic Romeo's Gin ready-to-drink cocktails as well as our Bockale non-alcoholic beers to integrate a portfolio of world-class products leading us to new heights, thanks to the collaboration between our two teams of passionate professionals. »

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada has been one of Canada's most respected companies for 176 years with roots back to 1847 in Canada, when a farmer named John Kinder Labatt first entered the business of brewing. Since then, the company has grown to include six key breweries from coast-to-coast, as well as four craft breweries, 70 brands and over 3,600 skilled craftspeople and professionals. We know that we're only as strong as the communities where we live and work, which is why we've been making positive contributions since before Confederation. Today, that dedication to supporting Canadian communities, which includes our many responsible drinking and environmental sustainability programs, is summed up in our purpose: We Dream Big to Create a Future with More Cheers. Our employees are the driving force behind these efforts, rising to the challenge time and time again to lend a hand. And with their dedication to supporting their fellow Canadians matched only by their passion for brewing Canada's best-loved beers, we know that Labatt is here to stay.

About Duvernois Creative Spirits

Founded in Montreal in 2009, Duvernois Creative Spirits has since been a preeminent figure in the Canadian craft spirits industry and today stands out as Canada's top-selling independent domestic supplier of super premium vodka (Pur Vodka, 2nd Most Awarded Vodka in the World) and gin (Romeo's Gin, Number 1 Super-Premium Gin Brand in Canada). In 2022, it ventured into the Non-alcoholic category though both its investment in Bockale Microbrewery and the launch of its range of Romeo's Gin non-alcoholic canned cocktails. Present in North America, Europe and Japan, its portfolio is distinguished by a desire to imagine and create innovative products of exceptional quality. Constantly evolving, it aims to inspire today and redefine tomorrow.

