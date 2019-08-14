Rolls Royce's Ghost Zenith Collection, the Pinnacle of a Timeless Masterpiece

As Ghost approaches the end of its remarkable ten year tenure, the marque offers to collectors an extremely limited Zenith Collector's Edition of Rolls-Royce Ghost. The Collection of just 50 Zeniths will celebrate the timeless elegance of a nameplate that has become the cornerstone of contemporary Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In true keeping with its name, the Ghost Zenith Collection will feature the highest levels of Bespoke ever seen on a Ghost Collection car.

When production of Ghost began in 2009, patrons across the world were drawn to its elegant lines and dynamic offering and it quickly became, and remains to this day, the most successful Rolls-Royce motor car ever to be built, attracting a new group of young entrepreneurs to the marque. Indeed, the reduction in average age of a Rolls-Royce customer to around 43 is in part testament to Ghost's global success.

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, commented, "The Ghost Zenith Collection presents an entirely forward-looking study of the unique characteristics that have seen Ghost ascend to the status of the most progressive super-luxury saloon ever conceived. This unique Collection provides patrons of the marque with a rare opportunity to own a motor car truly evocative of our time. Ghost is the most successful Rolls-Royce ever created and the Zenith Collection marks an important milestone in our modern history."

These extraordinary motor cars, which represent the final opportunity to acquire this landmark, transformative luxury product, are currently being hand-crafted at The Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, an establishment recognised as the world's premiere Global Centre of Luxury Manufacturing Excellence. The order books for this seminal Collection will close imminently.

To view the full press release, press contacts and media assets visit PressClub.

SOURCE Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

For further information: Emma Rickett Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, Tel: +44-1243-384-061, Email: emma.rickett@rolls-roycemotorcars.com