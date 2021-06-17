Rokmaster Updates Surface Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to report on the continued success of its inaugural surface diamond drill program at the Revel Ridge Project.

The ~7,000 metre program is designed to explore gold-silver-lead-zinc mineralization over an approximate length of 7 km of the Revel Ridge orogenic deformation zone. Underground and surface drilling has already demonstrated that gold mineralization within this deformation zone is exceptionally consistent with mineralization exceeding 1,200 vertical metres and extending for a minimum of 1,500 metres along strike.

The first phase of surface drilling is targeting near surface gold-silver mineralized zones immediately on-strike to the gold-silver resource currently defined in both the Main and Yellowjacket zones, as well as testing several additional high-grade occurrences 4-5 km north and northwest of the 830 m Level Portal. To date, 10 surface diamond drillholes have been completed totaling approximately 1,900 m of NQ core. The first samples from the surface drill core, DDH RR21-41 to RR21- 43, have been submitted to the assay laboratory and initial results are expected shortly.

Rokmaster has also undertaken a surface soil geochemical program which is characterizing the multielement geochemical signature of both the Main Zone and Yellowjacket zone for 4.8 km northwest and 1.5 km southeast of the Revel Ridge deposit proper. Soil results are being analyzed

in the field by a XRF instrument to guide and rapidly outline geochemical anomalies associated with both the Main and Yellowjacket mineralized zones.

John Mirko, President and CEO and Rokmaster, commented: "It is both gratifying and reassuring to note that observations of drill core from the first drill holes indicate both the Main Zone and the Yellowjacket Zones are continuing to the northwest of the current resource area. Our soil geochemical program is also significantly expanding the geochemical footprint of the Revel Ridge mineralized system and along with structural, lithological and geochemical vectors is providing us with compelling drill targets. Rokmaster will continue to pursue those targets over the many kilometres of strike of this exceptionally strong, and in so many ways, unique mineralizing system."

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Mark Rebagliati, P. Eng., FEC, who is independent of Rokmaster.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For further information: on the Company and its projects, please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or telephone (604) 290-4647.

