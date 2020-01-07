Rokmaster to Enter Into Loan Agreements and Issue Loan Bonus Warrants

(TSXV): RKR

(Frankfurt): 1RR

(OTC:Pink): RKMSF

VANCOUVER, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it will be entering into two loan agreements (the "Loan Agreements") with two lenders (the "Lenders") pursuant to which the Company will borrow Cdn$105,000 from each Lender (an aggregate of Cdn$210,000) (the "Loans"). One Lender is a company controlled by a Director of the Company and the other Lender is at arms-length to the Company. The proceeds of the Loans will be used to pay the first payment due under the option agreement with Huakan International Mining Inc. (the "Huakan-RKR Agreement") as previously announced in the Company's news release dated December 30, 2019. The Loans will bear interest of 8% per annum. The maturity date of the Loans will be the date that is 8 months following the date that the Lenders provide the Loans to the Company. The Loans may be repaid prior to their maturity without penalty.

Subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), the Company will issue 1,300,000 share purchase warrants to each Lender (an aggregate of 2,600,000 share purchase warrants) (the "Loan Bonus Warrants") as inducement for the Loans. Each Loan Bonus Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 until the date that is 8 months following the date that the Company issues the Loan Bonus Warrants to the Lenders. Rokmaster will also create a wholly owned subsidiary (the "Subsidiary") to whom the Company will assign its rights under the Huakan-RKR Agreement, and following such assignment, pledge to the arms-length Lender all the shares of the Subsidiary as security for the repayment of its Loan to Rokmaster.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to the negotiation of the terms of the Loan Agreements and issuance of the Loan Bonus Warrants, the repayment of the Loans, TSXV acceptance of the Loan Bonus Warrants, and business prospects and opportunities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.

For further information: on the Company and its projects, please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or call (604) 290-4647.