Rokmaster Starts 2023 Drill Program on Revel Ridge

VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of diamond surface drilling on the Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge").

The crews have eagerly begun drilling on the first drill pad which will target down-dip of the 2022 channel sampling on the southeastern extension of the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ"). The next targets will be on the northwestern extension of the RRMZ to potentially add to the strike length of the RRMZ (see press release dated April 12, 2023).

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"Conditions are perfect for the Rokmaster team and contractors to continue exploring the Revel Ridge Project. This drill program is designed to continue our consistent course of adding tonnes to the already significant resource base."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

