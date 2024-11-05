Rokmaster Samples 657.0 g/t Ag and 11.46% Zn on the Selkirk Project

The Selkirk Project is comprised of three properties: (a) the Keystone Property; (b) the Rift Property; and (c) the Downie Gold Property located north of Revelstoke in southeastern British Columbia (Figure 1). These three properties have been advanced by Rokmaster since 2021 with positive results generated from geological mapping, prospecting, channel sampling, and soil sampling. A field work program was completed in August 2024 on the Keystone Property and the Rift Property. Further encouraging assay results1 have been returned from the rock and soil samples collected in 2024 and are described below.

The 5,276 hectare Keystone Property is underlain by early Paleozoic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Index Formation. The northern extension of the mapped Akolkolex Thrust fault occurs within and proximal to the property, providing potential for orogenic-style gold mineralization. During one of the Company's first visits to the Keystone Property in 2021, a historical trench was found which exposes arsenopyrite mineralization grading 4.51 g/t Au, 274 g/t Ag, and 2.92% Zn in a grab sample. Replacement and vein-hosted sphalerite and galena mineralization has been discovered throughout the large property during later field work programs collecting grab samples (Figure 2). The 2024 field work found further high-grade silver, lead, and zinc mineralization with grab samples in two new areas of the property, termed the Western and Eastern Expansion areas, where zones of dense quartz-galena-sphalerite veining is hosted in deformed dolostone.

Table 1: Keystone Property Highlighted 2024 Rock Sample Results1

2024 Sample Area Easting Northing Pb+Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Au g/t BD0093 Western Expansion 410605 5700759 26.07 657.0 14.61 11.46 0.107 JD03 Western Expansion 410444 5700960 7.66 177.0 7.58 0.08 0.106 BD0089 Western Expansion 410275 5701000 6.54 229.0 6.51 0.03 0.16 BD0088 Western Expansion 410309 5700931 3.95 76.7 3.77 0.18 0.034 BD0086 Western Expansion 410273 5700824 3.29 49.7 2.14 1.15 0.18 CM13 Eastern Expansion 411347 5701216 32.48 459.0 28.10 4.38 0.024 CM11 Eastern Expansion 411461 5701564 20.62 327.0 19.37 1.25 0.053 CM05 Eastern Expansion 411487 5700484 15.18 103.0 5.14 10.04 1.44 BD0082 Eastern Expansion 411677 5701290 13.68 54.5 2.91 10.77 0.029 BD0083 Eastern Expansion 411416 5701203 3.13 58.1 2.49 0.64 0.043 BD0085 Eastern Expansion 411246 5701320 2.16 27.4 2.02 0.14 0.0025 CM06 Eastern Expansion 411487 5700484 4.98 82.3 1.81 3.17 3.07

The 299 hectare Rift Property hosts the Rift Showing where grab samples collected in 2022 assayed up to 35.25% Zn, 8.60% Pb from a stratabound massive sphalerite-galena horizon in pelitic schist. The sulphide mineralization averages 1.0 metre in thickness and is exposed for approximately 25 metres of strike length in the incised creek gully of Rift Creek, before being lost under cover (Figure 3). Drillhole M-85-2 was completed in 1985 approximately 460 m east of the Rift Showing and encountered 22.21% Zn and 4.82% Pb over 1.82 m and may represent the on-strike continuity of the Rift stratiform zinc-lead massive sulphide horizon2,3. Soil sampling in 2024 tested the eastern continuation of a soil anomaly generated in 2022. Although the soil anomaly was not extended, the results give credence to the theory that the mineralization encountered in drillhole M-85-2 represents a blind extension of the massive sphalerite-galena mineralization outcropping at the Rift Showing.

The third property which was not visited in 2024 but there are plans to return in 2025 is the 1,367 hectare Downie Gold Property which covers a package of Index and Aklolkolex Formation rocks situated between the Goldstream Pluton and Long Creek Stock. The property hosts elevated gold in massive pyrrhotite-pyrite-galena mineralization associated with discordant stockwork veins and silicification in limestone rocks at the KJ Zone. In 2022, channel sample KJ6 returned 7.51 g/t Au, 616.14 g/t Ag, 7.93% Pb, and 1.72 % Zn over 3.50 meters. At the Melt Zone in the western portion of the Downie Gold Property, skarn-style massive pyrrhotite and sphalerite mineralization locally hosts elevated gold proximal to the Goldstream Pluton. In 2023, a grab sample was collected from a 3.0 m wide garnet-diopside skarn horizon assayed 0.36% tungsten which is located the northern limit of the 3.0 km long historically mapped "FIM" skarn horizon on the east side of the Downie Gold Property (Figure 4).

Exploration permits for low-impact helicopter-supported diamond drilling were applied for the Keystone and Downie Gold properties in December 2023. Both permits have now reached the final stages of the permitting process.

Footnote 1: Rock and soil samples were prepared and analyzed by MSALABS in Langley BC. Rock samples were dried, crushed to <2mm, and 250g was split and pulverized to 85% -75μm. Soil samples were dried, and 500 g was screened to 80 mesh and the minus fraction was assayed. Rock samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay of a 30 g sample with an AAS finish (MSA method FAS-111) and for 34 elements including Ag, Pb and Zn by 4-acid digestion of a 0.25 g sub-sample with ICP-ES finish (MSA method ICP-230). Overlimits by this method, including Ag >100 ppm, Pb >10,000 ppm and Zn >10,000 ppm, were re-analyzed by an ore grade 4-acid digestion single element ICP-ES method (MSA method code ICF-6xx where xx is the element). Pb values >20% were further analyzed by volumetric titration. Soil samples were analyzed for 39 elements including Au by aqua regia digestion of a 20 g sample with an ICP-ES/MS finish (MSA method IMS-128).



Footnote 2: Bellamy, J. 1985. 1985 Drilling report, Mica Project. Assessment Report for E&B Exploration. BC Assessment Report Database #14163.



Footnote 3: MacIntyre, D. 2010. Results of an Airborne VTEM and Magnetometer Geophysical Survey and Follow-up Geochemical Sampling, Columbia Belle Property, Southeast British Columbia, Canada. Assessment Report for Goldstar Minerals Inc. BC Assessment Report Database #31824.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"Every time field work is completed on the Selkirk Project, positive results are returned from these underexplored properties. The 2024 field work was limited due to challenging market conditions but still gathered valuable information including high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization. The metal prices are actively catching up and the Selkirk project remains a fantastic opportunity for the discovery of significant mineralization"

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo. who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

