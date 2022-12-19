Rokmaster samples 18.26 g/t AuEq over 3.50 m on Revel North Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") reports the final assay results from the 2022 prospecting programs on it's 100% owned Revel North Properties, extending more than 40 km NW of Revel Ridge

The Revel North Properties consist of three primary mineral claim groups: The Keystone Property, the Downie Gold Property, and the Rift Property, all located north of the Revel Ridge Project (Figure 1). Work completed in 2022 on the Revel North Properties included prospecting, soil sampling, and channel sampling and was completed concurrently with the summer drill program on the Revel Ridge Project.

The 5,276 hectare Keystone Property covers the majority of the Keystone Anticline, a southwest-verging recumbent folded mass of Index Formation carbonate, clastic, and mafic metavolcanic rocks. The Keystone Anticline occurs in the hangingwall of the possible northwestern extension of the Akolkolex Thrust, the regional structure potentially related to the orogenic gold mineralization on the Revel Ridge Project.

Limited work in 2021 on the Keystone Property found a historical trench hosting arsenopyrite mineralization which returned up to 4.5 g/t Au and up to 274 g/t Ag (see news release dated November 14, 2021). The Keystone Property was the subject of early-stage prospecting and soil sampling in 2022. The 2022 field program successfully located, sampled, and upgraded undocumented historical adits and trenches hosting replacement-style Zn-Pb-Ag-Au mineralization across the central area of the Keystone Property (Figure 2).

Table 1: Prospecting Rock Sample1 Results from the Keystone Property

Sample Easting Northing AuEq2 g/t Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % As % Cu % PW22-11 411315 5700088 27.04 0.60 824.00 39.74 7.83 0.062 0.045 PW22-08 411481 5700488 21.48 2.43 514.00 25.08 11.83 0.130 0.102 PW22-12 411328 5700074 19.24 0.27 483.00 18.99 18.66 0.020 0.058 K22-02 410127 5700647 12.50 2.48 86.00 5.34 20.21 0.149 0.068 K22-14 410122 5700650 10.47 0.76 83.00 0.38 24.31 0.141 0.067 K22-12 409812 5700878 9.48 0.34 122.00 6.16 15.70 0.009 0.073 PW22-09 411476 5700489 9.24 2.33 302.00 9.32 0.15 0.078 0.014 K22-13 409812 5700878 8.45 0.54 93.00 5.23 14.10 0.039 0.075 P303934 410422 5701858 6.73 0.01 187.00 11.82 1.07 2.122 0.035 K22-04 410336 5700834 6.07 0.01 134.00 5.54 7.17 0.003 0.010 PW22-05 411350 5700145 4.79 0.30 49.00 2.71 8.38 0.040 0.072 PW22-07 411478 5700490 4.61 2.89 52.00 1.15 1.97 0.444 0.069 K22-03 410378 5700803 4.36 0.06 63.00 2.85 7.23 0.027 0.008 PW22-06 411356 5700150 4.21 0.13 25.00 0.25 10.45 0.023 0.023 KER-22-01 411981 5701207 3.74 3.67 4.00 0.01 0.06 29.390 0.006 K22-16 409785 5699947 0.54 0.18 23 0.03 0.21 0.007 2.165

Footnote 1: All samples are prospecting style chip and grab rock samples from outcrop. The prospecting samples characterize the higher-grade mineralization. Not all samples should be considered representative of the mineralized zones within the occurrences documented in part by these samples. Footnote 2: AuEq calculations use: Metal prices of Au US$1,625/oz, Ag US$22/oz, Pb US$0.95/lb, Zn US$1.20/lb; Revel Ridge Main Zone process recoveries of Au 92%, Ag 88%, Pb 80%, Zn 72%; AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Pb% x 0.347) + (Zn% x 0.353);

The 3,175 hectare Downie Gold Property was subject to initial reconnaissance prospecting in 2021 (see news release dated November 14, 2021) where encouraging results led to channel samples being collected from the KJ Zone in 2022. The KJ Zone is characterized by broad exposures of massive pyrrhotite-pyrite-galena mineralization associated with discordant stockwork veins and silicification hosted by limestones. Three of the seven continuous channel samples returned significant assay results which are tabulated below and shown on the Downie Gold Property Map (Figure 3).

Table 2: Channel Sample3 Results from the Downie Gold Property

Channel Sample ID Length (m) AuEq4 g/t Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % KJ4-02 1.00 2.30 1.83 12.00 0.38 0.55













KJ5-02 1.00 14.17 11.97 80.00 1.37 2.16













KJ6-01 0.50 5.31 4.51 57.00 0.30 0.02 KJ6-02 1.00 55.63 23.53 2032.00 21.74 0.49 KJ6-03 1.00 0.06 0.02 3.00 0.01 0.01 KJ6-04 1.00 5.58 0.48 93.00 5.87 5.51 KJ6 weighted

average 3.50 18.26 7.51 616.14 7.93 1.72

Footnote 3: Channel samples were cut using a diamond saw to collect a continuous 5x5 cm sample perpendicular to the strike of mineralization. Footnote 4: AuEq calculations use: Metal prices of Au US$1,625/oz, Ag US$22/oz, Pb US$0.95/lb, Zn US$1.20/lb; Revel Ridge Main Zone process recoveries of Au 92%, Ag 88%, Pb 80%, Zn 72%; AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Pb% x 0.347) + (Zn% x 0.353);

The 1,277 hectare Rift Property was staked early in 2022 and hosts the Rift Occurrence and related historical exploration work. The Rift Property benefits from being road-accessible from the paved highway 23 which connects the City of Revelstoke to the Mica Hydroelectric Dam, the latter of which is located only 22 kilometers north of the Rift Property.

The Rift Occurrence was discovered in 1980 and consists of a number of layers of massive sphalerite, pyrite, pyrrhotite, and galena with traces of chalcopyrite, arsenopyrite, marcasite and hematite which are exposed for approximately 25 metres of strike length in the incised creek gully of Rift Creek, before being lost under cover. Grab samples collected in 2022 from a stratabound massive sphalerite-galena layer measuring 1.0 metre in thickness hosted by pelitic schist assayed up to 35.25% Zn, 8.60% Pb (Figure 4). Drillhole M-85-2 was completed in 1985 approximately 460 m east of the Rift Occurrence and intersected 22.21% Zn and 4.82% Pb over 1.82 m and may represent the on-strike continuity of the Rift strataform zinc-lead massive sulphide horizon (MacIntyre, 2010).

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments "Rokmaster's technical team is fully focused on the Revel Ridge Project, but good opportunities in the surrounding area are well worth the extra effort that the team gave. Major mining companies like a defined resource, but they also like area plays with large blue-sky potential. Rokmaster gives both.

The Revel North Properties are in a much earlier stage of development when compared to the Revel Ridge Project and these initial results are highly encouraging. At Rokmaster, we understand that significant mineralized systems are not stumbled upon. Rather, hard work fused with a geologist's knowledge and a prospector's perseverance is the formula to discover and develop deposits.

The Revel Ridge Project is already excellent and improving with each phase of work that Rokmaster completes. As one of British Columbia's largest undeveloped gold deposits, it is an attractive asset with a relatively low impact development plan. The Revel North Properties serve to add value in an extremely under-explored district by highlighting that there remains much more mineralization to be discovered in the neighborhood of the Revel Ridge Project. Additional work to further advance the Revel North Properties will commence in the spring of 2023 using the first-rate Revel Ridge Project as a base."

MacIntyre, D. 2010. Results of an Airborne VTEM and Magnetometer Geophysical Survey and Follow-up Geochemical Sampling, Columbia Belle Property, Southeast British Columbia, Canada. Assessment Report for Goldstar Minerals Inc. BC Assessment Report Database #31824.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the sampling undertaken in the 2022 field programs. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after select samples that have macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia. MSALABS is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Rock samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSALABS FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements. Soil Samples were dried and screened to -80 mesh MSALABS PRP757 then 20 grams of material was digested in 3:1 Aqua Regia and finished with ICP-AES/MS for determination of 39 elements including gold MSALABS IMS128.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster's flagship Revel Ridge Project is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020, and a Technical Report of an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 on the Revel Ridge Property, dated January 17, 2022. The 2022 drill programs are designed to efficiently expand the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone as defined by the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which currently remains open in all directions:

Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq.

gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq. Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.

Footnote 1. (Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Revel Ridge Polymetallic Property Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo. Fred Brown, P.Geo. Jarita Barry, P.Geo. David Burga, P.Geo. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.Aus.IMM. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Report 411 Effective Date: November 15, 2021 Signing Date: January 17, 2022 filed on SEDAR.)

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future vents or results or otherwise.

