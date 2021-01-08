Rokmaster Resumes Drilling at Revel Ridge and Appoints Craig Parry as Senior Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSX-V: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the resumption of diamond drilling at its Revel Ridge Project today. The drilling is being conducted under contract by Hy-Tech Drilling Ltd. of Smithers, B.C., and under the supervision of Dr. James "Jim" Oliver, P. Geo. The focus of the next ~8,000 meters of diamond drill core drilling will continue to expand the Main, Hanging and Footwall Zones from the existing underground workings.

Senior Advisor

Rokmaster is pleased to further announce that Craig Parry has been appointed Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors of Rokmaster, effective immediately. Mr. Parry has been a founder, CEO, senior executive, exploration geologist and business development geologist working across a broad range of commodities with companies including IsoEnergy Ltd., Skeena Resources Limited, Vizsla Resources Corp., NexGen Energy Ltd., EMR Capital, Tigers Realm Coal Limited, Tigers Realm Minerals, G-Resources Group, BlockHead Technologies Ltd., Surge Copper Corp., Gold Bull Resources Corp., Oxiana, Rio Tinto and RSG Consulting. Mr. Parry holds an Honours Degree with University Medal in Geology from the University of New South Wales and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy.



"We are delighted to welcome Craig to our team at this exciting time. Craig brings a wealth of experience at all levels in the exploration, mining and capital markets arena worldwide," commented Mike Cowin, Chairman of the Board of Rokmaster.

John Mirko, Rokmaster's President and CEO, stated, "We are pleased to resume drilling at Revel Ridge where our current priority is to continue expanding the RRMZ and continue to deliver to our shareholders during this exciting time as the metal markets kick off."

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke . Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020 .



Duncan Zinc. Duncan Zinc is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia . The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts silver-lead-zinc mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2500 m . At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.



Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia . Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 3 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 250- 300 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratiform - stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid – Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g., the Troy mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu. ( Hecla website link).

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Mark Rebagliati, P. Eng., FEC, who is independent of Rokmaster.

