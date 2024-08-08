Rokmaster Resources samples new high grade gold and silver at the Mystery Property

The 12,193 hectare Mystery Property is situated over the Shelford Hills, a circular uplifted volcanic block exposing Cretaceous Kasalka Group volcanic rocks intruded by a stock of porphyritic monzonite belonging to the Late Cretaceous Bulkley Plutonic Suite (Figure 2). The Bulkley Plutonic Suite hosts the calc-alkalic porphyry Cu-Mo mineralization at the nearby Huckleberry, Ox, and Seel deposits.

Samples were collected from the Mystery Property during two field work programs in May and June of 2024. Quartz vein breccia was discovered approximately 900 m south of the Breccia Zone and returned up to 5.22[1] g/t Au and 388 g/t Ag in grab samples. This discovery of epithermal quartz veins hosting gold and silver mineralization is highly positive when targeting a porphyry environment and adds to the widespread occurrences of anomalous copper, gold, molybdenum across the Mystery Property.

Soil sampling work in 2024 confirmed the 900x700 meter north-central copper in soil anomaly and extended it to the north by 300 m. Crews observed that nearly the entirety of the Mystery Property was recently burned by a large forest fire, providing for a significant access and outcrop exposure advantage over previous operators such as Kennco, BP-Selco, Canamax, and Noranda (Figure 3).

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"These early-stage results from the Mystery Property are encouraging especially when considering they were generated during two limited initial field work programs completed in the spring. The confirmation and extension of the central soil anomaly is in an area which was held by private interests for many years, including those when the Property was heavily vegetated. The discovery of high grade gold and silver mineralization south of the Breccia Zone is a testament to the underexplored nature of the Mystery Property and we are excited to return for more investigation. "

1 Samples were prepared and analyzed by Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd (BV) in Vancouver BC. After preparation, samples were analyzed for 37 elements including Au by aqua regia digestion of a 15 g sample with ICP-ES/MS finish (BV method AQ201). Samples >25 g/t Ag and >10,000 ppm Pb were re-analyzed by an ore grade aqua regia digestion method with an ICP-ES finish (BV method AR374).

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future vents or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.

For more information please contact: Mr. John Mirko, President & CEO of Rokmaster Resources Corp., [email protected], Ph. +1(604)290-4647 or by website: www.rokmaster.com; For shareholder information please contact: Mike Kordysz, [email protected],Ph. +1(604)319-3171