Rokmaster Resources Begins Trenching Program on Fox-Coconut Property

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce commencement of an excavator trenching program on the Fox-Coconut Property ("Fox Property"), one of the two properties consisting the road accessible Nechako Project located south of Highway 16 between Prince George and Smithers in west-central British Columbia (Figure 1).

Nechako Project (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.) Fox Showing (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)

The focus of the current trenching program will be on Zones A to F on the Fox Property and in a large area in the western portion of the Fox Property where epithermal quartz veins cover a large area often hosting high-grade gold and silver mineralization (Figure 2). The main Fox Property mineralized discovery area was discovered by the Kootenay Resources Inc. ("Kootenay") team in 2010 and hand trenched by them in 2014 (highlighted results in Table 1). Subsequent soil sampling by Kootenay identified additional anomalous areas on trend and adjacent to the mineralized discovery area (shown in Figure 2). An excavator has been delivered to site and has commenced to expose multiple areas for channel sampling.

Table 1 – 2014 Highlighted channel sample results

Sample Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t C-6 1.0 45.32 7342 C-2 0.7 9.53 1343 C-17 0.8 9.15 1851 C-40 0.4 7.60 1436 C-15 1.1 7.16 1538 B-5 1.1 2.01 344 A-39 1.0 4.60 999 A-46 1.4 3.02 479 A-63 1.0 1.99 369 A-62 1.4 1.83 247 A-23 1.0 1.63 436 E-14 1.0 1.61 232 E-26 1.0 1.11 287

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"We are excited to follow-up on the excellent work completed by Kootenay, the Kennedy family, and Fred Critchlow at the Fox Property discovery area. Where exposed by hand, the veins appear to be well developed and carry great gold and silver grades. Previous rock and soil sampling over this large area shows high potential to uncover and expand mineralized area."

