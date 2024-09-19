Rokmaster Resources announces addition of 4,098 hectares to the Mystery Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") announces the acquisition of additional mineral claims adjacent to the Mystery Property.

The Mystery Property is one part of the Nechako Project located in west-central British Columbia. The region is host to excellent infrastructure and multiple active exploration programs (Figure 1). Excavator trenching was completed at the Fox-Coconut Property in July 2024, assay results from that program are imminent and will be reported when received.

A total of 4,098 hectares were staked in three mineral claims on the southwestern boundary of the Mystery Property. The Property now totals 16,291 hectares or approximately 163 square kilometers of area highly prospective for copper-molybdenum-gold porphyry mineralization and high grade gold-silver epithermal mineralization (Figure 2).

The Mystery Property now covers nearly the entirety of the Shelford Hills, a topographical high region which was historically inaccessible but a large forest fire in 2018 and related recent salvage logging operations have brought extensive new road networks into the region. The Shelford Hills expose Cretaceous age Kasalka Group volcanic rocks and multiple Bulkley intrusive stocks in an uplifted fault block. The Bulkley Plutonic Suite hosts the calc-alkalic porphyry Cu-Mo mineralization at the nearby Huckleberry, Ox, and Seel deposits.

Now immediately adjacent to the Mystery Property, two diamond drilling campaigns are planned to be completed in the near future on neighboring Projects. The Rip Project is reported to be subject to diamond drilling this month (see Interra Copper Corp. news release dated July 31, 2024) on a target with similarities to what is observed on the Mystery Property. The Poplar South target is seeing ongoing exploration and is scheduled for diamond drilling in 2025 (see Vizsla Copper Corp. news release dated Aug. 12, 2024).

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The abundance of new access in prospective geology led to the decision to add these mineral claims to the already large Mystery Property. The new claims were acquired for very low cost via staking open ground and provides additional area to explore for significant mineralized systems."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

For more information please contact: Mr. John Mirko, President & CEO of Rokmaster Resources Corp., [email protected], Ph. +1(604)290-4647 or by website: www.rokmaster.com; For shareholder information please contact: Mike Kordysz, [email protected], Ph. +1(604)319-3171