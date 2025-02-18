Rokmaster receives approval for Exploration Permit on the Fox-Coconut Property

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the approval of a three year exploration permit on a portion of the Fox-Coconut Property.

The Fox-Coconut Property is the eastern of two Properties which constitute the Nechako Project located in west-central British Columbia. The road accessible Fox-Coconut Property and region features excellent infrastructure by being located 20 kilometers southwest of the Endako Mine and with active forestry operations ongoing in the area (Figure 1).

Nechako Project Map (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.) Coconut Property Permit Area (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)

The eastern Coconut area of the Property is characterized as a complex assemblage of volcanic and sedimentary rocks which host several structurally controlled vein/dyke corridors. Detailed prospecting from 2019 to 2022 sampled high-grade gold and silver and coincident base metals over a broad zone of propylitic alteration which surrounds a quartz-monzodiorite stock. This late intrusive is interpreted to be Cretaceous in age and displays moderate to strong muscovite-chlorite-epidote alteration with local copper and molybdenite mineralization (Figure 2).

The Coconut area has received approval for a Multi-year Area Based Exploration Permit ("MYAB Permit") which has an approval end date of December 31, 2028. The MYAB Permit allows for up to 15-line kilometers of IP geophysical surveying, 10 exploration trenches, and 15 diamond drill sites with associated exploration trails. The MYAB Permit area has been subject to extensive salvage logging which created numerous roads which can be used for exploration access.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster, stated "The Coconut area of the Fox-Coconut Property was subject to several pulses of historical exploration activity all focused on finding the source of a highly anomalous lake bottom sediment sample in Island Lake which was highlighted during a regional sampling program covering the entire province. With the MYAB Permit now in hand, Rokmaster has the opportunity to fully explore this world class target for significant Cu-Au-Ag-Mo mineralization"

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

