Rokmaster Provides Selkirk Project Update

The 5,276 hectare Keystone Property is underlain by early Paleozoic sedimentary and volcanic rocks of the Index Formation. The northern extension of the mapped Akolkolex Thrust fault occurs within and proximal to the property, providing potential for orogenic-style gold mineralization. During one of the Company's first visits to the Keystone Property in 2021, a historical trench was found which exposes arsenopyrite mineralization grading 4.51 g/t Au, 274 g/t Ag, and 2.92% Zn in a grab sample. Replacement and vein-hosted sphalerite and galena mineralization has been discovered throughout the large Property during later field work programs collecting grab samples (See Figure 2).

The 1,367 hectare Downie Gold Property covers a package of Index and Aklolkolex Formation rocks situated between the Goldstream Pluton and Long Creek Stock. The Property hosts elevated gold in massive pyrrhotite-pyrite-galena mineralization associated with discordant stockwork veins and silicification in limestone rocks at the KJ Zone. In 2022, channel sample KJ6 returned 7.51 g/t Au, 616.14 g/t Ag, 7.93% Pb, and 1.72 % Zn over 3.50 meters. At the Melt Zone in the western portion of the Downie Gold Property, skarn-style massive pyrrhotite and sphalerite mineralization locally hosts elevated gold proximal to the Goldstream Pluton. In 2023, a grab sample was collected from a 3.0 m wide garnet-diopside skarn horizon assayed 0.36% tungsten which is located the northern limit of the 3.0 km long historically mapped FIM skarn horizon on the east side of the Property. (See Figure 3).

The 299 hectare Rift Property hosts the Rift Showing where grab samples collected in 2022 assayed up to 35.25% Zn, 8.60% Pb from a stratabound massive sphalerite-galena horizon in pelitic schist. The sulphide mineralization averages 1.0 metre in thickness and is exposed for approximately 25 metres of strike length in the incised creek gully of Rift Creek, before being lost under cover (See Figure 4). Drillhole M-85-2 was completed in 1985 approximately 460 m east of the Rift Showing and encountered 22.21% Zn and 4.82% Pb over 1.82 m and may represent the on-strike continuity of the Rift stratiform zinc-lead massive sulphide horizon1.

Field work to progress the Selkirk Project is planned for 2024 with a focus to follow-up on the success of the previous programs and to search for additional mineralization. Exploration permits including low-impact helicopter-supported diamond drilling have been applied for on the Keystone and Downie Gold properties in December 2023.

Footnote 1: MacIntyre, D. 2010. Results of an Airborne VTEM and Magnetometer Geophysical Survey and Follow-up Geochemical Sampling, Columbia Belle Property, Southeast British Columbia, Canada. Assessment Report for Goldstar Minerals Inc. BC Assessment Report Database #31824.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"Rokmaster plans to continue with our successful track record of finding, expanding, and improving upon mineralized occurrences. The Selkirk Project, a combination of gold and critical metals targets, has shown very favourable results from relatively little field work and we are excited to continue to explore them. Rokmaster remains steadfast in evaluating new opportunities that are suitable for significant technical enhancements."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

All figures and images hyperlinked can be found on Rokmaster's website.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future vents or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.

For further information: John Mirko, President & CEO of Rokmaster Resources Corp., [email protected], Ph. +1(604)290-4647 or by website: www.rokmaster.com; For shareholder information please contact: Mike Kordysz, [email protected],Ph. +1(604)319-3171