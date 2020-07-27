Rokmaster Provides Positive Update on the Revel Ridge Project

TSXV: RKR

VANCOUVER, BC, July 27th, 2020 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following progress report for its Revel Ridge Project;

Phase 1 Core Drilling Preparation:

B.C. Ministry of Mines and B.C. Ministry of Environment permit applications have been accepted and are in the final referral and consultation stages prior to receipt of all drilling permits.

Hy-Tech Drilling Ltd. of Smithers, B.C. has conducted site inspections and preparations for drill crew & equipment mobilization are in place.

Completion of:

installation and rehabilitation of access roads, generators, electrical transformers, cable & switch gear, fuel storage, underground mobile & stationary equipment, mechanical maintenance shop, office-storage building, emergency first aid facility and ventilation fans;



geotechnical and safety inspections of underground access; and.



environmental site inspections and technical report.

Surface Drill Target Selection and Exploration:

Initiate below tree line, on-ground field assessment, including sampling, prospecting and geological mapping of the 44 other known and newly discovered Au-Ag occurrences over the 7-8 km planer deformation structure hosting the Main Zone, commencing first week of August, 2020.

Initiate alpine, on ground assessment third week of August, 2020.

Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Progress:

MICON International Limited is conducting final assessment of a draft PEA on the Revel Ridge Project.

The PEA will incorporate metallurgical results from test work by Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd., with supervision by Canenco Consulting Corp. and Canadian Northern Mining Ltd.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report can be viewed (Click Here)

Rokmaster looks forward to working with the local communities and the Province of B.C. in initiating the Revel Ridge Project exploration work. The Phase I, $3 million drill program will commence as soon as permits and approvals are received.

COVID -19:

Since May, COVID-19 health and safety procedures and protocols have caused difficulty in the supply of goods and services for the Revel Ridge Project, however progress has recently been made in many areas, including analytical and engineering services.

On the Project site, Rokmaster continues to follow strict procedures to mitigate exposure of its workers to the COVID-19 virus.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster's focus is on exploring for base and precious metals, and its flagship asset is its option to earn 100% of the Revel Ridge polymetallic precious metals project situated in the prolific Kootenay Arc. Please refer to the technical report titled "Updated Technical Report on the Revel Ridge Property (formerly J&L Property), Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada" dated February 25, 2020 with an effective date of January 29, 2020, which the Company has filed on SEDAR.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

For further information: For additional information on the Company and its projects, please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or telephone (604) 290-4647