Rokmaster Preparing for Drilling at Revel Ridge

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce work has commenced in preparation for its upcoming diamond drill program (see News Release dated April 12, 2023) on Rokmaster's Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge").

Crews have arrived on site and are busy preparing the access road and site infrastructure. The initial drillhole will target down-dip of the 2022 channel sampling on the southeastern extension of the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ"). Additional targets which aim to expand the RRMZ on the northwestern extension will be tested in the near future.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The Rokmaster team and all of our fantastic contractors are glad to return to the Revel Ridge Project for another drill campaign. The Revel Ridge Project has always positively advanced between the time of a drill arriving and leaving the Project. The updates to the MRE and the PEA are being thoroughly developed and the Company will release the results as soon as available."

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster's flagship Revel Ridge Project is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020, and a Technical Report of an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 on the Revel Ridge Property, dated January 17, 2022. The 2023 drill program is designed to efficiently expand the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone as defined by the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which currently remains open in all directions:

Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") Measured & Indicated (M&I) ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq.

gold equivalent ("AuEq") Measured & Indicated (M&I) ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq. Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.

Footnote 1. (Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Revel Ridge Polymetallic Property Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo. Fred Brown, P.Geo. Jarita Barry, P.Geo. David Burga, P.Geo. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.Aus.IMM. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Report 411 Effective Date: November 15, 2021 Signing Date: January 17, 2022 filed on SEDAR.)

For further information: Mr. John Mirko, President & CEO of Rokmaster Resources Corp., [email protected], Ph. +1(604)290-4647 or by website: www.rokmaster.com; For shareholder information, please contact: Mike Kordysz, [email protected], Ph. +1(604)319-3171