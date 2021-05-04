Rokmaster Prepares Surface Drill Program at Revel Ridge

VANCOUVER, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corporation (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the next steps in exploration and drilling of the Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge" or the "Project"), in addition to providing a summary of activities undertaken for the period June 2020 to April 2021.

2021 Surface Drill Plans

Rokmaster will commence surface drilling upon the receipt of permits for 56 drill pads. Rokmaster aims to expand on its underground drill program's success with an approximate 8,000 m surface drill program.

Drilling will be designed to develop additional near surface resources immediately on-strike to both the Main and Yellowjacket style mineralized zones.

The exploration goal in the immediate Revel Ridge deposit area is to expand mineralized zones adjacent to the existing inferred resource blocks.

Additionally, distal strike extensions of the Main Zone gold enriched polymetallic sulphides including the A&E and Roseberry occurrences in addition to related areas will be targeted, more than 5 km on strike to the northwest of the Revel Ridge Main Zone resource area.

Targeting of these potential mineralized zones will be guided by additional geological and geochemical surveys including an airborne LiDAR (laser light detection and ranging) survey.

Soil geochemical sampling, geological mapping, prospecting and rock sampling will be expanded over all Main and Yellowjacket Zone strike extensions and known extensions of parallel mineral occurrences.

Revel Ridge Exploration Summary

Rokmaster's 2020/2021 underground drill program was completed on April 29, 2021. An exceptional 85% of drill holes with completed assays intercepted above-threshold NSR gold equivalent grades. Metallurgical test work by Base Metallurgical Laboratories Ltd. has commenced which includes concentrate production and pressure oxidization process optimization for pre-treatment and precious metal extraction, with the latter to be overseen by the Metso-Outotec Corporation.

During the past 10 months, Rokmaster Resources has completed more than 16,000 m of underground drilling, with additional activities including:

Site Rehabilitation

Re-establishing road access and general camp, office and site improvements.

Refurbishing of generators and electrical systems for both surface and sub-surface activities.

Re-establishing underground access with electrical substations and ventilation installed and operating.

Application and receipt of all necessary operating permits from EMPR & MOE.

Geological Mapping, Prospecting, and Sampling

Undertaking a semi-regional review of all principle mineral occurrences within the Revel Ridge area including A&E and Roseberry, as well as several occurrences external to the claim group including Aberdeen , Loco Jo, Sapphire and Tangiers, and Goldstream River area. Field observations were supported with the collection of 100 rock and silt samples which were analyzed from these reconnaissance programs.

, Loco Jo, Sapphire and Tangiers, and Goldstream River area. Field observations were supported with the collection of 100 rock and silt samples which were analyzed from these reconnaissance programs. Surface geological mapping, at a scale of 1:5000 was completed in August and September of 2020 and covers much of the strike of the Revel Ridge Main Zone style of mineralization covering a distance of approximately 7 km from southeast of the 830 Level portal to northwest of the A&E and Roseberry adits.

Completion of 2020/2021 Phase 1 Underground Drill Program

Underground drilling activities included the completion of 42 underground drillholes totalling 16,371 m of NQ drilling, for an average hole depth of 380 m .

of NQ drilling, for an average hole depth of . Drilling averages approximately 43 m a shift including all drill moves and non-coring activities, e.g. setting of wedges. Direct all-in drill costs average approximately $120 per m.

a shift including all drill moves and non-coring activities, e.g. setting of wedges. Direct all-in drill costs average approximately per m. In total, 1,215 diamond drill core and Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) samples have been assayed from the underground drill program. QA/QC samples are to meet generally accepted industry standards, permitting reliable and accurate assessment of all analytical results.

All drillholes have had their collars accurately surveyed and all drillholes have downhole surveys approximately every 25 m of drilled distance.

of drilled distance. Underground drillholes have all been accessed from the 832 m Level and 830 m Level underground workings and have covered approximately 1,100 m of strike of the Main Zone mineralization, testing a panel of rock up to 500 m below the 830 m Level.

Level and Level underground workings and have covered approximately of strike of the Main Zone mineralization, testing a panel of rock up to below the Level. The majority of the 42 underground drillholes pierced Main Zone mineralization external to the 2020 ~2.0 million ounce AuEq resource envelope (see Technical Report on Revel Ridge Project for Rokmaster Resources Corp. by P & E Mining Consultants Inc., filed on February 25, 2020 at www.sedar.com).

Expansion Potential, Metallurgical Advances, & Environmental Baseline Studies

Rokmaster anticipates the current underground drilling program will lead to additions to the Main, Hanging Wall, and Footwall Zone resource.

In addition, expansions of the silver-rich Yellowjacket style mineralization are also anticipated both from the historic Yellowjacket Zone resource area in the northwestern portion of the mine workings, to newly discovered extensions of Yellowjacket style mineralization in the extreme southeastern portions of the resource area.

Broad drill hole step outs have been in the range of 80 – 130 m .

. Geological mapping at a scale of 1:250 has been completed across all exposure in the 830 m Level drifts and cross cuts. Historic mapping of the 830 underground workings stopped in 1984 which effectively meant that 50% of the greater than 3,000 m of underground workings within this deposit had not been mapped. A revised geological interpretation in both plane and cross-sectional view will be used to better define the controls on the development of higher-grade and thicker mineralized zones.

Level drifts and cross cuts. Historic mapping of the 830 underground workings stopped in 1984 which effectively meant that 50% of the greater than of underground workings within this deposit had not been mapped. A revised geological interpretation in both plane and cross-sectional view will be used to better define the controls on the development of higher-grade and thicker mineralized zones. Significant advances have been made during 2020-21 in understanding the metallurgical characteristics of the Revel Ridge Main Zone mineralization. Further understanding of comminution, heavy media separation, floatation, mineralogy and pressure oxidation methods have resulted in improvements and development of realistic process plant design.

Background baseline water quality sampling and environment baseline studies are continuing by Masse Environmental Consultants Ltd., of Nelson, B.C. in preparation for submitting a Draft Project Description to provincial, federal and First Nation governments.

in preparation for submitting a Draft Project Description to provincial, federal and First Nation governments. All drill programs and have been conducted with the guidelines of the provincial government relevant to COVID-19 protocols and to the guidelines of WorkSafeBC.

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Mark Rebagliati, P. Eng., FEC, who is independent of Rokmaster.

Previously announced drill results and a copy of the PEA Technical Report are available on Rokmaster's website at www.rokmaster.com.

