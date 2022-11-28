Rokmaster intersects 8.84 g/t AuEq over 4.20 m on northwestern extension of Revel Ridge Main Zone

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a strong intersection of the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ") by drillhole RR22-102a at the Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge" or "the Project").

Drillhole RR22-102a was wedged to completion around the core barrel which broke due to equipment wear at 222.5 metres. The primary drillhole (RR22-102) intersected strong sphalerite-galena mineralization in a silicified limestone between 206.90 m and 211.50 m which represents the Yellowjacket Zone ("RRYZ"). Notably, this intersection occurs 65 m from RR21-50, the nearest drillhole hosting RRYZ mineralization. The RRYZ was encountered a second time in the wedge hole (RR22-102a) which is tabulated below.

The Main Zone ("RRMZ") is located at the base of a thick carbonate unit at 287.3 m. Similar to drillhole RR22-101 (see Press Release dated Sept. 26, 2022), the RRMZ in RR22-102a is primarily developed in a footwall quartzite package. This favorable carbonate-quartzite contact, which supports metre-scale massive sulphide bands in the RRMZ, may be laterally extensive with a distance of 95 metres between RR22-101 and RR22-102a. These broad and successful step outs are external to the mineral resource estimate block model (Figure 1- Long Section). Assay results for drillholes RR22-102 and RR22-102a recently received from the laboratory are tabulated below:

DDH From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) AuEq

g/t Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone RR22-102 206.90 211.50 4.60 2.91 0.06 42.67 1.24 5.32 RRYZ



















DDH From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) AuEq

g/t Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone RR22-102a 206.60 210.15 3.55 4.54 0.06 54.25 1.66 9.01 RRYZ



















RR22-102a 287.30 291.50 4.20 8.84 5.24 63.83 4.06 4.04 RRMZ including 288.50 290.65 2.15 16.01 9.73 107.19 6.74 7.52 RRMZ



Footnote 1. Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core lengths recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported mineralized intervals.



Footnote 2. Mineralized Zone abbreviations: RRMZ: Revel Ridge Main Zone, RRYZ: Revel Ridge Yellowjacket Zone.



Footnote 3. AuEq calculations use: Metal prices of Au US$1,625/oz, Ag US$22/oz, Pb US$0.95/lb, Zn US$1.20/lb; RRMZ process recoveries of Au 92%, Ag 88%, Pb 80%, Zn 72%; RRMZ AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Pb% x 0.347) + (Zn% x 0.353); RRYZ process recoveries of Au 91%, Ag 80%, Pb 74%, Zn 75%; RRYZ AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.011) + (Pb% x 0.325) + (Zn% x 0.372).

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments "Drillhole RR22-102a bolsters the strength of the RRMZ and the Yellowjacket Zone in the northwest extension and meets the primary goal of the summer 2022 drill campaign. Rokmaster has located a favourable geological setting hosting wide intersections of RRMZ that is proving to be expansive.

Work is progressing well on the update to the PEA that will be incorporating both the 2021 mineral resource estimate and the recent metallurgical break-through that demonstrably improves gold recoveries."

The data from these drillholes will be combined with the Spring 2022 drill program and all of the historical drill data to update the mineral resource estimation in 2023. Readers can view the longitudinal section with the above drill results on Rokmaster's website at rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/maps-and-figures/

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2021 and 2022 underground and surface diamond drill programs. All drill core assay samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 20th sample, or a minimum of 5% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after select samples that have macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of designated primary sample pulps. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia. MSALABS is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSALABS FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster's flagship Revel Ridge Project is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020, and a Technical Report of an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 on the Revel Ridge Property, dated January 17, 2022. The 2022 drill programs are designed to efficiently expand the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone as defined by the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which currently remains open in all directions:

Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq.

gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq. Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.



Footnote 1. (Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Revel Ridge Polymetallic Property Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo. Fred Brown, P.Geo. Jarita Barry, P.Geo. David Burga, P.Geo. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.Aus.IMM. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Report 411 Effective Date: November 15, 2021 Signing Date: January 17, 2022 filed on SEDAR.)

