Rokmaster intersects 6.32 g/t AuEq over 4.25 m and extends the Main Zone 415 m to the southeast on the Revel Ridge Project

The drill program totaled 3,246 metres cored in ten drillholes, all of which successfully intersected the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ"). The drill program was designed to test the limits of, and extend, the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone and other zones, as defined by the 2021 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (Fig.1):

Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq.*





Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.*

A surface drill program is currently testing the RRMZ and Yellowjacket Zones to the northwest, down-dip from certain 2021 surface drillholes. The program will also further test the southeastern portion of the RRMZ, including the Zinc Creek Showing which occurs along strike approximately 950 m to the southeast of historical drilling and is highly characteristic of the RRMZ (Figure 1 – Long section with Resource + RRMZ plane).

Drillhole RR22-94 tested an area of the RRMZ prospective for structurally enhanced mineralization and achieved a strong intersection of 6.32 g/t AuEq over 4.25 m (Fig. 2 – Cross Section). This drillhole also intersected 12 m of well-developed sphalerite mineralization hosted in black silicified siltstone adjacent to the RRMZ which has similarities to the "28 Zone" encountered in drillhole RR21-28 (4.53 g/t AuEq over 26.20 m; see March 29, 2021 News Release). Notably, RR22-94 and RR21-28 are separated by a distance of 300 metres. Drillhole RR22-95 intersected 5.77 g/t AuEq over 1.95 m in the RRMZ ~122 m to the southeast of RR22-94.

Footnote 1. Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core lengths recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported mineralized intervals.

Footnote 2. Mineralized Zone abbreviations: RRMZ: Revel Ridge Main Zone,

Footnote 3. AuEq calculations use: Metal prices of Au US$1,625/oz, Ag US$22/oz, Pb US$0.95/lb, Zn US$1.20/lb; RRMZ process recoveries of Au 92%, Ag 88%, Pb 80%, Zn 72%; RRMZ AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Pb% x 0.347) + (Zn% x 0.353);

Six drillholes broadly tested the RRMZ to the southeast from the historic limit of the 830 m level underground development. RR22-88 to RR22-93 have an average spacing of 167 m along the Main Zone plane and all successfully intersected the Main Deformation Zone structure over metre-scale intervals with variable degrees of banded massive sulphide mineralization. The distance between historical drillhole 12-16 and RR22-89 is approximately 415 metres which is a significant expansion of the RRMZ to the southeast (Figure 1). In these drillholes the RRMZ was dominantly hosted by calcareous phyllites. This incompetent rock unit typically develops only weak dilatant sites within the RRMZ, and as a consequence, wide mineralized intersections were not obtained. Technical data suggests that this incompetent rock unit is thinning significantly to the southeast and that a return to more competent host rocks to the RRMZ may lead to stronger mineralized intervals.

An additional objective of the program was to extend 2021 drillholes RR21-38 and RR21-39. Later drilling data in the area adjacent to these drillholes indicated that they have ended prior to intersecting the RRMZ. In this area, and below 460 m elevation the RRMZ steepens in dip which produced an apparent decrease in the grade and continuity of the RRMZ (Figure 1). The company is pleased to report that after extending RR21-38 by 38.0 m and RR21-39 by 31.1 m, both drillholes successfully encountered RRMZ massive sulphide mineralization.

In July of 2022, at the beginning of the current surface drill program, several channel samples were cut using a diamond saw from a newly discovered Main Zone surface exposure approximately 125 metres southeast of the southernmost historical drillholes 91-73 and 91-74 (Figure 1). Strong sulphide mineralization hosted in sericite-altered quartzite is exposed in outcrop and two separate channel samples with a spacing of approximately 10 metres returned assay results of 6.00 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m and 2.74 g/t AuEq over 4.0 m. The strong grade and width relationships, from these surface channel samples, conclusively demonstrates that significant gold mineralization in the RRMZ continues to the southeast, past historical surface diamond drillholes.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated:

"The spring 2022 underground drill program at Revel Ridge successfully achieved the goals of testing structurally favorable targets, extending the Main Deformation Zone structure to the southeast, and proving the remarkable continuity of the RRMZ. Drillholes RR22-94 and RR22-95 highlight that there exists local structurally enhanced zones of mineralization with significant width within the currently defined Main Deformation Zone. Rokmaster's previous and current vigorous resource expansion drilling phases at Revel Ridge have dramatically grown the size of the RRMZ, within which there is the opportunity to locate additional structurally enhanced zones. Historical drillholes along with channel sampling on surface indicates that the southeastern extension of the RRMZ is an exciting target that the team will continue testing. The successful RRMZ intersections achieved by extending drillholes RR21-38 and RR21-39 solidify that the RRMZ is an impressively consistent and extensive zone of high-grade polymetallic mineralization.

These results, along with the ongoing summer 2022 drill program, will be compiled with historical drilling for a resource update which is planned for 2023."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2021 and 2022 underground and surface diamond drill programs. All drill core assay samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 20th sample, or a minimum of 5% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after select samples that have macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of designated primary sample pulps. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia. MSALABS is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSALABS FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

*(Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Revel Ridge Polymetallic Property Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo. Fred Brown, P.Geo. Jarita Barry, P.Geo. David Burga, P.Geo. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.Aus.IMM. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Report 411 Effective Date: November 15, 2021 Signing Date: January 17, 2022 filed on SEDAR.)

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge Project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's north of the City of Revelstoke . Revel Ridge is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020 and a Technical Report of an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Revel Ridge Property, dated January 17, 2022 .



Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper Property in the Kimberley area of southern British Columbia . Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4.5 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid – Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana , e.g., the Troy Mine (a significant past producer of copper and silver) and Hecla's Montanore pre-development project, with, 112 million tonnes Inferred at 54.8 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu*. ( Hecla , 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com ).1



Duncan Lake Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia . The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts Zn-Pb-Ag mineralization at Teck's recently producing Pend Oreille Mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald Mine, JerseyEmerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong zinc-lead +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2,500 m . At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Zn+Pb+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.



Footnote (1). The qualified person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.

