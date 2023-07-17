Rokmaster intersects 565.76 g/t AgEq over 28.50 m, including 1,233.45 g/t AgEq over 5.30 m at Revel Ridge

VANCOUVER, BC, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the first set of assay results and the completion of a diamond drilling program on the Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge").

Figure 1 - Drill Plan Map (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.) Figure 2 - Cross Section of RR23-115 (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.) Figure 3 - Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)

Crews completed another phase of diamond drilling on the Revel Ridge Project in June. A total of 1,969 metres of diamond drilling were completed in nine drillholes (Figure 1), all of which successfully reached the targeted mineralized zones. Assay results from the first three drillholes (RR23-110 to RR23-112) as well as rushed assay results from drillholes RR23-114 and RR23-115 are presented below. The Company will release the remaining assays from this phase of drilling when results are available.

Table 1: Revel Ridge 2023 Drillcore Assay Results1-5

DDH From (m) To (m) Length (m) AuEq g/t Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone

RR23-110 111.80 112.30 0.50 1.95 1.94 0.50 0.00 0.00 RRMZ























RR23-111 147.58 148.60 1.02 3.88 3.85 1.13 0.05 0.02 RRMZ























RR23-112 227.40 227.83 0.43 3.52 3.03 8.00 0.42 0.96 RRMZ

RR23-112 231.00 231.50 0.50 7.41 7.35 2.00 0.07 0.08 RRMZ

RR23-112 233.80 234.40 0.60 4.76 4.75 0.50 0.01 0.01 RRMZ























RR23-114 352.00 352.90 0.90 4.66 3.88 28.00 0.52 1.15 RRMZ























DDH From (m) To (m) Length (m) AgEq g/t AuEq g/t Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone RR23-115 73.20 101.70 28.50 565.76 4.35 0.11 60.54 2.64 6.67 RRYZ including 75.10 80.40 5.30 1,233.45 9.48 0.14 125.70 5.54 14.78 RRYZ including 95.95 101.70 5.75 654.38 5.03 0.29 82.49 3.80 6.99 RRYZ





















RR23-115 134.80 136.60 1.80 5.63 3.11 56.22 3.31 3.45 RRMZ

including 135.20 135.60 0.40 13.76 7.99 101.00 5.66 10.39 RRMZ





Footnote 1. Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core lengths recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported mineralized intervals. Footnote 2. Mineralized Zone abbreviations: RRMZ: Revel Ridge Main Zone, RRYZ: Revel Ridge Yellowjacket Zone.

Footnote 3. AuEq and AgEq calculations use: Metal prices of Au US$1,750/oz, Ag US$22/oz, Pb US$0.95/lb, Zn US$1.26/lb; Footnote 4. Main Zone process recoveries of Au 96%, Ag 85%, Pb 71%, Zn 70%; Yellowjacket Zone process recoveries of Au 86%, Ag 94%, Pb 88%, Zn 93%; Footnote 5. RRMZ AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.010) + (Pb% x 0.265) + (Zn% x 0.314); RRMZ AgEq = Ag g/t + (Au g/t x 101.478) + (Pb% x 26.933) + (Zn% x 31.847); RRYZ AuEq = (Ag g/t x 0.008) + (Pb% x 0.310) + (Zn% x 0.457); RRYZ AgEq = Ag g/t + (Pb% x 40.588) + (Zn% x 59.737)

Drillhole RR23-115 was completed to obtain a more optimal intersection of the Yellowjacket Zone ("RRYZ") proximal to the 830 Portal. A series of drillholes completed from underground in 1990-1991 by Equinox Resources are oriented to the northeast and essentially down-dip of the RRYZ. This earlier drilling also did not intersect the Main Zone ("RRMZ") as a consequence of drilling toward the northeast, leaving a large gap (~180 m) lacking drillhole intersections through the RRMZ down-dip of the 830 Portal. As shown in Table 1 and Figure 2, RR23-115 encountered a wide intersection of RRYZ as well as a strong RRMZ intersection which considerably improves the understanding of the mineralization and geology in this area.

Drillhole RR23-114 was collared 930 m northwest of the 830 Portal and cored a relatively strong RRMZ approximately 150 m down-dip of RR21-58. This intersection is important in the fact it is ~370 m to the northwest of the 2022 drilling which successfully extended the RRMZ at depth. It is noted that all of the shallower 2021 drillholes to the northwest all encountered the Main Deformation Zone ("MDZ"), the ductile deformation zone which hosts RRMZ sulphide mineralization. Drillhole RR23-114 indicates that mineralization persists beyond the 2023 MRE in this area and that further follow-up drill testing around it and at deeper levels along the entire drill-defined strike length (5.7 km) of the MDZ is warranted (Figure 3).

The first three drillholes (RR23-110, -111, and -112) of this phase of drilling were completed to the southeast targeting the down-dip extension of the 2022 channel sampling on surface (see news release dated August 29, 2022). All three drillholes successfully intersected the RRMZ and Au-Ag-Pb-Zn grades in this area increased at depth (Figure 3). A notable feature of the deepest drillhole from this set, RR23-112, is the occurrence of sphalerite mineralization within the RRMZ sulphides where drillhole intersections and channel samples at higher elevations are endowed only with arsenopyrite-gold mineralization. A similar situation is recorded to the northwest where sphalerite mineralization is present in the deeper drillhole RR23-114 but is lacking in drillhole RR21-58 which cored arsenopyrite-gold mineralization.

John Mirko, President and CEO, comments:

"The top-notch crews at Revel Ridge efficiently completed nearly 2,000 m of drilling in 21 days of drilling. The hard work paid off with this first batch of assays results recording very strong mineralization in the Yellowjacket Zone in drillhole RR23-115, which will aid in future modelling of the deposit. In addition, drillhole RR23-114 represents a significant extension of the RRMZ 370 m to the northwest and the three drillholes completed to the southeast further exhibit the continuity of the RRMZ and that grades in this area tend to increase at depth."

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster's flagship Revel Ridge Project is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020, and an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate1 on the Revel Ridge Property with an effective date of June 6, 2023. The 2023 drill program was designed to efficiently expand the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone as defined by the 2023 Mineral Resource Estimate, which currently remains open in all directions:

Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.53 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") Measured & Indicated (M&I) ounces contained within 7.16 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.63 g/t AuEq.

gold equivalent ("AuEq") Measured & Indicated (M&I) ounces contained within 7.16 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.63 g/t AuEq. Inferred (Inf): 1.49 million AuEq ounces contained within 7.56 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.11 g/t AuEq.

Footnote 1. Rokmaster Resources News Release dated June 13, 2023



Quality Assurance/Quality Control. All drill core assay samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 20th sample, or a minimum of 5% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after select samples that have macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of designated primary sample pulps. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia. MSALABS is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSALABS FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

