Rokmaster Increases Previously Announced Private Placement

(TSXV): RKR

(Frankfurt): 1RR

(OTC Pink): RKMSF



VANCOUVER, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, the Company is increasing the size of its proposed non-brokered private placement previously announced on January 2, 2020 to up to 11,666,667 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $700,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and a non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), and each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of two years (subject to an accelerated expiry provision) at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share.

The Company is to use proceeds from the Private Placement to fund the preparation of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment and technical report on the Company's recently optioned Revel Ridge Project (see News Release dated December 30, 2019) and for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay a finder's fee to certain third parties of up to 8% in cash and up to 8% in share purchase warrants of the Company or a combination thereof (the "Finder's Fee"), in connection with the sale of Units to arm's length subscribers.

Closing of the Private Placement, the payment and/or issuance of the Finder's Fee and the option agreement between the Company, Huakan International Mining Inc. ("Huakan") and Huakan's shareholders are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All common shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement and the exercise of Warrants will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing date.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP.

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) nor any other regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: For additional information on the Company and its properties, please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or call (604) 290-4647