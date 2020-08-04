Rokmaster Grants Options

TSXV: RKR

Frankfurt: 1RR1

OTC Pink: RKMSF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (the "Company") wishes to announce it has granted 1,500,000 incentive stock options to consultants and advisors of the Company under the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of 3 years at an exercise price of $0.30 per common share.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"John Mirko"

John Mirko, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: For additional information on the Company and its projects, please visit the Company's website www.rokmaster.com or telephone (604) 290-4647.