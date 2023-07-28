ROKMASTER FILES UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE REVEL RIDGE PROJECT

VANCOUVER, B.C., July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion and filing of an independent technical report, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, for its previously announced updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Revel Ridge Project (the "Technical Report"), located in southeastern British Columbia.

A summary of the updated MRE results was announced in Rokmaster's news release dated June 13, 2023. The Technical Report, dated July 28, 2023 and entitled "Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of The Revel Ridge Polymetallic Property, Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada" with an effective date of June 6, 2023, has been filed on SEDAR+ and can be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca under Rokmaster's profile. A copy of the Technical Report will also be available on Rokmaster's website at www.rokmaster.com.

The Technical Report was prepared under the supervision of Eugene Puritch, P. Eng., FEC, CET, president of P&E Mining Consultants Inc., who is an Independent Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Puritch has reviewed and approved the technical contents in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.

For further information: For more information, please contact Mr. John Mirko, CEO of Rokmaster Resources, [email protected], Ph. 1-604-290-4647 or the Company's website: www.rokmaster.com; For shareholder information please contact: Mike Kordysz, [email protected], Ph. +1 (604) 319-3171