Rokmaster extends Main Zone 925 m to the southeast and 290 m to the northwest at Revel Ridge

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. ( TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the successful extension of the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ") a further 925 m to the southeast and 290 m to the northwest, in addition to initial assay results of the ongoing summer 2022 diamond drill program at the Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge" or "the Project").

John Mirko, President and CEO commented, "To be consistently hitting good grade intersections on 120 metre step-outs is significant in any deposit class. After almost two years of near continuous drilling totalling 40,835 metres in 105 broadly spaced drillholes, it is astounding that we have yet to define the limits of the RRMZ.

We are excited by the successful intersection of the RRMZ 925 m to the southeast, and 290 m to the northwest, further expanding our potential mineralized sections. The drill data suggests the full potential Revel Ridge remains to be tested, waiting only for that next series of drillholes. Together with the outstanding efforts of our metallurgical teams in obtaining 96.8% gold recoveries from Revel Ridge ores (see Press Release dated September 7, 2022), we have lots to look forward to.

In 2023, we plan to update our mineral resource estimate with the drillhole data from our ongoing summer program and spring 2022 drill programs. The Project is already British Columbia's largest undeveloped high-grade underground gold deposit situated proximal to ideal infrastructure. We will continue our efforts and achievements of constantly improving the many dynamics on the pathway towards production."

Initial Assay Results of Summer Diamond Drill Program

The ongoing summer 2022 program drillholes targeted the RRMZ down-dip of certain drillholes completed during the surface drilling campaign in 2021. A total of seven drillholes have been collared from two drill pads approximately 400 m and 550 m to the northwest of the 830 Portal (Figure 1- Plan Map). Drillholes RR22-99 to RR22-105 cut RRMZ mineralization on approximately 120 m centres. These broad and successful step outs were designed to rapidly expand the mineralized volume outside of the mineral resource estimate block model (Figure 2- Long Section). Assay results for drillholes currently received from the laboratory are tabulated below:

DDH From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) 1 AuEq

g/t3 Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone2 RR22-99 165.30 170.00 4.70 2.29 0.01 15.42 0.71 5.06 RRYZ



















RR22-99 254.85 259.20 4.35 3.69 2.57 17.11 0.66 1.94 RRMZ including 258.20 259.20 1.00 14.34 10.59 63.00 2.40 6.12 RRMZ



















DDH From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) 1 AuEq

g/t3 Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone2 RR22-100 300.20 304.65 4.45 0.41 0.01 5.32 0.06 0.87 RRYZ



















RR22-100 498.30 499.10 0.80 3.72 0.15 89.00 4.75 2.43 RRMZ



















DDH From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) 1 AuEq g/t3 Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone2 RR22-101 348.50 352.70 4.20 3.41 2.22 10.38 0.34 2.69 RRMZ including 348.50 350.50 2.00 6.73 4.30 18.50 0.65 5.63 RRMZ



















































Footnote 1. Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core lengths recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported mineralized intervals.

Footnote 2. Mineralized Zone abbreviations: RRMZ: Revel Ridge Main Zone, RRYZ: Revel Ridge Yellowjacket Zone.

Footnote 3. AuEq calculations use: Metal prices of Au US$1,625/oz, Ag US$22/oz, Pb US$0.95/lb, Zn US$1.20/lb; RRMZ process recoveries of Au 92%, Ag 88%, Pb 80%, Zn 72%; RRMZ AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Pb% x 0.347) + (Zn% x 0.353); RRYZ process recoveries of Au 91%, Ag 80%, Pb 74%, Zn 75%; RRYZ AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.011) + (Pb% x 0.325) + (Zn% x 0.372).

Drillholes RR22-99 and RR22-101 achieved strong RRMZ intersections as the deformation zone dilated at a favourable limestone-quartzite contact (Figure 3 – Cross Section). Each drillhole also encountered Revel Ridge Yellowjacket Zone ("RRYZ") approximately 30 m in the hanging wall to the RRMZ. This is a significant expansion of the RRYZ, with a distance of ~115 m between drillholes RR21-50 and RR22-99. Assay results for RR22-102a to RR22-105 are pending and will be reported when received.

The first three shallow drillholes of the summer 2022 drill program were committed to testing the Zinc Creek Showing. Drillholes RR22-96, RR22-97, and RR22-98 all intersected metre-scale deformation zones with sericite alteration hosting cm-scale bands of massive sulphide mineralization. The strongest of the three drillholes, RR22-98 cored the RRMZ, 925 m along strike from previous drillholes. RR22-98 cut narrow bands of polymetallic sulphides hosted within sericite and calcareous phyllites.

DDH From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) 2 AuEq

g/t4 Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone3 RR22-98 44.70 45.20 0.50 1.30 0.89 7.00 0.33 0.59 RRMZ

See notes on Footnotes 1, 2 and 3 in Table above.

Historic surface drilling, circa 1991, clearly indicates that the southeastern expression of weaker mineralization within the RRMZ often expands and forms significant mineralized volumes down the plane of the RRMZ. Changes in grade and width of the RRMZ in the southeast may be a function of:

The RRMZ cutting incompetent calcareous phyllites, weak hosts to mineralization near surface. The RRMZ progressively cutting more competent, rock units and stronger hosts to mineralization at depth.

The significance of DDH RR22-98 is not in the scale of the mineralized interval that it cuts but rather in the observation that the drillhole successfully identifies the very persistent RRMZ almost 1 km to the southeast of previous drilling. With knowledge of the position of the RRMZ, Rokmaster's technical team will seek to define the location of permissive host lithologies, stronger dilatant points and stronger mineralized intervals within this unique gold enriched deformation zone.

Figures

All technical data referenced in this release through hyperlinked figures are available at rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/maps-and-figures/, or directly here:

Figure 1- Plan Map

Figure 2- Long Section

Figure 3 – Cross Section

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2021 and 2022 underground and surface diamond drill programs. All drill core assay samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 20th sample, or a minimum of 5% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after select samples that have macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of designated primary sample pulps. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia. MSALABS is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSALABS FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster's flagship Revel Ridge Project is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020, and a Technical Report of an Updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate on the Revel Ridge Property, dated January 17, 2022, filed on SEDAR. The current drill program is designed to efficiently expand the volume of the Revel Ridge Main Zone as defined by the updated Mineral Resource Estimate, which currently remains open in all directions:

Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq 4 .

gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq . Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.

Footnote 4. (Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate of the Revel Ridge Polymetallic Property Revelstoke Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada, William Stone, Ph.D., P.Geo. Fred Brown, P.Geo. Jarita Barry, P.Geo. David Burga, P.Geo. Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET Stacy Freudigmann, P.Eng. F.Aus.IMM. P&E Mining Consultants Inc. Report 411 Effective Date: November 15, 2021 Signing Date: January 17, 2022 filed on SEDAR.)

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future vents or results or otherwise.

