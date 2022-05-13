Rokmaster continues drilling at Revel Ridge and will exhibit at VRIC

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the continued and ongoing diamond drilling at Revel Ridge remains within the robust exploration phase of the project's expansion program.

The focus of the present drill program is to test the continuation of the Revel Ridge gold mineralized zones on very broad centres. Testing includes to the southeast of the 2021 NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") (with further details in the Company's news release of December 1, 2021 and in the MRE filed on Sedar on January 17, 2022). Revel Ridge is one of BC's largest undeveloped gold deposits, and Rokmaster's goal is to increase the resource estimate of:

Measured & Indicated : 6.73 million tonnes / 1.36 million ounces AuEq @ 6.27 g/t AuEq

: Inferred: 6.0 million tonnes / 1.22 million ounces AuEq @ 6.33 g/t AuEq.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at Booth 1012 of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, which will be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, Exhibit Hall C on May 17 and 18, 2022 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm. Rokmaster President and CEO, John Mirko, together with the Company's technical representatives, will be pleased to discuss the ongoing progress and highlights of the last 18 months of our work at the Revel Ridge Orogenic Polymetallic Gold Deposit and also at our Duncan Lake Zinc Project.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P. Geo., who is independent of the Company and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

Corporate presentation, figures and photos are available on Rokmaster's website at https://www.rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke . Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020 and a *Technical Report of an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Revel Ridge Property, dated January 17, 2022 .



Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia . Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 400 - 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid – Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g., the Troy mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu ( Hecla , 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com).*2



Duncan Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia . The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts silver-lead-zinc mineralization at Teck's past producing Pend Oreille mine as well as other past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2,500 m . At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

*2, The Qualified Person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties.

