Rokmaster Commences Inaugural Surface Drill Program

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has commenced its surface diamond drill program at the Revel Ridge Project. The program has been designed to explore the gold-silver-lead-zinc mineralization over an approximate length of seven kilometers of the Revel Ridge Structural Deformation Zone. The initial ~7,000 m first phase will target near surface resource immediately on-strike to both the Main and Yellowjacket Zones, as well as testing several additional high-grade occurrences four to five kilometers north and northwest of the 832 m Level Portal.

John Mirko, President and CEO and Rokmaster, commented: "We are at an exciting juncture as we expand from our very successful underground drill program to drilling from surface. The first phase of our underground drill program strongly confirmed and expanded on the exceptional continuity of the gold rich Main Zone mineralization and the silver-zinc rich Yellowjacket style mineralization. Our geological testing and prospecting team have traced promising surface showings from the 2020 sampling program which identified exposures of gold-silver-lead-zinc mineralization along a seven kilometer strike length, including the Zinc Creek, A&E, and Roseberry Zones. Historical rock and soil geochemical surveys, geological prospecting and limited diamond drill programs all strongly suggest that the probability of expanding both the gold rich Main Zone style mineralization and silver-zinc rich Yellowjacket style mineralization is high."

Final compilation of the assay results from the last nine diamond drillholes of the phase one 2021 underground drill program are currently underway and final results are expected to be available shortly.

The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Mark Rebagliati, P. Eng., FEC, who is independent of Rokmaster.

