Rokmaster Commences Field Work on the Nechako Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo and Epithermal Au-Ag Project and Updates Its Selkirk Precious and Base Metals Project

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or "the Company") announces that field work has begun on the Nechako Copper-Gold-Silver Project.

Crews completed an initial small prospecting and soil sampling program on the Mystery Property targeting porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum targets.

Crews also completed additional field work on the Fox-Coconut Property. The field work included geological mapping, prospecting, rock and soil sampling to further characterize the exploration targets on the Fox-Coconut Property where channel samples collected in 2014 returned a highlighted value of 7,342 grams per tonne ("gpt") silver and 45.3 gpt gold over 1.0 meter. Additional planned field work on the Mystery Property aims to further refine and expand on the large porphyry alteration zone and coincident large copper in soil anomalies which is suggestive of a porphyry copper-gold environment. See Rokmaster News Release dated May 15, 2024.

On Rokmaster's 100% owned Selkirk Project, located 30 km north of Revelstoke, BC, the Company has applied for drilling permits for Downie Gold and Keystone Properties targeting gold-silver-zinc-copper mineralization. The Rokmaster website provides further details on the Downie Gold, Keystone, and Rift Properties which comprise the Selkirk Project.

Scientific and technical information presented above has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mining Projects, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure in this news release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements").

For project information please contact: Mr. John Mirko, President & CEO of Rokmaster Resources Corp., [email protected], Ph. +1(604)290-4647 or by website: www.rokmaster.com; For shareholder information please contact: Mike Kordysz, [email protected], Ph. +1(604)319-3171