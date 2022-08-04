Rokmaster Commences Drilling of Surface Targets at Revel Ridge

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of the surface diamond drill program at its Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge" or the "Project").

The current drill program is primarily directed to efficiently test the Revel Ridge Main Zone ("RRMZ") northwest of the 830 Portal (Figure 1 – Plan map) where 2021 surface drilling indicates that there is strong continuity to the RRMZ approximately 515 metres northwest of the 830 Portal (Figure 2 – Longitudinal Section).

Longitudinal Section (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.) Drill Hole Map (CNW Group/Rokmaster Resources Corp.)

Drilling will additionally test the Zinc Creek Showing, which occurs approximately 920 m to the southeast of the southernmost 1991 surface drillholes 91-73 and 91-74 (Figure 1). Rock samples collected in 2021 from the massive sulphide portion of the Zinc Creek Showing assayed up to 7.20 g/t Au, 121.0 g/t Ag, 6.55 % Pb, and 12.99 % Zn. This style of mineralization is highly characteristic of the RRMZ and is located on strike at a significant distance from previous drilling. The drill program will total approximately 5,000 metres and is designed to expand the volume of the RRMZ as defined in the updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate filed on SEDAR on January 17, 2022:

Measured & Indicated (M&I): 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq.*





Inferred (Inf): 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.

Many other prospective targets within the Project and surrounding Revelstoke properties (Figure 1) will be advanced using mapping, prospecting, and geochemical sampling. The extensive field programs completed by Rokmaster over the past two years produced significant rock sample results to revisit and potentially expand upon (Table 1):

Table 1: Highlighted 2020-2021 Rock Samples Area Sample Type(1) Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % KJ Grab 8.52 281.00 22.98 6.15 KJ Grab 1.39 220.00 3.38 11.45 KJ Grab 1.49 17.00 0.58 23.92 Melt Grab 0.02 2.00 0.01 21.55 Melt Grab 5.30 4.00 0.01 0.04 Keystone Grab 0.56 274.00 16.33 2.92 Keystone Grab 4.51 25.00 1.34 0.34 A&E Adit Grab 4.25 256.00 6.78 20.58 A&E Adit Grab 4.29 629.00 12.04 4.52 A&E Adit Grab 6.57 311.00 7.02 9.53 A&E South Zone 1.40 m Channel 0.50 20.50 1.84 9.41 A&E South Zone 1.60 m Channel 0.65 20.00 1.06 4.27 South A&E Grab 0.14 473.00 13.39 37.14 South A&E Grab 1.34 721.00 10.98 12.20 Roseberry Grab 14.58 16.00 0.02 0.01 Roseberry Grab 13.40 18.00 0.02 0.01 Zinc Creek Grab 7.20 121.00 6.55 12.99







Footnote 1. Grab samples are representative of the sulphide mineralization collected from outcrop. Channel samples are approximately 5 cm x 5 cm continuous samples cut from outcrop using a gas-powered saw with a diamond blade.

The full assay results from the spring 2022 drill program are expected to be received by the Company in the coming weeks and will be published shortly after.

John Mirko, President and CEO of Rokmaster stated:

"The entire Rokmaster team is excited to be back at Revel Ridge for the surface drill program. We have multiple targets to test with drilling, geological mapping, prospecting, and geochemistry within Revel Ridge Project and our surrounding Revelstoke properties.

The ongoing drill program will principally test the RRMZ at depth to the northwest with broad, approximately 100 m step-outs. These large drillhole step-outs will further test the remarkable continuity and homogeneity of the mineralization in this area. The results of this program will be included in the next resource update, which is planned to be complete in 2023.

We are also eagerly anticipating the results of the updated PEA, which is scheduled to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2022. This update will apply the 2021 resource estimate (Rokmaster news release, December 01, 2021), in addition to recent metallurgical advancements to the already positive 2020 PEA (Rokmaster news release, December 08, 2020)".

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2021 and 2022 underground and surface diamond drill programs. All assay samples have been collected from ½ NQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 20th sample, or a minimum of 5% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after select samples that have macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of designated primary sample pulps. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia. MSALABS is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSALABS FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

*AuEq calculations use: Metal prices of Au US$1,625/oz, Ag US$22/oz,Pb US$0.95/lb, Zn US$1.20/lb; RRMZ process recoveries of Au 92%, Ag 88%, Pb 80%, Zn 72%; RRMZ AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.012) + (Pb% x 0.347) + (Zn% x 0.353).

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge Project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's north of the City of Revelstoke . Revel Ridge is host to a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020 and a Technical Report of an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Revel Ridge Property, dated January 17, 2022 .



Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper Property in the Kimberley area of southern British Columbia . Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4.5 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid – Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana , e.g., the Troy Mine (a significant past producer of copper and silver) and Hecla's Montanore pre-development project, with, 112 million tonnes Inferred at 54.8 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu*. ( Hecla , 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com ).1





Footnote 1 The qualified person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.





Duncan Lake Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia . The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts silver-lead-zinc mineralization at Teck's recently producing Pend Oreille Mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald Mine, Jersey Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong zinc-lead +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2,500 m . At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Zn+Pb+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

