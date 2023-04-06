ROKMASTER CLOSES NON-BROKERED FINANCING

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered financing (the "Financing") involving the issuance of flow-through units (the "FT Units") through the issuance of 4,545,455 FT Units at $0.11 per FT Unit, for gross proceeds of $500,000.

Each FT Unit is comprised of one flow-through common share of the Company (the "FT Share") and one non-transferrable common share purchase warrant to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.13 per Warrant Share for a period of two years expiring on April 5, 2025 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to the Acceleration Provision.

If at any time prior to the Expiry Date, the Company's common shares trade at or above a price of $0.20 per common share on the TSX Venture Exchange for a period of 10 consecutive trading days commencing four months plus one day after the issue date, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the Expiry Date by issuing a press release announcing such acceleration (the "Acceleration Press Release"), and, in such case, the Expiry Date shall be deemed to be the 30th day following the date of issuance of the Acceleration Press Release (the "Acceleration Provision").

The securities issued pursuant to the Financing are subject to a four-months and one day hold period expiring August 6, 2023 and were not offered or registered in the United States.

In connection with the closing of the Financing, the Company paid cash finder's fees in aggregate of $35,820, and issued a total of 325,636 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Warrant Share at a price of $0.13 for a period of two years expiring on April 5, 2025 and is also subject to the Acceleration Provision above.

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company for exploration that will qualify as "Canadian Exploration Expenses", as that term is defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) only.

For further information: Mr. John Mirko, CEO of Rokmaster Resources, [email protected], Ph. +1(604)290-4647 or the Company's website: www.rokmaster.com