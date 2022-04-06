Rokmaster Announces Resumption of 2022 Drilling and Final Results from Its 2021/2022 Metallurgical Drilling Program at Revel Ridge

2022 Metallurgical Drill Program

As was previously outlined in RKR's news release of January 27, 2022, the ongoing metallurgical drill program utilizes HQ1 core. The metallurgical drilling program is designed to obtain large volumes of mineralized drill core for metallurgical sample testing. The larger diameter HQ core produces 62% more volume of material per unit length than NQ2 core. In the current program, a second drillhole is wedged from the pilot hole, providing Rokmaster with a second mineralized rock volume, with significantly less drilling.

Out of 14 drillholes, seven holes were assayed including RR21-80, RR21-81, RR21-82, RR21-84, RR22-85, RR22-86, and RR22-87. Drillholes which were twinned off the main pilot drillhole provided a second core sample a few m's distant from the pilot hole intersection including DDH's RR21-80A, RR21-81A, RR21-83, RR21-84A, RR21-85, RR22-86A and RR22-87A. Except for a deep footwall zone cored in RR21-85, none of the core from these drillholes was assayed. This protocol uses the assay results from the pilot hole to characterize probable assay results in the twinned drillhole. This protocol allows one hundred percent of the core in the twinned drillhole to be used for metallurgical purposes. This news release documents the assay results from DDH's RR22-85A, RR22-86A and RR22-87A and the results of the deep footwall zone cored in DDH RR21-85. The results of DDH's RR21-80, RR21-81, RR21-82 and RR21-84 are provided in Rokmasters news release dated January 27, 2022.

Rokmaster's 2021 and 2022 metallurgical drilling program cored 2,975.4 m of HQ core in 14 drillholes. These drillholes obtained metallurgical samples from the Yellowjacket, Main, Hanging Wall, Footwall and Deep Footwall mineralized zones. The samples will be used to test for variations in metallurgical characteristics of higher elevation levels (up to 890 m), as well as lower elevations (down to 390 m) within the Revel Ridge mineralized zones. The HQ drillholes in the current program will also obtain samples from over 700 m of strike length of this impressive mineralized system (Figure 1 - Rokmaster Metallurgical Drill Program Results). To view all maps and figures, visit rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/maps-and-figures.

______________________________________

1 6.35 cm diameter 2 4.76 cm diameter

Analytical Results Metallurgical Drillholes

The positions of the metallurgical drillhole pierce points through mineralized surfaces are noted on Figure 1 with the analytical results compiled on Table 1. The following points are relevant:

The narrow intersection noted in DDH RR21-85 is located approximately 40 m into the footwall of the RRMZ. This sulphide rich zone is located within a m scale, sericite-altered phyllite horizon, entirely embayed within thick marbleized limestones of the Badshot formation. In many respects, the zone is similar to that noted at the A&E occurrences more than 5 km to the northwest of the Revel Ridge deposits. This stratigraphic and structural position has never been drill tested.

into the footwall of the RRMZ. This sulphide rich zone is located within a m scale, sericite-altered phyllite horizon, entirely embayed within thick marbleized limestones of the Badshot formation. In many respects, the zone is similar to that noted at the A&E occurrences more than 5 km to the northwest of the Revel Ridge deposits. This stratigraphic and structural position has never been drill tested. Virtually all of the drillholes intersect deposit average grades and widths that reinforce the trend of unusually high continuity of mineralization of the Revel Ridge mineralized system.

These drillholes also suggest that gold dominant footwall gold mineralized zones may be increasing to the southeast, at depth, with strong polymetallic hosted gold mineralization in the RRMZ remaining remarkably consistent throughout the 2.5 km long known strike length of the RRMZ.

Table 1. Selected Assay Results Metallurgical Drillholes Revel Ridge Project3,4 and 5

DDH From (m) To (m) Zone Length

(m) AuEq

g/t AgEq

g/t Au

g/t Ag

g/t Pb

% Zn % RR21-85 532.40 532.78 RRDFZ 0.38 9.15 683.36 8.70 29.00 0.37 0.02





















RR22-85A 478.70 479.75 RRMZ 1.05 8.36 644.29 6.95 49.00 1.75 0.81 and 506.15 507.35 RRFZ 1.20 3.37 253.36 3.13 14.00 0.15 0.10





















RR22-86 242.04 244.72 RRMZ 2.68 10.24 832.98 7.13 21.88 0.96 6.85 including 242.87 243.52 RRMZ 0.65 21.58 1784.40 13.84 56.00 2.93 16.60





















RR22-87 297.20 299.05 RRYJ 1.85 6.92 679.85 0.15 34.73 2.13 15.31 and 316.50 320.60 RRMZ 4.10 6.85 549.33 5.00 24.89 1.02 3.36 including 319.75 320.60 RRMZ 0.85 18.97 1555.06 12.29 93.00 4.27 11.47

Footnote 3. Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core lengths

recovered. Insufficient data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported

mineralized intervals. Footnote 4. Only selected portions of DDH RR21-85 were assayed with the bulk of the

mineralized zones in this drillhole being used for metallurgical studies. Footnote 5. Mineralized Zone abbreviations: RRDFZ: Revel Ridge Deep Footwall Zone,

RRFZ: Revel Ridge Footwall Zone, RRMZ: Revel Ridge Main Zone, RRYZ: Revel Ridge

Yellowjacket Zone.

Initiation of 2022 Drill Program

Rokmaster's technical team has located additional compelling exploration and development targets in close proximity to the large volume of gold equivalent mineralization documented in the updated NI 43-101 resource released on December 1, 2021 and filed on Sedar. Highlights of this release are as follows:

Measured and Indicated ("M&I") Mineral Resource, in all mineralized zones, includes 1.36 million gold equivalent ("AuEq") ounces contained within 6.73 million tonnes with an average grade of 6.27 g/t AuEq.

Inferred Mineral Resource, in all mineralized zones, includes 1.22 million AuEq ounces contained within 6.00 million tonnes at an average grade of 6.33 g/t AuEq.

An average NSR ("Net Smelter Return") value of $357 per tonne is 225% higher than the $110 cut-off.

Rokmaster has begun the necessary underground preparation to drill test additional large blocks of rock adjacent to the mineralized zones in the current NI 43-101 compliant resource. The known dimensions of the Revel Ridge Main Zone deposit, that currently has a strike length exceeding 2.5 km and a down dip extent exceeding 1.2 km, has the potential to be significantly extended. It is important to note that virtually all historical drillholes end within the inferred resource boundary or, the limits of the gold equivalent resource are controlled in large part simply by the presence or absence of drillholes (posted online: Figure 2. Longitudinal of Drillholes Relative to Resource Category Boundaries).

Rokmaster's technical team has identified the presence of several lithological and structural parameters that are characteristically associated with thicker, higher grade gold equivalent mineralized zones. These are well documented to southeast of the current inferred resource area and will be actively targeted by the first underground drilling of 2022.

Underground exploration drilling of these targets will be initiated shortly

John Mirko, President & CEO of Rokmaster stated, "The successful conclusion of our metallurgical drill program and the start of our 2022 underground exploration program highlights several points:

All 14 metallurgical drillholes encountered significant mineralized zones meeting or exceeding deposit average grades and widths.

Rokmaster's metallurgical team now has the necessary representative mineralized drillholes to better define the metallurgical characteristics of the very large Revel Ridge deposit.

Macroscale gold has been encountered in several drillholes in the current metallurgical drill program. This preliminary data suggests that, not only is the continuity of polymetallic gold mineralization excellent, but the continuity of gold mineralization in sheeted veins developing in the Footwall Zone (RRFZ) at Revel Ridge may be better than anticipated.

The preliminary test of deep footwall mineralization, the Revel Ridge Deep Footwall Zone (RRDFZ), undertaken in DDH RR21-85, was remarkably successful. We have long known that multiple structural and lithologically controlled mineralized zones at Revel Ridge exist, and may have the potential to materially add to the net resource. Although this first test of the RRDFZ has resulted in a narrow, but high grade gold equivalent intersection 40 – 45 m deeper into the footwall of the RRMZ, this volume of rock has never been drill tested previously. This target will be actively pursued in the recently initiated underground exploration drill program.

deeper into the footwall of the RRMZ, this volume of rock has never been drill tested previously. This target will be actively pursued in the recently initiated underground exploration drill program. Our technical teams have been able to integrate the results of the past two years' work at Revel Ridge into an exploration drill program which will capitalize on our understanding of the key controls of thicker, higher grade mineralization at Revel Ridge.

Rokmaster's management is confident that the Revel Ridge deposit will continue to expand and is on track to exceed all of the thresholds required to become one of British Columbia's premier gold producers".

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2021 and 2022 underground and surface diamond drill program. All assay samples have been collected from ½ HQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 20th sample, or a minimum of 5% of the total sample stream. Appropriate standards are used to provide quality control information on high grade and medium to low grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after any sample that has macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of designated primary sample pulps. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia. MSALABS is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSALABS FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

All maps and figures are available at rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/maps-and-figures.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge Project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke . Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report dated December 8, 2020 and an updated MRE with an effective date of November 15, 2021 , both published on Sedar.



Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia . Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 400 - 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid – Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g., the Troy mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu ( Hecla , 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com).*2



Duncan Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia . The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts silver-lead-zinc mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2,500 m . At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

*2. The Qualified Person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.

For further information: please contact Mr. John Mirko, CEO of Rokmaster Resources, [email protected], Ph. 1-604-290-4647 or the Company's website: www.rokmaster.com; For shareholder information please contact: Mike Kordysz, [email protected], Ph. +1 (604) 319-3171