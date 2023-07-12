ROKMASTER ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSX: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 8,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit (a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $400,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one-half non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of one year from the date of closing of the Private Placement at an exercise price of $0.09 per Warrant.

The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry date, which comes into effect when the trading price on the TSX Venture Exchange of the Company's common shares closes at or above $0.15 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days commencing four months plus one day after the date of closing. In such event, the Company may, at its option, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by issuing a press release (the "Notice") to the Warrant holders and in such case, the expiry date of the Warrants will be 30 days from the date of the Notice.

Proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the Company's projects and for general working capital purposes. The Company reserves the right to accept additional funds, subject to regulatory approval, should the Private Placement be oversubscribed.

Directors and officers of the Company may acquire securities under the Private Placement, which participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). Such participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. All shares issued pursuant to this offering and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the closing date.

For more information, please contact Mr. John Mirko, CEO of Rokmaster Resources, [email protected], Ph. 1-604-290-4647 or the Company's website: www.rokmaster.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

For further information: For shareholder information please contact: Mike Kordysz, [email protected], Ph. +1 (604) 319-3171