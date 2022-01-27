Rokmaster Announces Initial Assay Results from its 2021/2022 Metallurgical Drilling Program at Revel Ridge.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the first four drillholes of the ongoing 3,000 m metallurgical drilling program at the Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge"), located 35 km northeast of Revelstoke, B.C. Revel Ridge hosts a gold rich, polymetallic orogenic gold deposit, and is one of the largest undeveloped deposits of this type in the Western Cordillera.

Rationale for 2021 and 2022 Metallurgical Drill Program.

The ongoing metallurgical drill program utilizes HQ1 core. Rokmaster's previous drilling in the 2020 and 2021 underground and surface drilling programs used industry standard NQ core. The metallurgical sampling program is designed to obtain large volumes of mineralized drill core for metallurgical testing. The larger diameter HQ core produces 62% more volume of material per unit length than NQ2 core. In the current program, a second drillhole is wedged from the pilot hole, providing Rokmaster with a second mineralized rock volume, with significantly less drilling.

Historically, the majority of the metallurgical studies initiated at Revel Ridge acquired metallurgical bulk samples from the 830 m underground drift. The samples were representative of a few hundreds of metres of strike length of the Revel Ridge Main Zone, a gold rich polymetallic orogenic gold deposit, but only at the 830 m elevation level. Rokmaster's 2020 and 2021 exploration programs have demonstrated that:

The mineralized deformation zone that hosts the Revel Ridge deposit is very large. It has excellent continuity over 1,200 vertical m and is known to persist over strike lengths exceeding 3,500 m .

. The nature of gold mineralization within this large mineralized system may have significant variations in mineralogy, including the potential evolution to a mineralized system with greater amounts of macroscale, visible gold (Rokmaster News Release, June 7, 2021 ).

___________________________________

1 6.35 cm diameter 2 4.76 cm diameter

Rokmaster's current metallurgical program entails drilling approximately 3,000 m of HQ core, in 14 drillholes. These drillholes will obtain metallurgical samples from the Yellowjacket, Main, Hanging Wall and Footwall mineralized zones. The samples will be used to examine variations in metallurgical characteristics of higher elevation levels (up to 890 m), as well as lower elevations (down to 390 m) within the Revel Ridge mineralized zones. The HQ drillholes in the current program will also obtain samples from over 700 m of strike length of this impressive mineralized system (Figure 1 Rokmaster Metallurgical Drill Hole – Longitudinal).

Analytical Results Metallurgical Drillholes. In addition to conducting metallurgical studies on HQ core samples, HQ drillholes are used to obtain confirmation assays from mineralized zones which may have had limited testing. The results from the first four drillholes in the metallurgical drill program are presented on Table 1. The initial results are significant as:

All drillholes hit significant mineralized intervals of the Main ("RRMZ"), Yellowjacket ("RRYZ") and Footwall ("RRFZ") zones.

All samples significantly exceed the cut-off grades and widths used for inclusion in the revised and updated mineral resource estimate "MRE" (Rokmaster News Release, January 17, 2022 ).

). Two of the metallurgical drillholes, RR21-80 and RR21-81 contain macroscale gold in sheeted quartz-iron carbonate veins identified in the Footwall Mineralized Zone.

The up-dip extension of the Mineralized Zone in the area of the 830 drift has had very limited drilling. The strongly positive results of DDH RR21-82, drilled 60 m above the 830 adit, suggests significant potential exists in this large, and largely untested, target area.

Table 1. Selected Assay Results Metallurgical Drillholes Revel Ridge Project1,2,3

DDH From

(m) To (m) Length

(m) Au g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Zone AuEq

g/t AgEq

g/t RR21-80 378.60 385.50 6.90 0.06 22.91 1.19 6.41 RRYZ 3.09 301.97





















and 416.60 430.00 13.40 0.84 32.26 1.41 5.60 RR28Z 3.74 345.05 including 416.60 420.00 3.40 3.06 59.78 2.52 3.92 RRMZ 5.99 506.31





















and 441.70 443.10 1.40 3.31 2.00 0.03 0.06 RRFZ 3.36 249.61





















RR21-81 191.90 194.15 2.25 1.97 46.93 1.86 3.18 RRMZ 4.27 366.13





















RR21-82 146.00 148.30 2.30 4.09 63.74 1.98 3.06 RRMZ 6.58 538.77





















RR21-84 279.32 283.17 3.85 5.19 35.72 1.47 7.19 RRMZ 8.73 730.59 including 280.30 281.20 0.90 11.34 59.00 2.55 16.11 RRMZ 18.81 1573.25





















and 288.90 289.65 0.75 5.10 21.00 0.30 0.60 RRFZ 5.65 428.96

Footnote 1. Reported widths of mineralization are drill hole intervals or core lengths recovered. Insufficient

data exists to permit the calculation of true width of the reported mineralized intervals. Footnote 2. DDH RR21-83 was sent for metallurgical sampling in its entirety. No samples were submitted

for assay. Footnote 3. RRMZ – Revel Ridge Main Zone; RRFZ – Revel Ridge Footwall Zone; RRYZ – Revel Ridge

Yellowjacket Zone; RR28Z – Revel Ridge 28 Zone

John Mirko, President & CEO of Rokmaster stated, "Our current metallurgical drilling program is the first concerted effort in the long history of the Revel Ridge deposits to gain a systematic understanding of the metallurgical characteristics over large areas. Over the past four decades, metallurgical methods and techniques have experienced quantum steps in their ability to cost effectively deal with gold liberation in high sulphide auriferous gold deposits. Over the past 12 months, Rokmaster's metallurgical team has already raised the benchmark in the process metallurgy of the Revel Ridge ores. We fully anticipate that the current metallurgical drilling program, and the results of these leading-edge metallurgical studies will conclusively demonstrate that cost effective metallurgical processes are attainable at Revel Ridge. Positive results to those studies will provide the final key to unlock the incredible mineral endowment of the Revel Ridge deposits."

Quality Assurance/Quality Control. Dr. Jim Oliver, P. Geo. supervised all aspects of the drilling and sampling undertaken in the 2021 underground and surface diamond drill program. All samples have been collected from ½ HQ core, sawn with a diamond saw with the sample intervals marked by technical personnel. A full QAQC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was utilized to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. QAQC samples are submitted approximately at every 20th sample, or a minimum of 5% of the total sample stream is be represented by QAQC samples. Two standards are used and are designed to provide information on (a.) higher grade characteristics of mineralized intervals and (b.) on mid-grade samples. A limestone blank is inserted after any sample which has macroscale characteristics of higher-grade mineralization. Duplicate samples are repeat analysis of pulp samples from the designated primary sample. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to MSA Labs in Langley, British Columbia. MSA is an ISO 17025 (Testing and Calibration Laboratory) and an ISO 9001 (Quality Management System) Certified Laboratory. Drill core samples were crushed to 2 mm and a 500-gram sub sample was pulverized with 85% of the sample passing 75 microns. The sub-sample was analysed using a combination of MSA Labs FAS211 for Au and ICP–240 (4 acid digestion) for silver, base metals and other trace elements. FAS211 for gold is an ore grade fire assay of a 50 g pulp with an AAS finish with a detection range between 0.01 and 100 ppm). ICP-240 utilizes four acid digestion and provides ore grade analytical data on silver, base metals and 26 other elements.

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Eric Titley P.Geo., who is independent of Rokmaster and who acts as Rokmaster's Qualified Person.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Rokmaster Resources Corp.

John Mirko,

President & Chief Executive Officer.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term in defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge Project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke . Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report dated December 8, 2020 and an updated MRE with an effective date of November 15, 2021 , both published on Sedar.



Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper Property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia . Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 4 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 400 to 500 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid – Proterozoic quartzitic sedimentary rocks. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g., the Troy Mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu ( Hecla , 2020 Annual Report, Pg. 119. www.hecla-mining.com).4



Footnote (4). The qualified person has been unable to verify this inferred resource.



Duncan Zinc. Duncan is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia . The Duncan Deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine, as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake Anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2500 m . At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake Deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," 'projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metal prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's properties; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work program; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from Rokmaster's operations and other risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE Rokmaster Resources Corp.

For further information: please contact Mr. John Mirko, CEO of Rokmaster Resources, [email protected], Ph. 1-604-290-4647 or the Company's website: www.rokmaster.com; For shareholder information please contact: Mike Kordysz, [email protected], Ph. +1 (604) 319-3171