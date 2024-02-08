Rojo's brand Black Bean 6 Layer Dip recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français

Product:

Black bean 6 layer dip

Issue:

Food - Microbial Contamination - Listeria

Distribution:

New Brunswick
Newfoundland and Labrador
Ontario
Quebec

