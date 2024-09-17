ROI Solutions Partners with FlexPay to Reduce Involuntary Churn for Nonprofit Organizations

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - ROI Solutions, a leading provider of purpose-built solutions for nonprofit organizations, and FlexPay, the leading FinTech company addressing issues in the card payments system that cause declined transactions, today announce a partnership that will solve failed payments and involuntary sustainer churn for nonprofit organizations.

The partnership between ROI Solutions and FlexPay is driven by a shared vision to reduce the problem of involuntary sustainer churn caused by issues in the card payments system that result in false declines. Nonprofit organizations rely on payment authorizations from their sustainers to achieve their missions but, unfortunately, face an average 9% decline rate on legitimate recurring payments.

This partnership will allow ROI Solutions' clients to directly access FlexPay's best-in-class failed payment recovery platform through its Revolution CRM product. FlexPay's recovery solution is unique in the marketplace. It combines AI-powered recovery processes with behavioral science-powered customer engagement programs to deliver the highest declined card payment recovery rate.

"Partnering with FlexPay was an obvious choice for us," said Cindy Hickman, Senior Director of Product at ROI Solutions. "By integrating FlexPay into Revolution CRM, we can help nonprofits solve one of the largest sources of sustainer churn they face and deliver increased financial efficiency. At ROI Solutions, we care deeply about sustainer retention and satisfaction. We now help our clients avoid involuntary churn through Flexpay, and voluntary churn with our MiLo Intelligence loyalty scores, delivering a seamless payment experience while increasing vital supporter revenue streams.

"The FlexPay team is thrilled to provide our solution to ROI Solutions and their nonprofit clients to help them better achieve their missions," commented Ray Watson, SVP of Partnerships at FlexPay. "This integration enables seamless data processing and swift recovery of failed transactions from the sustainers committed to supporting the causes that matter to them."

Cindy Hickman added, "Our clients are eager to implement FlexPay's failed payment recovery solution. They recognize the platform's immense value in reducing churn and increasing donation revenue for their organizations."

This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to enhancing financial stability and donor relationships within the nonprofit sector.

About ROI Solutions:

ROI Solutions provides purpose-built CRM, data management, predictive machine-learning analytics, and managed services solutions to some of the most influential organizations in the nonprofit sector. They help organizations curate and manage deep constituent relationships, securely process high volumes of financial transactions, automate routine tasks, analyze data across all sources in one comprehensive platform, define and reach audiences through data-driven criteria, and leverage machine learning to maximize fundraising outcomes. For more information, visit ROI Solutions.

About FlexPay:

FlexPay is the recognized leader in recovering the legitimate credit card transactions that are declined by the card system. The FlexPay failed payment recovery platform includes Invisible RecoveryTM, an advanced machine learning and AI-powered recovery solution that works directly with the payments system, and Engaged RecoveryTM, a behavioral science- powered customer engagement recovery solution. The FlexPay platform is integrated with over 100 billing and payment processing systems and plays a critical role in increasing the efficiency of the card payments system. For more information, visit flexpay.io.

