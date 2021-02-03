Rogers Sugar Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Rogers Sugar

Feb 03, 2021, 18:11 ET

/THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 18, 2020 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 2, 2021. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes
withheld

%
withheld

Dean Bergmame

elected

25,594,645

93.53%

1,770,667

6.47%

William Maslechko

elected

25,443,266

92.98%

1,922,046

7.02%

M. Dallas H. Ross

elected

24,265,163

88.67%

3,100,149

11.33%

Daniel Lafrance

elected

27,145,687

99.20%

219,625

0.80%

Gary M. Collins

elected

26,923,090

98.38%

442,222

1.62%

Stephanie Wilkes

elected

27,141,696

99.18%

223,616

0.82%

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes
withheld

% withheld

M. Dallas H. Ross

25,873,304

94.54%

1,494,973

5.46%

Daniel Lafrance

27,109,370

99.05%

258,907

0.95%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Rogers Sugar

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350, www.lanticrogers.com

Organization Profile

Rogers Sugar