Rogers Sugar Announces Election of Directors

MONTREAL, Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated December 18, 2020 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 2, 2021. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes

withheld %

withheld Dean Bergmame elected 25,594,645 93.53% 1,770,667 6.47% William Maslechko elected 25,443,266 92.98% 1,922,046 7.02% M. Dallas H. Ross elected 24,265,163 88.67% 3,100,149 11.33% Daniel Lafrance elected 27,145,687 99.20% 219,625 0.80% Gary M. Collins elected 26,923,090 98.38% 442,222 1.62% Stephanie Wilkes elected 27,141,696 99.18% 223,616 0.82%

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee Votes for % for Votes

withheld % withheld M. Dallas H. Ross 25,873,304 94.54% 1,494,973 5.46% Daniel Lafrance 27,109,370 99.05% 258,907 0.95%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

