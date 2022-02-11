ROGERS SUGAR ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

Rogers Sugar

Feb 11, 2022, 12:02 ET

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated January 4, 2022 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 9, 2022. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee

Outcome

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

Dean Bergmame

elected

27,852,437

93.22%

2,024,374

6.78%

William Maslechko

elected

27,989,646

93.68%

1,887,165

6.32%

M. Dallas H. Ross

elected

28,743,257

96.21%

1,133,554

3.79%

Daniel Lafrance

elected

29,679,732

99.34%

197,079

0.66%

Gary M. Collins

elected

28,454,100

95.24%

1,422,711

4.76%

Stephanie Wilkes

elected

29,061,258

97.27%

815,553

2.73%

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee

Votes for

% for

Votes withheld

% withheld

M. Dallas H. Ross

27,152,208

90.88%

2,724,603

9.12%

Daniel Lafrance

29,630,241

99.17%

246,570

0.83%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350, www.lanticrogers.com

