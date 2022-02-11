ROGERS SUGAR ANNOUNCES ELECTION OF DIRECTORS

/THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Rogers Sugar Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX: RSI) announced today that each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated January 4, 2022 was elected as Director of the Corporation during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on February 9, 2022. The details of the election are as follows:

Director nominee Outcome Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Dean Bergmame elected 27,852,437 93.22% 2,024,374 6.78% William Maslechko elected 27,989,646 93.68% 1,887,165 6.32% M. Dallas H. Ross elected 28,743,257 96.21% 1,133,554 3.79% Daniel Lafrance elected 29,679,732 99.34% 197,079 0.66% Gary M. Collins elected 28,454,100 95.24% 1,422,711 4.76% Stephanie Wilkes elected 29,061,258 97.27% 815,553 2.73%

In addition, the Directors of the Corporation have been directed to vote the common shares of Lantic Inc. ("Lantic") held by the Corporation in favour of the nominees of the Corporation as directors of Lantic. The details of such vote are as follows:

Director nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld M. Dallas H. Ross 27,152,208 90.88% 2,724,603 9.12% Daniel Lafrance 29,630,241 99.17% 246,570 0.83%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be made available under the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Couillard, Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary, Tel: (514) 940-4350, www.lanticrogers.com